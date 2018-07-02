Word of the day

Having listened to Christopher Hitchens use this word repeatedly, and not knowing exactly what it meant, I decided to look it up. Here’s the main two definitions from the Oxford English dictionary with some examples.
By all means add words that you’ve not comprehended until you looked them up.
Love new words. A recent one for me was pleustonic: a creature that exists on the margin of sea and air.
That’s a new one to me–thanks!
It reminds me of a word I learned back a considerable time ago, “riparian” (living on a river bank).
I recall “antidisestablishmentarianism” from my 1950s youth.
Oxford definition: “opposition to the disestablishment of the Church of England.”
But famous back in the day as the longest word in the English language — a title it has not held for a long time.
I have typed that into a English to German translator.
In more recent days, it came up with
Antidisabestablishmentarismus
but it formerly came up with
gegen Trennung von Kirche und Staat
Today the longest word is said to be:
pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis
a lung disease contracted from the inhalation of very fine silica particles, specifically from a volcano.
Other candidates are
Pseudopseudohypoparathyroidism (SIC)
Floccinaucinihilipilification
The longest word with no letter repeats are
uncopyrightable and subdermatoglyphic.
The longest word with alternating consonants and vowels is
honorificabilitudinitatibus
The longest all-vowel word is
Euouae
The longest word in common usage is
Incomprehensibilities
Source:
https://www.grammarly.com/blog/14-of-the-longest-words-in-english/
A spelling bee favorite when I was in school.
I was reading a collection of the writings of H. L. Menken a few years back and he used a phrase to describe his former dean of college (I think) – a bishop if I recall. He described him as ‘this papilliferous exegete’.
‘Papilliferous’ did not feature in any dictionary in my house, so I had to Google it – and I found a single web-reference (at the time) to the exact paragraph I had just read… plus one definition of said word: ‘papilliferous – Pimply’.
” ‘papilliferous – Pimply’ ”
That makes sense, but the first thing I thought of was ” butterfly-like”
That’s what I thought, too!
Looks like you found a hapax legomenon (or very nearly). I remember reading about them some time ago, but I think the definition was provided. That or I certainly looked it up to find that it means a term that has only one recorded use.
I was thrilled when I first heard “hapax legomenon” and learned its meaning. Great the way it rolls off the tongue.
On creating your own hapax legomeneon, there are so many obscure words and neologisms that this one has not yet been invented: but it will be.
Self-coinsorship: to coin a term and at the same time ban its use. Esp. politically-charged phrases: hoejabi, TERF etc.
Someone somewhere is going to do this.
I’d add apodictic meaning clearly proven
Yes, I like that one too.
I look up every word I don’t know while I’m reading.
Yesterday’s reading in Charles Stross’ novel Singularity Sky brought me this new one:
“geniculate” meaning “Bent abruptly, with the structure of a knee” or “able to bend at an abrupt angle” (from the Greek word for knee, genu, which root is familiar from the word “genuflect” (cue Tom Lehrer)).
So now I have to look up quodlibetical
Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian served me a dish. Here’s just a minor sampling:
jaunty having carefree or self-confident air. stylish, dapper.
rubric a title, heading, or initial letter, usually printed in red. a title or heading of a statute or chapter in a code of law. a class or categorty. a direction in a missal, hymnal, or other liturgical book.
praxis practical application or exercise of a branch of learning. habitual or established practice; custom.
lassitude a state of listless weakness, exhaustion, or torpor.
rhapsodic immoderately impassioned or enthusiastic; ecstatic. resembling a rhapsody.
venery indulgence in or pursuit of sexual activity. the act of sexual intercourse.
munificent very liberal in giving; generous. showing great generosity.
trellised a structure of open latticework, esp. one used as a support for vines and other creeping plants.
vespertine of, relating to, or occurring in the evening.
anathema a formal ecclesiastical ban, curse, or excommunication. a vehement denunciation; a curse. one that is cursed or damned. one that is greatly reviled, loathed, or shunned.
perfidious of, relating to, or marked by treachery; treacherous
ineluctable not to be avoided or escaped; inevitable.
walleyed an eye abnormally turned away from the center of the face. an eye in which the cornea is white or opaque.
bivouacked a temporary encampment made by soldiers in the field.
and on and on…that’s not even 2% of my list from that one book.
A word I saw recently, which I find myself using, is logomachy, which is an argument over the meaning of words. As in “You’re just engaging in logomachy.”
The meaning of “lugubrious” never sticks in my memory despite having looked it up several times. Right now I don’t know what it means. I’ll go and look it up yet again!
One word I ran across when I was in college was “crepuscular”, or “relating to twilight”, which was used in Paul Layhausen’s book Cat Behavior. In Leyhausen’s context, he meant that as crepuscular creatures, cats were most active at dawn or dusk rather than nocturnal or diurnal. The next place I encountered the word was in one of Edward Gorey’s books.
However, I am often in the habit of browsing dictionaries, and often find words that beg to be used. One such is catchfart, which means a servant or lackey, and is derived from the practice of the lackey walking behind the master. It is so useful in these Trumpian times.
I was browsing through a Finnish-English dictionary when I came across the word kuherrella, and the english equivalent was given as “bill and coo”. An archaic term to be sure, but I thought it charming that Finnish had a single word that was still in the dictionary that the only equivalent in English was an obsolete phrase.
“Catchfart”!
My week is complete and it is only Monday.
Finnish is such a delightful language. I just hosted some old Finnish friends (by way of Canada) and had fun stretching my rusty Finnish skills.
Thinking on PCC(E)’s cultural appropriation post:
The best (or one of the) part of the visit? My dear friend made me batches of karjlan piirakka – a Karelian pastry eaten in Finland. My friend is half-Finnish and half-Canadian, her husband a Brit and the kids born here there and in between. We warmed the pies for breakfast, along with some juustoleipä, which I picked up while on vacation in Oregon (but was made in Wisconsin), bacon from local pigs, Ranier cherries, Tanzanian coffee and lots of good cheer. Would those offended say my breakfast, self and guests have been guilty of cultural appropriation?
Sound like a true dog’s breakfast (in the best possible way).😻
Katchfart is super. It goes into my lexicon immediately.
Re “kuherrella”, are you familiar with the book “They Have a Word For It: A Lighthearted Lexicon of Untranslatable Words” by Howard Rheingold? A wonderful book. I don’t recall this word in the book, but it certainly should be.
I like “crepuscular” as it describes cat behavior and seems unlikely as the word describing animals that are most active in the twilight times of dawn and dusk.
Crepusscular, surely😻
I’m currently using “trumpery” meaning:
The English word “trumpery,” which derives from a French word meaning “to deceive,” is defined in the dictionary as “showy but worthless.”