Russia knocks Spain out of World Cup

This is a World Cup of topsy turvy results. I’ve been able to watch only one game, but I follow the results, and this is an unexpected one. Yesterday, after tying Spain 1-1 in regular time, Russia beat them 4-3 in the penalty kick phase. What with Germany, Argentina, and Portugal out, few potential winners remain in our World Cup contest.

Congrats to Russia, even if the country is run by an odious oligarch.

For your delectation (or sadness), here’s France beating Argentina 4-3:

18 Comments

  1. blitz442
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 8:34 am | Permalink

    Germany not getting out of the group was incredible. Like Buster Douglas beating Tyson level of unexpected results.

    Reply
  2. Steve Ruis
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    Re “What with Germany, Argentina, and Portugal out, few potential winners remain in our World Cup contest.” Don’t you mean that few of the favorites … or few of the predicted winners? Surely some country must win, so are not all of the remaining teams potential winners?

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted July 2, 2018 at 8:40 am | Permalink

      I meant few predicted winners. Not many people remain who have a chance to win the prize.

      Reply
      • BJ
        Posted July 2, 2018 at 10:11 am | Permalink

        The day after I made my prediction, I really regretted picking Germany to be in the finals and wished I had picked France v. Croatia. Oh well!

        Reply
    • jeremy pereira
      Posted July 2, 2018 at 9:00 am | Permalink

      It’s also true that there are few potential winners of the actual World Cup. At the start of the qualification phase of the competition there were (according to Wikipedia) 211 potential winners. Now there are only twelve.

      Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    Just another view from someone who follows no sports any longer. I thought many years ago they needed to raise the basket another two feet and see how that goes. In round football they need to widen the net.

    Watching people jam the ball down a basket from above is not such a skill when you are 7 feet tall. Watching how many football games ending in 0-0, 1-0, 1-1, 2-1 can you take? If scoring is not that important, why have a net at all.

    Reply
    • BJ
      Posted July 2, 2018 at 10:22 am | Permalink

      It has a lot less to do with how large or small the net is and more to do with defense and strategy. Soccer is a game of strategy. When two well-matched teams butt up against each other, it’s a chess match, not a high-scoring affair. That’s what makes it exciting.

      Not every sport is about just seeing goals scored. Educated fans enjoy watching the strategy and defense that prevents goals.

      Reply
  4. jeremy pereira
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 9:03 am | Permalink

    few potential winners remain in our World Cup contest

    Is there any chance of producing a list of who is still in the contest at, say, the beginning of the quarter finals?

    Reply
  5. ChrisH
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 9:13 am | Permalink

    Very dodgy penalty denial against Russia. England were awarded one for similar behaviour. If they weren’t the host I’m pretty sure it would have been given…

    Reply
    • Teresa Carson
      Posted July 2, 2018 at 9:31 am | Permalink

      I heard on MSNBC that two players were tackled (American football style) by the Russians. Apparently a lot of people believe Russia should have received a penalty. I know nothing about this – just reporting what I heard.

      Reply
  6. Merilee
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 9:32 am | Permalink

    Messi😿

    Reply
  7. Monika
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 9:34 am | Permalink

    Mexico vs Brasil is on now, we’ll see if the trend continues.

    Reply
    • Monika
      Posted July 2, 2018 at 10:53 am | Permalink

      Nope Brasil won… 2:0

      Reply
  8. Eric Grobler
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 10:06 am | Permalink

    “Congrats to Russia, even if the country is run by an odious oligarch.”

    True, but the world is currently devoid of any good leadership!

    Can anyone name a world leader of any major country worthy of respect?

    Reply
  9. BJ
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 10:14 am | Permalink

    That half of the bracket is insanely unpredictable right now. Brazil/Mexico, France, Belgium, and Uruguay are all on the other side.

    Anyone else think Uruguay’s Luis Suarez looks just like a young Ricardo Darin?

    https://goo.gl/images/cznBEp

    Reply
    • BJ
      Posted July 2, 2018 at 10:18 am | Permalink

      Also, gotta hand it to Russia. They played a fantastic game.

      Reply
  10. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    Posted July 2, 2018 at 10:25 am | Permalink

    Get rid of the goal tenders so the scores would be more like basketball. Then I might be interested.

    Reply

