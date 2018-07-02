Russia knocks Spain out of World Cup

This is a World Cup of topsy turvy results. I’ve been able to watch only one game, but I follow the results, and this is an unexpected one. Yesterday, after tying Spain 1-1 in regular time, Russia beat them 4-3 in the penalty kick phase. What with Germany, Argentina, and Portugal out, few potential winners remain in our World Cup contest.
Congrats to Russia, even if the country is run by an odious oligarch.
For your delectation (or sadness), here’s France beating Argentina 4-3:
Germany not getting out of the group was incredible. Like Buster Douglas beating Tyson level of unexpected results.
Re “What with Germany, Argentina, and Portugal out, few potential winners remain in our World Cup contest.” Don’t you mean that few of the favorites … or few of the predicted winners? Surely some country must win, so are not all of the remaining teams potential winners?
I meant few predicted winners. Not many people remain who have a chance to win the prize.
The day after I made my prediction, I really regretted picking Germany to be in the finals and wished I had picked France v. Croatia. Oh well!
It’s also true that there are few potential winners of the actual World Cup. At the start of the qualification phase of the competition there were (according to Wikipedia) 211 potential winners. Now there are only twelve.
Just another view from someone who follows no sports any longer. I thought many years ago they needed to raise the basket another two feet and see how that goes. In round football they need to widen the net.
Watching people jam the ball down a basket from above is not such a skill when you are 7 feet tall. Watching how many football games ending in 0-0, 1-0, 1-1, 2-1 can you take? If scoring is not that important, why have a net at all.
It has a lot less to do with how large or small the net is and more to do with defense and strategy. Soccer is a game of strategy. When two well-matched teams butt up against each other, it’s a chess match, not a high-scoring affair. That’s what makes it exciting.
Not every sport is about just seeing goals scored. Educated fans enjoy watching the strategy and defense that prevents goals.
Is there any chance of producing a list of who is still in the contest at, say, the beginning of the quarter finals?
Very dodgy penalty denial against Russia. England were awarded one for similar behaviour. If they weren’t the host I’m pretty sure it would have been given…
I heard on MSNBC that two players were tackled (American football style) by the Russians. Apparently a lot of people believe Russia should have received a penalty. I know nothing about this – just reporting what I heard.
Messi😿
Mexico vs Brasil is on now, we’ll see if the trend continues.
Nope Brasil won… 2:0
“Congrats to Russia, even if the country is run by an odious oligarch.”
True, but the world is currently devoid of any good leadership!
Can anyone name a world leader of any major country worthy of respect?
I don’t know who they are because they’re never mentioned in the news.
That half of the bracket is insanely unpredictable right now. Brazil/Mexico, France, Belgium, and Uruguay are all on the other side.
Anyone else think Uruguay’s Luis Suarez looks just like a young Ricardo Darin?
https://goo.gl/images/cznBEp
Also, gotta hand it to Russia. They played a fantastic game.
Get rid of the goal tenders so the scores would be more like basketball. Then I might be interested.