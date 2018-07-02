Russia knocks Spain out of World Cup

This is a World Cup of topsy turvy results. I’ve been able to watch only one game, but I follow the results, and this is an unexpected one. Yesterday, after tying Spain 1-1 in regular time, Russia beat them 4-3 in the penalty kick phase. What with Germany, Argentina, and Portugal out, few potential winners remain in our World Cup contest.

Congrats to Russia, even if the country is run by an odious oligarch.

For your delectation (or sadness), here’s France beating Argentina 4-3: