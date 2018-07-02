Palestinian “mother of martyrs” gets over $1 million and a big monthly stipend for having six terrorist sons who murdered at least 17 Israelis

Imagine, if you will, an Israeli mother who sent her six civilian sons into Palestine to murder Palestinians. They succeed, though one son is killed, and manage to kill at least 17 Palestinians, most of them civilians or policemen and policewomen. The Israeli mother is held up as a hero in her country, though one of her sons is killed and the other four given life sentences. Just recently, a sixth son confessed to the murder of a Palestinian activist, and is also given a life sentence in Palestine.

The Israeli government gives big bucks to the mother as a reward and as an incentive for others to murder Palestinians—whether civilian, police, or military. So far the payments to the mother, who is praised by Benjamin Netanyahu, amount to $ 1,007,611, and she continues to receive $10,000 a month. Moreover, she’s chosen to represent Israel in a campaign at the United Nations.

If that happened, the world would be absolutely outraged. Government payments, rewards, and honors for killing Palestinian civilians! Heroism and big bucks to those who murder innocents!

Well, reverse the situation and it’s true, for, as you can see at Palestinian Media Watch, the Palestinian mother Um Nasser Abu Hmeid, whose five sons killed 16 Israelis—mostly civilians and some policemen and policewomen—has just had a sixth son confess to murdering an Israeli soldier. Four of her sons are in jail for life, the fifth is dead, and now the sixth faces life in prison. And the honors and payments I noted above really do apply to her, and are bestowed not by Hamas, but the Palestinian Authority, which holds Abnu Hmeid up as a hero. And yes, since 2011 the Mother of Martyrs has represented Palestine in its case for statehood before the United Nations.

Here’s a video from the official Palestinian Authority Television extolling Abu Hmeid and interviewing her. Remember, this is official government television praising the murder of civilians. Of course the pro-Palestinian Left doesn’t ever mention vile stuff like this, but it’s a staple of Palestinian t.v. as well as other media in the Middle East.

Palestine Media Watch gives details on mom and her five “martyr” sons (now six):

Um Nasser Abu Hmeid (Um Yusuf Abu Hmeid/Latifa Abu Hmeid) – The mother of four prisoners serving multiple life sentences. She is also called Khansa of Palestine (referring to a woman in the earliest period of Islam who sent her four sons to battle and rejoiced when they all died as Martyrs), honored in 2010 and in 2015 by the PA, and was chosen in 2011 to launch the PA’s statehood campaign with the UN. Hmeid’s Five Sons: Nasser Abu Hmeid – Palestinian terrorist and a commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) in Ramallah who was responsible for the murder of 7 Israelis: Eli Cohen in a shooting attack on Route 443 in central Israel on Dec. 21, 2000; Binyamin and Talia Kahane in a drive-by shooting attack near Ofra, north of Jerusalem, on Dec. 31, 2000; Gadi Rejwan in a shooting attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Atarot on Feb. 27, 2002; and Yosef Habi, Eli Dahan, and Police Officer Sergeant-Major Salim Barakat in an attack at the Seafood Market and Mifgash Hasteak restaurants in Tel Aviv on March 5, 2002. Abu Hmeid is serving 7 life sentences and an additional 50 years.



Nasr Abu Hmeid – Palestinian terrorist and Tanzim (Fatah terror faction) member who was involved in arms dealing and two terror attacks: an attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov on Feb. 25, 2002, in which Israeli policewoman Galit Arviv was murdered; and an attack at the Seafood Market and Mifgash Hasteak restaurants in Tel Aviv on March 5, 2002, in which 3 Israelis were murdered – Yosef Habi, Eli Dahan, and Police Officer Sergeant-Major Salim Barakat. Abu Hmeid is serving 5 life sentences.



Sharif Abu Hmeid – Palestinian terrorist and Tanzim (Fatah terror faction) member who was involved in two terror attacks: an attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov on Feb. 25, 2002, in which Israeli policewoman Galit Arviv was murdered; and an attack at the Seafood Market and Mifgash Hasteak restaurants in Tel Aviv on March 5, 2002, in which 3 Israelis were murdered – Yosef Habi, Eli Dahan, and Police Officer Sergeant-Major Salim Barakat. Abu Hmeid is serving 4 life sentences.



Muhammad Abu Hmeid – Palestinian terrorist serving 2 life sentences and 30 years for involvement in terror attacks. PMW has been unable to verify details regarding the attacks. Abd Al-Mun’im Muhammad Yusuf Naji Abu Hmeid – Palestinian terrorist and a member of the Izz A-Din Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military wing) who planned and carried out the ambush and murder of Israeli intelligence officer Noam Cohen on Feb. 13, 1994, in Ramallah. Abu Hmeid was killed on May 31, 1994, by Israeli military undercover agents.

h/t: Malgorzata