Palestinian “mother of martyrs” gets over $1 million and a big monthly stipend for having six terrorist sons who murdered at least 17 Israelis

Imagine, if you will, an Israeli mother who sent her six civilian sons into Palestine to murder Palestinians. They succeed, though one son is killed, and manage to kill at least 17 Palestinians, most of them civilians or policemen and policewomen. The Israeli mother is held up as a hero in her country, though one of her sons is killed and the other four given life sentences. Just recently, a sixth son confessed to the murder of a Palestinian activist, and is also given a life sentence in Palestine.
The Israeli government gives big bucks to the mother as a reward and as an incentive for others to murder Palestinians—whether civilian, police, or military. So far the payments to the mother, who is praised by Benjamin Netanyahu, amount to $ 1,007,611, and she continues to receive $10,000 a month. Moreover, she’s chosen to represent Israel in a campaign at the United Nations.
If that happened, the world would be absolutely outraged. Government payments, rewards, and honors for killing Palestinian civilians! Heroism and big bucks to those who murder innocents!
Well, reverse the situation and it’s true, for, as you can see at Palestinian Media Watch, the Palestinian mother Um Nasser Abu Hmeid, whose five sons killed 16 Israelis—mostly civilians and some policemen and policewomen—has just had a sixth son confess to murdering an Israeli soldier. Four of her sons are in jail for life, the fifth is dead, and now the sixth faces life in prison. And the honors and payments I noted above really do apply to her, and are bestowed not by Hamas, but the Palestinian Authority, which holds Abnu Hmeid up as a hero. And yes, since 2011 the Mother of Martyrs has represented Palestine in its case for statehood before the United Nations.
Here’s a video from the official Palestinian Authority Television extolling Abu Hmeid and interviewing her. Remember, this is official government television praising the murder of civilians. Of course the pro-Palestinian Left doesn’t ever mention vile stuff like this, but it’s a staple of Palestinian t.v. as well as other media in the Middle East.
Palestine Media Watch gives details on mom and her five “martyr” sons (now six):
Um Nasser Abu Hmeid (Um Yusuf Abu Hmeid/Latifa Abu Hmeid) – The mother of four prisoners serving multiple life sentences. She is also called Khansa of Palestine (referring to a woman in the earliest period of Islam who sent her four sons to battle and rejoiced when they all died as Martyrs), honored in 2010 and in 2015 by the PA, and was chosen in 2011 to launch the PA’s statehood campaign with the UN.
Hmeid’s Five Sons:
Nasser Abu Hmeid – Palestinian terrorist and a commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) in Ramallah who was responsible for the murder of 7 Israelis: Eli Cohen in a shooting attack on Route 443 in central Israel on Dec. 21, 2000; Binyamin and Talia Kahane in a drive-by shooting attack near Ofra, north of Jerusalem, on Dec. 31, 2000; Gadi Rejwan in a shooting attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Atarot on Feb. 27, 2002; and Yosef Habi, Eli Dahan, and Police Officer Sergeant-Major Salim Barakat in an attack at the Seafood Market and Mifgash Hasteak restaurants in Tel Aviv on March 5, 2002. Abu Hmeid is serving 7 life sentences and an additional 50 years.
Nasr Abu Hmeid – Palestinian terrorist and Tanzim (Fatah terror faction) member who was involved in arms dealing and two terror attacks: an attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov on Feb. 25, 2002, in which Israeli policewoman Galit Arviv was murdered; and an attack at the Seafood Market and Mifgash Hasteak restaurants in Tel Aviv on March 5, 2002, in which 3 Israelis were murdered – Yosef Habi, Eli Dahan, and Police Officer Sergeant-Major Salim Barakat. Abu Hmeid is serving 5 life sentences.
Sharif Abu Hmeid – Palestinian terrorist and Tanzim (Fatah terror faction) member who was involved in two terror attacks: an attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov on Feb. 25, 2002, in which Israeli policewoman Galit Arviv was murdered; and an attack at the Seafood Market and Mifgash Hasteak restaurants in Tel Aviv on March 5, 2002, in which 3 Israelis were murdered – Yosef Habi, Eli Dahan, and Police Officer Sergeant-Major Salim Barakat. Abu Hmeid is serving 4 life sentences.
Muhammad Abu Hmeid – Palestinian terrorist serving 2 life sentences and 30 years for involvement in terror attacks. PMW has been unable to verify details regarding the attacks.
Abd Al-Mun’im Muhammad Yusuf Naji Abu Hmeid – Palestinian terrorist and a member of the Izz A-Din Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military wing) who planned and carried out the ambush and murder of Israeli intelligence officer Noam Cohen on Feb. 13, 1994, in Ramallah. Abu Hmeid was killed on May 31, 1994, by Israeli military undercover agents.
h/t: Malgorzata
Dear PCC(E), I think that might mean to be ‘Palestinians’ rather than Israelis.
–
What a dreadful story, and what a dreadful thing to encourage others to emulate.
I think PCC was imagining a situation in which Israel did the same as the Palestinians, and wondering what the response from the illiberal left would be.
Yes, it’s clearly a case of imagining a mirror situation to point out the double standards of the Left.
Oh yes, and I took his point entirely. The switch has just arrived a little early =)
Yes, you were right. Apologies for the unnecessary correction 🙂
Yes, I fixed that, thanks!
It’s incredible the faces of the TV hosts, discussing the mother of a group of mass murderers. They wore the same faces that western TV hosts use when discussing someone who ran sixteen marathons for a cancer charity. It’s completely surreal what’s going on there, and the complete pass given by western left-wingers to the Palestinians has turned them into moral anarchists. They believe that anything they do in the name of their freedom is justified, and they have that belief fortified and reinforced every day by useful idiots in Europe and America. Is there anything the Palestinians could do that would be too much for their supporters to stomach?
“Is there anything the Palestinians could do that would be too much for their supporters to stomach?”
I think the answer to your question is No. Palestinian “activists” have quite literally cut the heads off babies and still been lauded as heroes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Itamar_attack
Bloody hell. That is just beyond belief.
I would note that it seems to have been condemned by most people, even most Palestinians. But I think the point is not that it was condemned, because that’s a pretty low bar; the point is that stuff like that just isn’t mentioned by Palestinian apologists. It’s quietly passed over and never brought up. I’d never heard of it for instance.
sub
I was just thinking, how low and delusional does a dispute have to get before you see this kind of think. It is like having a bounty as we do on some animals or use to on some people. Maybe the republicans and democrats will get there someday. So much for each democrat you take out or republican. It would be kind of a disgusting version of gold star families.
This is disgusting. Everyone should also be aware that this woman is not the only one – she’s just the worst.
Can you imagine the atmosphere these kids were brought up in so that murdering Israelis became something they aspired to? This ghastly creature taught children to hate so deeply they wanted nothing more than to kill the object of their hatred.
You can guarantee they believe Allah wants this too, and they will be celebrated in the afterlife. At least they won’t be breeding themselves.
This is not a mother. It is a psychopath who has found a way to give herself a comfortable lifestyle.
She may be a psychopath, but she has lots of company. The PA teaches anti-Israeli, anti-Jewish hatred at every opportunity, day in day out. You would have to have a particularly strong moral sense to buck it when it is so pervasive. Streets, schools, sports grounds, sports competitions, etc. are regularly named in honour of such murderers. If you weren’t a natural psychopath to begin with, you could easily become one if hatred and murder were the social norm.
Yeah. The videos of kindergarten graduations with kids staging mock battles against Israelis using effing guns is another one. And the kids TV programmes with puppets teaching kids to hate Israelis. It’s horrific that anyone would do that to a child. It’s no wonder an agreement can’t be reached with all that’s done in the formative years.
What if your hypothetical was changed to be a Jewish mother whose six sons committed the same atrocities, but against Germans in Nazi Germany? Would the outrage be the same?
Ding! Ding! Ding!
Another case of Godwin’s law.
Following the grand Palestinian tradition of never missing an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
What opportunity have they missed?
Any possibility to have peace with their neighbour, for a start.