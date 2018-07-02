More about cultural appropriation of cuisine

The Washington Post has an article on cultural appropriation of food (click on screenshot to read it) in which people agonize about whether it’s okay for people of one ethnicity to sell the food of other ethnic groups, or write cookbooks about it. (The title refers to the shutting down of a Portland food cart in which two white women sold burritos from recipes they’d garnered in Mexico. They were faulted for not cmpensating the Mexican women whose recipes they’d adapted.)

In general I agree with author Tim Carman, who thinks that cultural appropriation of food is okay so long as a modicum of cultural sensitivity is exercised. There’s not much new here, including what Carman see as “The Problem”:

The problem, of course, is not that a white diner falls in love with an immigrant cuisine. It’s that a white person profits from the cuisine or, more troublesome for many, becomes the leading authority on it, rather than a chef born into the culture. I’m thinking specifically about chefs and/or authors such as Rick Bayless (with Mexican cuisine), Andy Ricker (with Thai food) and Fuchsia Dunlop (with Sichuan cooking). Bayless, a James Beard Award winner multiple times over, has faced the question of cultural appropriation so often, he once wondered aloud if it’s a matter of reverse racism.

I don’t even have that much of a problem. Of course white people will profit from appropriating cuisine if they produce something good, and I don’t care if they become the leading authority on it, given that most cookbooks in the U.S. are written in English. We can’t guarantee, for instance, that the leading authority on Szechuan cuisine in America happens to be from Szechuan. But I do agree that one might ponder the origins of the food while you’re eating it, and that alone might increase cultural sensitivity. It’s hard to hate a group whose food you love.

But it cuts both ways, of course. I cannot say that it’s okay for minority groups to appropriate the food of white people, but not the other way around: that’s too much like saying that only white people can be racist because racism equals power plus privilege. Nor do I demand that the expert on French food in, say, Hong Kong, be a French person rather than a Chinese person (there’s a fair amount of French food in Hong Kong, and widespread cultural appropriation of food). Who cares, so long as people get what they like to eat? The situation in which serving ethnic food leads to exploitation of a culture is vanishingly rare, and it seems to me that it enriches every culture to adopt the food of others.

One disturbing part of the Post article is this:

One writer has stated, flat out, that “Portland has an appropriation problem,” going on to explain (the boldface emphasis is the writer’s):



Because of Portland’s underlying racism, the people who rightly own these traditions and cultures that exist are already treated poorly. These appropriating businesses are erasing and exploiting their already marginalized identities for the purpose of profit and praise.

Someone in the City of Roses has even created a Google doc, listing the white-owned restaurants that have appropriated cuisines outside their own culture. For each entry, the document suggests alternative restaurants owned by people of color. One “Appropriative Business” is Voodoo Doughnut, the small doughnut chain accused of profiting off a religion thought to combine African, Catholic and Native American traditions.

The Google document seems to have vanished, but it sounds pretty ridiculous. And I’ve been to Voodoo Doughnuts in Portland, which makes an awesome bacon/maple donut. Those who practice Voodoo come from several cultures and lands; it’s not an ethnicity but, more or less, a form of quasi-religious woo. I have no problem with the name, but I do have a problem with those Leisure Fascists and Culinary Pecksniffs who spend their time policing places like this.