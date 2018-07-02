More about cultural appropriation of cuisine

The Washington Post has an article on cultural appropriation of food (click on screenshot to read it) in which people agonize about whether it’s okay for people of one ethnicity to sell the food of other ethnic groups, or write cookbooks about it. (The title refers to the shutting down of a Portland food cart in which two white women sold burritos from recipes they’d garnered in Mexico. They were faulted for not cmpensating the Mexican women whose recipes they’d adapted.)
In general I agree with author Tim Carman, who thinks that cultural appropriation of food is okay so long as a modicum of cultural sensitivity is exercised. There’s not much new here, including what Carman see as “The Problem”:
The problem, of course, is not that a white diner falls in love with an immigrant cuisine. It’s that a white person profits from the cuisine or, more troublesome for many, becomes the leading authority on it, rather than a chef born into the culture. I’m thinking specifically about chefs and/or authors such as Rick Bayless (with Mexican cuisine), Andy Ricker (with Thai food) and Fuchsia Dunlop (with Sichuan cooking). Bayless, a James Beard Award winner multiple times over, has faced the question of cultural appropriation so often, he once wondered aloud if it’s a matter of reverse racism.
I don’t even have that much of a problem. Of course white people will profit from appropriating cuisine if they produce something good, and I don’t care if they become the leading authority on it, given that most cookbooks in the U.S. are written in English. We can’t guarantee, for instance, that the leading authority on Szechuan cuisine in America happens to be from Szechuan. But I do agree that one might ponder the origins of the food while you’re eating it, and that alone might increase cultural sensitivity. It’s hard to hate a group whose food you love.
But it cuts both ways, of course. I cannot say that it’s okay for minority groups to appropriate the food of white people, but not the other way around: that’s too much like saying that only white people can be racist because racism equals power plus privilege. Nor do I demand that the expert on French food in, say, Hong Kong, be a French person rather than a Chinese person (there’s a fair amount of French food in Hong Kong, and widespread cultural appropriation of food). Who cares, so long as people get what they like to eat? The situation in which serving ethnic food leads to exploitation of a culture is vanishingly rare, and it seems to me that it enriches every culture to adopt the food of others.
One disturbing part of the Post article is this:
One writer has stated, flat out, that “Portland has an appropriation problem,” going on to explain (the boldface emphasis is the writer’s):
Because of Portland’s underlying racism, the people who rightly own these traditions and cultures that exist are already treated poorly. These appropriating businesses are erasing and exploiting their already marginalized identities for the purpose of profit and praise.
Someone in the City of Roses has even created a Google doc, listing the white-owned restaurants that have appropriated cuisines outside their own culture. For each entry, the document suggests alternative restaurants owned by people of color. One “Appropriative Business” is Voodoo Doughnut, the small doughnut chain accused of profiting off a religion thought to combine African, Catholic and Native American traditions.
The Google document seems to have vanished, but it sounds pretty ridiculous. And I’ve been to Voodoo Doughnuts in Portland, which makes an awesome bacon/maple donut. Those who practice Voodoo come from several cultures and lands; it’s not an ethnicity but, more or less, a form of quasi-religious woo. I have no problem with the name, but I do have a problem with those Leisure Fascists and Culinary Pecksniffs who spend their time policing places like this.
Musicians seem have been culturally appropriating each other since the dawn of music, and I’ve never heard a musician (of any culture) complain about it.
Nevertheless, to show my solidarity with the oppressed peoples of the world, I’m burning all my Beatles albums.
Culture is all about appropriation. Can we just accept the fact that we are all African and everything is our common heritage.
But don’t burn your Beatle albums. Send them to me. I promise that I will burn them for you. Maybe. Probably not.
Would it be cultural appropriation if it was a white Mexican chef?
BURN RICK BAYLESS!!!
For those of you from outside Chicago, if you ever visit the city, go to Topolobampo. Or at least Frontera Grill. If you are just passing through O’Hare, give Xoco a visit.
http://www.rickbayless.com/restaurants/
At the risk of being puny, this strikes me as a tempest in a teapot. I would say that anyone who popularizes a foreign cuisine is adding to the culture, broadening the economy, and helping people from that background. The first thing that happens when a “new” cuisine comes along is that everyone clatters for “authentic” whatever it is. I’ve never seen a Thai restaurant that wasn’t run by Thais.
Sigh. I suspect there are both enough diners and restaurants to cater to everyone’s preference (food cooked by a person of that food-culture, and those who don’t care).
One of the things I looked most forward to when relocating from the rural side of my state to the urban side was the expanded food options. I love trying new cuisines, and I think more options here is better.
I do think there is a conversation to be had regarding which cuisines are seen as worthy of being expensive, but that might be for another day.
We have a local Thai restaurant run by a Korean-Japanese couple. Who cares⁉️⁉️⁉️
The more “upgemischt” the better, as long as the food is good.
At the risk of offending our host, that bacon maple donut does not look appealing, but I’m not really a fan of donuts of any stripe. Bacon and maple syrup, yes!
We used to have a very popular restaurant in Toronto called Ginzburg and Wong.
We must hope that Ginzburg and Wong served exclusively Canadian food. Anything else would have been cultural appropriation.
Yes, tons of Canadian Jews and Chinese😻
I have zero problem with the ‘cultural appropriation’ of food. It’s frankly a made-up problem. It’s not digging up burial grounds.
It reminds me of a line from The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover: ‘Who cares what he ate? It’s all shit in the end.’
I refuse to eat a hamburger unless it’s cooked by a native of Northern Germany, and you should too
Wouldn’t it be nice if no one had ever appropriated Christianity and Islam from their founding cultures.
I looked, and I have none left to give….
It doesn’t really matter what you are eating, up to and including high end classic French food, in any large US city the chances are that the guy actually making it will come from somewhere in central America (per Anthony Bourdain). He probably needs the job and isn’t worried about backlash from the French for appropriating their creme brulee.
My local burrito place is run by a couple of Indian guys with a pretty multi-cultural crew, which always seems a little strange but works out OK, if it’s appropriation so be it-the food is good.
My (limited) experience of restauranteurs (a step up from food trucks) is that they are good with food and people and the process of entertaining. The style of food is almost incidental and you can find families and companies that run places serving a variety of styles.
As an aside, and as a shoutout – Revolution Doughnuts (Atlanta and Decatur) do a great maple bacon and are appropriately named to survive 🙂
I wonder why there isn’t a massive protest against all the fake Japanese restaurants and sushi joints, the majority of which are owned by Chinese chefs in many places? That’s flagrant appropriation.
Were I live, the majority of sushi joints are owned by Koreans.
As a mexican I don’t have a problem with cultural appropriation of mexican food as long as some sense of authenticity is retained. My problem is when people like Rick Bayless and similar chefs modify recipes significantly, “americanize” tham and then try to pass them as authentic mexican food. These chefs have so much media presence and influence that people end up thinking that what these chefs cook is authentic. I’ve had discussions with non-mexican friends who follow these chefs that try to correct me on the “right” way of cooking mexican food, which is actually wrong. If you like their “americanized” versions of food that’s fine, just don’t call it mexican.
A number of years ago I was fairly well-acquainted with an Indian businessman in my town. He owned the Local KFC and Taco Bell franchises but when he entertained at home (or came to your home) he made the best Indian curry dishes, vindaloo and tandoori. The small town we lived in wouldn’t support an Indian food restaurant, he’d say, so he appropriated American fast food culture. I didn’t realize at the time he was blameworthy. Wouldn’t have mattered, though, the curry was too good.
Other cultures appropriating white people food? As far as I’m concerned, they can appropriate the food I ate back in the 1940’s and ’50’s all they want as long as they don’t give it back!
Yecchhh! A slab of meat. What’s for dinner?, and what my mother answers is the kind of meat that will be on the plate. There will be a vegetable cooked to death, no texture at all left. There will be a bland white starch of some sort. There will be white stuff laughingly referred to as “bread”. There will be margarine, which in those days was like axle grease. There will be some iceberg lettuce with bottled dressing.
Bland! Bland! Cooked to pieces. No herbs, no spices. Boring taste! Appropriate all you want and keep it! I don’t want it!
Hare Krishna! Hare Krishna! I have the Hare Krishna cult to thank for introducing me to Indian food, largely Bengali, They held these Feasts, free food, believing that the way to our hearts was through our stomachs. I never came to believe that the Lord of the Universe is a little blue cowherd in India, but oh good lord! The food! The food! Wonderful spices, glorious flavors! I felt so sorry for the poor Catholics who get a tiny tasteless wafer, while the Krishna devotees get stupendous, sumptuous goodies!
I’m sorry if I’m being an insensitive white person, but Indian food is just so wonderful!
Where I live Pizza was taken over from Italians b Greeks and then East Indians.
Sushi is done by Chinese.
All of this genocide going on around me and I don’t care.
I am a monster.
I’m trying to decide whether I’m more annoyed by people whining about cultural appropriation or by people whining about people whining about cultural appropriation.
I find quite outrageous the equivocation of Mexicans with the biological race. It is similarly absurd as doing the same and claim that Americans are white race. Does that sound racist?