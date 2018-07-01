Sunday Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning! Jerry tells me that it is the 182nd day of the year so halfway through the year at noon. In 1879 the first edition of The Watchtower was published, in 1903 the first Tour de France bicycle race started and in 1908 SOS was adopted as the international distress signal, although in the maritime world it has been replaced with the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System. In 1980 “O Canada” became the national anthem of Canada. In 1963 the US got zip codes, and in 1972 England had its first Gay Pride March.
JAC: We missed this yesterday, but reader Simon tells me that June 30, 1937, was the day that Britain adopted its emergency telephone number of 999 (it’s 911 in the US). Simon adds this: “I had not realized that the widely used international equivalent is 112 or that 112 on a cell phone in the US transfers to 911 (and to 999 in the UK) – which of course is only useful if you know the number in the first place!”
So wherever you are, you can dial 112.
Dublin Pride Parade Photo: Tom HonanGoogle doodle is honoring Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz today, a German polymath of the late 17th century who developed differential and integral calculus at the same time as Isaac Newton. Read more about him here.
Hili is speculating today. This may be an important new theory worthy of study.
Hili: The girls are getting better and better at soccer.
A: This is the effect of climate change.
In Polish:
Hili: Dziewczyny coraz lepiej grają w piłkę.
Ja: To efekt zmian klimatycznych.
Today Leon is grousing in paradise.
Leon: This pheasant is getting on my nerves!
From Twitter today:
I don’t think this was a teacher with her class based on the varying ages of the people around her and the domestic setting. It was nevertheless a long-awaited moment.”
Glowworms at night
A thread from Adam Rutherford on the birth of evolution.
Something that won’t surprise anybody, unfortunately.
Elephants!
More brave women of Iran defying the authoritarian regime there. Many have been arrested and assaulted for participating in these activities.
True story
Finally, the tale of a very smart duck.
Hat-tip: Charleen, Matthew.
Showing off my computer nerdiness – the 1s and 0s in the Google Doodle honoring Leibniz today are the binary representation of the ASCII text of “Google”. Reading down the first column, then the second, the Hexadecimal is 47 6F 6F 67 6C 65. The last character being written is a 1. If it was a 0, the text would be “Googld.”
That cool dance they’re doing is called the shuffle.
Something that I learned on a first aid course: in the UK, many mobile networks will transfer ‘911’ calls to 999, to account for those who think that 911 will get you the “Feds”.
Today’s winners?
Spain 3 / Russia 1
Croatia 3 / Denmark 0
This is how Iranian women dressed at World Cup games:
http://www.sportingnews.com/soccer/news/world-cup-2018-iran-fans-women-stadium-russia/zdzdune36axo1rsv0nunieywm and
https:// http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yNl8Lrs7p8
This is how Saudi women dressed at World Cup games:
http://photos.thenet.ng/female-fans-of-russia-and-saudi-arabia-had-only-one-thing-in-common/
Iran, I’d say, is improving; Saudi Arabia not so much.