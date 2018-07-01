Sunday: Duck report

I’ve been remiss in my duck reports because I have had guests, and so must feed them—i.e., the ducks—quickly (though amply) and don’t have much time to take pictures. Yesterday morning and today, though, I did get some duck snaps. You’ll see how quickly the ducklings have grown—indeed, I’m not sure I can call them “ducklings” any more. But I still greet them by saying, “Good morning, ducklings.”

So here they are.

Feeding time yesterday morning. I like this photo. And of course the first order of business is to count them and make sure there are eight, as there are here. Honey’s in the background, watching her brood:

Look how big the “ducklings” are! Their wings are looking like real wings now when they stretch them. In about three weeks they’ll be able to fly.

Ducks at dawn:

Honey supervises bathtime:

Not much of a size disparity between Mom and offspring:

My beloved Honey. I’m going to spoil the hell out of her when the brood leaves and she stays behind to molt. Watermelon!

Of course the turtles are everywhere, but don’t interfere with the ducks. In fact, they get lots of noms by cleaning up the uneaten mallard pellets:

A turtle lazes in the heat, soaking up the sun and stretching its limbs:

Finally, SPOT THE MALLARD! Answer below the fold (click to enlarge). This one’s pretty easy:

Here’s the mallard (it’s Honey!):

