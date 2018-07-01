“Body positivity”: the ups and downs

This article from HuffPost (yes, shoot me now!) highlights the tenets of the “body positivity” movement (also called “fat acceptance” movement); click on screenshot to read it:

It highlights the cover of the new Self magazine, a magazine traditionally devoted to women’s fitness:

And it adds this (my emphasis):

But now, here we are: Tess Holliday is nearly topless on the cover of Self, her voluptuous back rolls unaltered and in full view. And as cynical as I have become on the subject of fat acceptance as a mainstream topic, I looked at this and thought, in spite of myself ― finally, someone is trying to do this right.

From Holliday’s declaration that she has given up trying “prove” her worthiness by asserting that she is one of the “good, healthy” fat people (“By telling people that you see a doctor, and telling people that you’re healthy, it’s perpetuating the abuse against bigger bodies and the mindset that we owe it to people to be healthy. The reality is I don’t owe you shit and I don’t have to prove that I’m healthy or not, because it is nobody’s business”), to the methodical takedown of what we actually understand (and don’t understand) about the connections between fat and illness, to personal essays from Jes Baker, Sonya Renee Taylor and others, this issue ― guest edited by Ijeoma Oluo ― has been handled remarkably correctly, especially for a magazine that has been responsible for decades of toxic messaging to women about weight and health.

Now I think we can agree about these issues re body positivity:

1.) The media, or at least the world of fashion, often presents unattainable or even unhealthy underweight role models for women. The fashion industry, especially, sometimes presents way-too-thin women as vehicles for high fashion clothing—women who are on the verge of anorexia (many models smoke to keep weight off, or eat almost nothing). This is, however, improving as more average-sized women are used as models.

2.) It is simply wrong to shame people for being overweight, or to hector them about being unhealthy. Most of that shaming is done to women, who are expected to conform to traditional standards of bodily conformation—standards that of course have changed over time and from place to place. From talking to overweight people, I’ve learned that all of them know they’re overweight, so nothing is gained by telling them that.

3.) Although, as I recall, statistics show that overweight people aren’t hired as often as slimmer people with the same qualifications, that shouldn’t be happening. As I pondered this, I first thought, “Well, maybe there’s some point to that, because obesity is correlated with health problems and medical leaves—things that no company wants. After all, some companies won’t hire smokers, and prohibit employees from smoking off the job.” But the more I think about it, the more I think companies simply have to absorb the costs of that healthcare. After all, many people have debilitating pre-existing conditions that aren’t as visible as obesity and aren’t asked about on job interviews. So I don’t think there should be any job discrimination based on weight.

In fact, the only downside of the “body positivity” movement—and this is a serious downside, is this: It sometimes tries to convince people that being overweight is not unhealthy. And in that sense, holding up dangerously overweight people as role models is itself dangerous. This article implies that in the bolded bit above, but I’ve seen it stated far more explicitly in other places. When you present people who are likely to be unhealthy as role models, and don’t mention the downside of why you’re presenting them, then I think you’re misleading those who may not yet be obese, but could be convinced that it’s okay. And the article gets close to this view in a later statement:

Self’s Weight Issue steps outside that script in a dramatic way. It conceives of a world in which fat bodies are valid as they are, regardless of how healthy they may or may not be, and takes a stand against widespread stereotypes about fat and health.

But that’s as much as it says about obesity and health. I don’t know what a “valid” body is, but I suppose it’s one that shouldn’t be shamed or hectored. And I agree with that. But the “stereotypes” about fat and health are not just stereotypes, they’re real: being way overweight is a danger to your health.

Maybe I don’t need to write this, as most people realize the health dangers of being overweight, which are many (heart conditions, joint damage, diabetes, and so on). But imagine a parallel movement: a “Smokers Positivity Movement” that tries to dispel negative views about heavy smokers—view that are, I think, just as pervasive as negative views of obesity. You might say, “Well, smokers have a choice but obese people do not,” but that’s wrong. Smokers often find it just as hard to quit smoking as obese people do to lose weight. Yet to write about such a smokers’ movement without mentioning the health costs (after all, smoking is a pleasure, and I have an odd cigarette every few months), would bring down wrath upon you.

When my mother died, and I was so distraught that I bought a pack of cigarettes some years ago, a man in line chided me saying, “Don’t you know those could give you cancer?”, without even knowing that I don’t smoke–except rarely, sparsely, and only in times of great stress. Yet somehow it is far more socially acceptable to come down on people for smoking than for being dangerously overweight. The health costs to society of obesity are just as real as the health costs of people smoking, so there’s no substantial ground for treating people differently there, either. The only difference is that it’s okay to ban smoking in public places because there are secondary health costs to nearby nonsmokers.

What to do about this? Stop shaming overweight people, don’t treat them unequally compared to everyone else, don’t inform them they’re endangering their health—and don’t do that to smokers, either. But I would add that if you are going to present people who are dangerously overweight as role models, it’s incumbent on you to mention the health dangers. It’s no different from pointing out in a “Smoking is cool” or “Smokers’ Positivity” campaign that there are health dangers to inhaling tobacco smoke. .