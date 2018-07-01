“Body positivity”: the ups and downs

This article from HuffPost (yes, shoot me now!) highlights the tenets of the “body positivity” movement (also called “fat acceptance” movement); click on screenshot to read it:
It highlights the cover of the new Self magazine, a magazine traditionally devoted to women’s fitness:
This week, Self magazine unveiled its first digital cover, featuring a surprising photo choice: plus-size model Tess Holliday, posing in diaphanous fuchsia, her bare back and one of her upper arms forming the center of the image.
And it adds this (my emphasis):
But now, here we are: Tess Holliday is nearly topless on the cover of Self, her voluptuous back rolls unaltered and in full view. And as cynical as I have become on the subject of fat acceptance as a mainstream topic, I looked at this and thought, in spite of myself ― finally, someone is trying to do this right.
From Holliday’s declaration that she has given up trying “prove” her worthiness by asserting that she is one of the “good, healthy” fat people (“By telling people that you see a doctor, and telling people that you’re healthy, it’s perpetuating the abuse against bigger bodies and the mindset that we owe it to people to be healthy. The reality is I don’t owe you shit and I don’t have to prove that I’m healthy or not, because it is nobody’s business”), to the methodical takedown of what we actually understand (and don’t understand) about the connections between fat and illness, to personal essays from Jes Baker, Sonya Renee Taylor and others, this issue ― guest edited by Ijeoma Oluo ― has been handled remarkably correctly, especially for a magazine that has been responsible for decades of toxic messaging to women about weight and health.
Now I think we can agree about these issues re body positivity:
1.) The media, or at least the world of fashion, often presents unattainable or even unhealthy underweight role models for women. The fashion industry, especially, sometimes presents way-too-thin women as vehicles for high fashion clothing—women who are on the verge of anorexia (many models smoke to keep weight off, or eat almost nothing). This is, however, improving as more average-sized women are used as models.
2.) It is simply wrong to shame people for being overweight, or to hector them about being unhealthy. Most of that shaming is done to women, who are expected to conform to traditional standards of bodily conformation—standards that of course have changed over time and from place to place. From talking to overweight people, I’ve learned that all of them know they’re overweight, so nothing is gained by telling them that.
3.) Although, as I recall, statistics show that overweight people aren’t hired as often as slimmer people with the same qualifications, that shouldn’t be happening. As I pondered this, I first thought, “Well, maybe there’s some point to that, because obesity is correlated with health problems and medical leaves—things that no company wants. After all, some companies won’t hire smokers, and prohibit employees from smoking off the job.” But the more I think about it, the more I think companies simply have to absorb the costs of that healthcare. After all, many people have debilitating pre-existing conditions that aren’t as visible as obesity and aren’t asked about on job interviews. So I don’t think there should be any job discrimination based on weight.
In fact, the only downside of the “body positivity” movement—and this is a serious downside, is this: It sometimes tries to convince people that being overweight is not unhealthy. And in that sense, holding up dangerously overweight people as role models is itself dangerous. This article implies that in the bolded bit above, but I’ve seen it stated far more explicitly in other places. When you present people who are likely to be unhealthy as role models, and don’t mention the downside of why you’re presenting them, then I think you’re misleading those who may not yet be obese, but could be convinced that it’s okay. And the article gets close to this view in a later statement:
Self’s Weight Issue steps outside that script in a dramatic way. It conceives of a world in which fat bodies are valid as they are, regardless of how healthy they may or may not be, and takes a stand against widespread stereotypes about fat and health.
But that’s as much as it says about obesity and health. I don’t know what a “valid” body is, but I suppose it’s one that shouldn’t be shamed or hectored. And I agree with that. But the “stereotypes” about fat and health are not just stereotypes, they’re real: being way overweight is a danger to your health.
Maybe I don’t need to write this, as most people realize the health dangers of being overweight, which are many (heart conditions, joint damage, diabetes, and so on). But imagine a parallel movement: a “Smokers Positivity Movement” that tries to dispel negative views about heavy smokers—view that are, I think, just as pervasive as negative views of obesity. You might say, “Well, smokers have a choice but obese people do not,” but that’s wrong. Smokers often find it just as hard to quit smoking as obese people do to lose weight. Yet to write about such a smokers’ movement without mentioning the health costs (after all, smoking is a pleasure, and I have an odd cigarette every few months), would bring down wrath upon you.
When my mother died, and I was so distraught that I bought a pack of cigarettes some years ago, a man in line chided me saying, “Don’t you know those could give you cancer?”, without even knowing that I don’t smoke–except rarely, sparsely, and only in times of great stress. Yet somehow it is far more socially acceptable to come down on people for smoking than for being dangerously overweight. The health costs to society of obesity are just as real as the health costs of people smoking, so there’s no substantial ground for treating people differently there, either. The only difference is that it’s okay to ban smoking in public places because there are secondary health costs to nearby nonsmokers.
What to do about this? Stop shaming overweight people, don’t treat them unequally compared to everyone else, don’t inform them they’re endangering their health—and don’t do that to smokers, either. But I would add that if you are going to present people who are dangerously overweight as role models, it’s incumbent on you to mention the health dangers. It’s no different from pointing out in a “Smoking is cool” or “Smokers’ Positivity” campaign that there are health dangers to inhaling tobacco smoke. .
As someone who was shamed all her life for being too pale (I just told the story this week of when in my late 20s and outside at my work during a fire drill, a male co-worker came up to me and scraped his shoes from my knee to my ankle because he wanted to scrape off my fake tan), I am bitter about shaming in general. I controlled my bitterness by being anorexic for most of my youth because if I was going to be seen as ugly for being pale, damn straight I was going to have a good body and a good body was and is an undernourished one. A person on a cancer support group got a ton of compliments when she lost weight due to cancer. I told her to respond to people, “This is what malnutrition looks like” but we live in a society that really values the look of malnutrition in a society that provides us access to crazy amounts of calories.
Yes, but being pale is healthy since you are not exposing yourself to the sun. I don’t get these people who body shame. They are just creating another problem as you have pointed out. There is a societal advantage to helping the obese and those who have difficulty giving up smoking. Belittling or shaming is counterproductive and downright cruel.
It’s questionable about being healthy and pale but in my case i was born that way and for me it’s healthy because I wi just burn and get cancer otherwise. To stop the remarks, I used to wear fake tan. Now I don’t. I got a remark last year ago from a stranger after receiving none for ages. He felt the need to point out I was very pale and it was sunny and then go on about my skin colour all while waiting for the shuttle bus at work. I tried to get away from him but he followed me to the same seating area on the bus. Happily I sat near someone I knew and he decided to remark on his tattoo which annoyed him too. But better him than me. Lol.
What happened to you is monstrous and I am not even sure how to respond to you except to say that I am sorry you had to endure such cruelty.
Thank you. That work place was horrid. I should write a book about it.
I think you got it covered – don’t shame or discriminate against fat people but don’t pretend their weight doesn’t put them greater risk to their health. Left unsaid is that no one should feel bad about not being attracted to fat people either. I think some fat apologists want them to though.
The mere fact that there’s a magazine called Self is disturbing to me.
A magazine called “Other” would probably be worse in this political climate! 😺
Great points! I never liked that underweight models have been used since that isn’t the size of the average person. They often are anorexic or bulimic and couldn’t possibly be healthy if they continue that path. Just as very overweight people will develop health issues in the long term…it is a strain on the heart to be very overweight.
Skinny models are used because they sell clothes.
Some fat advocates are focused too narrowly. Demonizing the ad agencies is easy – low hanging fruit an all. But they are just the pointy end of the cultural stick. They use skinny people as models because that’s what society wants – it works. It sells things.
Fat advocates best chances are at the other end of that stick – changing social views of weight. Popular body images change a lot, (look at fashion images form the turn of the 20th century, for example) so it may be easier than one might suppose to swing our culture around to a more realistic sales force.
Tall thin models are used because photos can make individuals look heavier than they really are. Using thin models mitigates some of this visual effect. And after decades of employing tall thin models in magazines and on runways, this look is what is commonly thought of as ‘fashionable’ and ‘best’. It’s also a near impossible ideal to achieve for the average woman.
I have noticed that fashion magazines, especially Vogue (the ultimate arbiter of what is fashionable NOW) has been using models who are not perfect blond beauties, but who are somewhat unconventionally attractive.
Good point. I think it was Kitty Carlisle who said cameras add ten pounds to your weight. That’s why you should never eat cameras.
I think that somewhat depends on the situation. I’m fine with my close family hectoring me on my bad habits, including my weight. But I think Tess is right when we’re talking about meeting a stranger or dealing with co-workers or people you don’t have a close relationship with; their health is none of your damn business.
I think the parallel to smoking is a good one; I would never think to ‘lecture’ a smoking co-worker on the badness of smoking. But if my mom started smoking again, I’d certainly tell her my opinion on that. And the same thing with an unhealthy weight.
I am an ex-smoker and people both friends and family as well as strangers would not shut the hell up about how awful smoking is or making cough cough sounds when walking 20 yards by. This to go along with all the government approved shaming such as ads that show extremely rare side effects from smoking (lung cancer in a twenty-something-year-old) or allow companies to straight up not hire me.
I put on a few pounds and no one says anything negative. I have heard people that are clearly morbidly obese (100 plus pounds overweight) that don’t even know they are overweight.
Why is it that humans can only seem to go from one extreme to the other. Do they put the enormous on the cover of a magazine to shock people and make their point, or are they just trying to sell magazines? All I can think to say to anyone of any size is put some clothes on. And I would probably also be thinking, that tattoo sure does not make you look any smarter.
A Miss Piggy tattoo?
Until fairly recently, movies and tv shows always portrayed smoking as way cool.
Hell, I remember going to the theater when I was 12 to see Help, and watching Ringo let that butt hang out of his mouth and burn down ashes while playing “You’re Gonna Lose That Girl.” It was like the coolest thing ever. Couldn’t wait to get my first set of drums and pack of ciggies.
Oh and the difference with smoking is that smoking is a choice, being obese is not.
I can guarantee you that every single overweight person who ever went to a Dr for help was told to “eat less and move more” which is starvation and only makes your body more metabolically deranged.
Hmmm. Not sure I agree with you there, doragonmama. There are some people with serious metabolic issues which make obesity likely and there is no doubt that there is a large variance in the limits to caloric use and storage (some folks can eat a lot and not gain any weight while others seem to only look at a cookie and their hips get bigger). But in the end, with some notable disease exceptions, it really does come down to calories in, calories out.
There is one aspect of the obesity epidemic where one could get traction on the “lack of choice” argument – childhood eating habits. We develop metabolic set points by the time we are are in our teens, which is why it can be so difficult to loose weight by dieting alone (a a simplification – if one has grown up eating a high calorie diet when, as an adult when you start a diet your body “thinks” your’e going through a period of starvation and so enters a biochemical storage/rationing state that undermines the weight loss effort). Further, a childhood of poor eating habits establishes patterns in our diets which are very hard to overcome.
This is actually why the obesity epidemic will be so hard to overcome – we have generations with many people who grew up eating high calorie diets and they will struggle with their weight for most of their lives.
No, it’s really not calories in, calories out.
Food and nutrition science is a scientific backwater, and what we think we know about how people get fat is still pretty primitive.
For years, we’ve had it pounded in our heads that a calorie is a calorie, or we should be eating low fat foods, etc. or drinking 8 glasses of water per day. We all know this stuff, and it’s all wrong.
People are fat for a lot of complicated reasons, not least because they’re genetically inclined to be obese, or their metabolisms are screwy, or their thyroids are busted, or they live in a food desert but fast food is abundant and cheap. Just for starts.
Obesity is a by product of a lot of co-factors, and the only thing that’s clear about it is that people aren’t obese as a choice.
Its amazing that all of these different factors only became an issue in the last 30-40 years. And that it’s just a total coincidence that the rise in obesity matches the rise in calorie consumption.
Well, there’s your problem, isn’t it?
There’s no comparison to food 30 or 40 years ago, is there?
Forty years ago, our food wasn’t mostly corn syrup and coconut or palm oil. I mean, it was still possible to buy a soft drink that was made with sugar rather than corn syrup. (Sure, 12 teaspoons of sugar.)
Our food now is not like food then, nor are our food patterns the same.
This is nothing but anti-science bullshit.
Eat less move more is not starvation and it is an insult to people that really are starving.
What even is metabolically deranged? But, no you don’t damage your metabolism if you lose weight you just lower your BMR as you are not supporting as much tissue.
Obesity is a choice made one meal at a time. There is no disease or condition that can produce adipose tissue without energy input.
A lot of preventative medications for seizures and migraines as well as hormone treatments for cancer cause severe weight gain. Women after menopause gain weight around their stomachs. Eating less is often dangerous as they are eating a healthy diet. Many are very active but still over weight. Some can’t exercise much because of the illnesses that they have and that their medication is treating. It’s not always about how much you eat. My cancer support group is full of women on hormone treatment who have gained a lot of weight. It’s horrible. We hate what has happened to their bodies and hate how people see them when they have gone through absolute hell just to be alive.
A friend of mine, a petite young woman, gained 100 pounds after her kidney transplant–a result of the steroid medicines she was taking.
It’s pretty depressing, that some of the people commenting here would take one look at her and shame her for being fat.
A good friend of mine struggled with her weight because of thyroid issues. Then she got cancer and she got through that but 3 years later, the cancer spread to her brain so she need whole brain radiation and steroids to keep the brain inflammation at bay and control the seizures. When she died, she had gained a ton of weight and that was in only about a month. She felt awful and didn’t want to post pictures of herself because of the puffy steroid weight gain. i would have lost my mind if someone had said something to her when she mustered up the strength to go to a restaurant for her daughter’s birthday. Because, looking at her, most people wouldn’t think “there is a lady with metastatic brain cancer”, they’d think, “there is a woman who is endangering her health by eating too much. What a jerk!”
“A lot of preventative medications for seizures and migraines as well as hormone treatments for cancer cause severe weight gain.”
Not true. There are medications that increase appetites which causes more calorie consumption. Or they will decrease activity levels which means a person will need to decrease their calorie consumption or gain weight. But, its still all Calorie In Calorie Out.
“Women after menopause gain weight around their stomachs”
Only if they consume more calories then they need.
“Eating less is often dangerous as they are eating a healthy diet.”
Peer review evidence for this? The peer review on what is a good diet is a mess with contradictory and of clinically meaningless results. Being a normal BMI has shown time after time after time to be much better than being overweight and especially obese.
“Some can’t exercise much because of the illnesses that they have and that their medication is treating.”
Then they need to consume fewer calories.
When I try to post this I get told it’s a duplicate, but I do not see it posted so sending it to you
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
The ignorance is palpable here
Obesity is a symptom of disease, not the disease itself.
No one is fat from overeating, your body will not let you eat past need when you are healthy.
When you are metabolically damaged your body will not process nutrients properly and store most of them as fat, leaving your cells starving for food which of course tells your brain that you are still hungry and must keep eating, but the body again misdirects the nutrients and stores them as fat ad nauseum
Then if you are following the governments dietary advice you eat a low fat high carb diet that spikes blood glucose and causes an insulin reaction, and insulin is the hunger hormone, it signal hunger so you eat more high carbs and spike BG again, rinse repeat…
It’s a vicious cycle and calorie counting/starvation only makes it worse.
And obesity does not cause diabetes, it’s the reverse, diabetes causes obesity.
I have Cushing’s disease, I used to weigh 105lbs and I am more than double that, I am post op pituitary tumor surgery and still not cured.
I eat less now than I did at my 105lb weight, yet my body STILL wants to pack on fat.
It’s all about the metabolism and the hormones that control it, it’s not about how much you eat, but it is about what you eat.
Without a ketogenic diet I put on weight every single day, but at least with keto I can stop gaining weight and even lose a bit if I keep my macros right.
There are a lot of diseases that cause the body to store fat, and every fat person you see is suffering from one of them.
Regards, Sandi Fortin
“No one is fat from overeating, your body will not let you eat past need when you are healthy.”
This is false.
“No one is fat from overeating.”
That is how virtually everyone gets fat.
“There are a lot of diseases that cause the body to store fat,”
Nope. Until one generation ago, only a small percentage of people were obese. Our genes haven’t changed in one generation. It’s what people put in their mouth that has.
“And obesity does not cause diabetes.”
It absolutely does.
No, it doesn’t, diabetes cannot metabolise glucose so it is stored as fat.
Body fat doesn’t make you diabetic
Well, it is certainly true that one can be diabetic without being fat – type 1 diabetes or insulin dependent diabetes (used to be called juvenile diabetes) is caused by an autoimmune response against insulin producing cells in the pancreas.
Type II diabetes – or insulin independent diabetes is caused by our cells inability to respond to insulin (and glucagon in some cases). That inability has several causes one of which is obesity. Obesity causes insulin resistance, the most common form of type II diabetes.
Really? That’s how I got fat.
The fact that obesity-causing diseases exist does not mean obesity can’t be caused by overeating. This is the classic “all men are humans therefore all humans are men” fallacy.
I am healthy, ie, I don’t have any kind of metabolic disorder, yet I’ve often eaten much more than I need. Sometimes a dessert alone will contain a full day’s allowance of calories (2,000 or so), to say nothing of the rest of the meal.
That is more anecdotal. You can lose weight on any diet. It is called the law of thermodynamics. Provided energy in is less than energy out you will lose weight, period.
I just get this idea that most of what you are saying is nonsense. So I’ll pick one. On diabetes, obesity does not cause diabetes. The fact that many, many of the overweight people on this earth have Type II is just an accident? Please give us a break.
What’s worse for doragonmama’s claim is that what we know isn’t just an association; (most of) the biochemical and genetic mechanisms by which obesity can cause diabetes are well understood.
One of the positives of reducing weight, if you are obese and have type ll diabetes, is improved insulin sensitivity.
Yes, when I became type II about 10 years ago I tried to blame it on different things. Really stupid. But then you listen to the information all of the experts give you, make the appropriate changes and do the right things to manage it. You can do that and live or make up stuff and die. It’s a pretty easy choice.
As mikeyc said above, “But in the end, with some notable disease exceptions, it really does come down to calories in, calories out.”
It’s hard to believe that on a science-based site, that still needs to be said.
All of these people who think that they’ve discovered some magical metabolic exception to the laws of physics need to explain the mysterious disappearance of all of those fat people in the *Konzentrationslager*, and on the Bataan Death March. Not to mention in the various waves of starvation endemic in Africa and other places.
When food disappears, people get skinnier. In a hurry. If cutting calories didn’t work, then bariatric surgery wouldn’t either. Want to lose weight? Eat less. Burn more. No one says that it’s going to be easy, or pleasant. But junk science (junk medicine being just a sub-set) won’t help.
There is also many other factors. Hormones is a huge one. And we are talking about obesity and being overweight in the same way on on this post. I gained a bunch of weight being on tamoxifen and getting radiation. Doctors don’t know why radiation can cause weight gain but it often does. I never lost that weight from 3 years ago and I’m as active as I can be with major foot problems. Also, medication for chronic migraines (Lyrica) also causes weight gain. A lot of people are suffering with illness and getting judged as being unhealthy when they are doing their best because they are considered lazy over eaters is really unhelpful.
I have previously had much to say on this subject. One need examine oneself and one’s knee-jerk prejudices. In the case of overweight people, some dislike them merely because they are easily-identified by outward manifestations. This brand of cataloguing and judgement demonstrates an unutterably appalling amount of intellectual inferiority, for a person is neither inferior nor superior to another – particularly based on an accident of appearance – until he or she has proven him or herself to be by some act or acts, which delineate that individual as a person; which classify him or her.
One key difference between obesity and smoking is that obesity does not poison other people’s air.
No, but it can sure ruin an airplane ride. A friend, wiry-skinny at about 140 lbs. or so, is incensed that he pays the same ticket prices, and has the same luggage limits as the 280-lb. folks he often sits next to.
Imagine a pricing scheme where you pay by the pound for an airline ticket. Bring one suitcase or five. Just pay for it by the pound. Or bring none, and use up your money to transport your personal bulk. I’m not saying that all of these phantom “metabolic disorders” would vanish into thin air (so to speak), but I think that said friend has a point.
There’s a comedian called Steve Hofstetter who does a great bit about big people on airplanes. You can find it on YouTube by searching “Steve Hofstetter flying”
“Oh you didn’t want to pay for two seats”
“I didn’t want to pay for one seat but I don’t fit in no seats”
Employers may be able to ask about medical conditions if it can effect the potential or current employees ability to their job (depending on the state).
It’s not unknown for employers to fire employees who are driving up health insurance costs, even though it’s illegal. It’s usually unspoken though and passed off as something else, and easy to get away with.
I’ve known chefs who told me they don’t hire women because they get pregnant and it makes it hard to replace them on a temporary basis.
This reason sounds bogus to me since restaurant kitchens tend to have very high turnover in staff.
For almost twenty years of my adult life I weighed 135 lbs (5’8″). Strangers were constantly telling me I was too skinny and I needed to eat more.
The thing is, I did eat. A lot. It was just my metabolism.
Middle age cured that “problem”.
Believe me, as a chef who really, really likes food and cooking, that wasn’t a terrible problem to have.
SELF magazine is not primarily a fitness magazine; it’s more of a fitness/beauty/lifestyle/health/fashion magazine. Taking a look around their website, they do use models of various body types, though none I would characterize as obese or unnaturally thin. Like a lot of women’s magazines, though, most of the aim of these publications is to focus on one’s appearance and to get you to buy things: workout clothes, makeup, regular clothes, ‘healthy’ foods, and so on.
As I was reading the article about the plus size model Ms. Holliday, there was an ad running in the sidebar for Starbuck’s Ultra Caramel Frappacino, a cool 420 calories a cup.
As for myself, I was fairly thin up till my 30s, then slowly gained weight. Now in my 50s, the only way I’ve been able to keep from being seriously overweight is to count calories.
Does this work the other way as well? If so, “way-to-thin-women” would not “owe anybody shit” either. But saying that showing them is “toxic”, as the cited article does, makes clear that “body positivity” is not meant to be claimed by size-zero models as well.
While “shaming” anybody is clearly wrong, and while a broad range of sizes can be healthy, a BMI under 18 or over 30 is in most cases either a health risk in itself or a symptom of a health problem, whether physical or psychical. Of course, we normally point this out only where our nearest and dearest are concerned – and rightly so.
My cousin nearly died of anorexia, and I am very grateful that the people around her reacted and got her the help she needed. Pointing out that it is unhealthy to be that thin (and acting under that premise) is not “abusive”, it can be live-saving. I feel the same about being grossly overweight.
There seems to be a movement that goes way beyond “in general, accept people as they are”. A movement that does not accept categories like “normal” or “healthy” as relevant anymore. This is true not only for size, but also for psychological disorders. In my opinion, that is dangerous.
As a formerly obese person, yet it is what you eat and yes, you can control calories. I also see this in others who exercise with me time and again.
Must you have an entire pizza and a couple of muffins?
It’s a lie and a disservice to overweight and obese people to tell them that it’s not calorie intake related. Very rare that it’s quote unquote genetic.
BTW, if single payer is going to have a chance, such things as obesity will need to be controlled. Good luck with that.
The fashion industry uses thin models for several reasons, a lot of them more pragmatic than people give them credit for . For one, clothes look better on a woman with smaller breasts; she’s showing off the clothes, and not her body. (The androgynous look is also a fashion-statement in itself.) Second, models tend to be very tall, and normal-weight; very tall women tend to look much thinner than average (I am one of them). One of my sisters modelled for a while, and I can’t remember her being very concerned about the other girls being too thin or anything like that. They’re mostly normal girls with an exciting (but high-stress) job that asks for a lot of commitment for a short period of time. If there’s one thing I am concerned about when it comes to modelling (and it’s not the weight), it’s the very young age of some of the girls. Ever wonder why the women on posters and ads look so young? That’s because they are! If you’re 25 as a model, you’re way too old according to the industry’s tastes.
My partner is very heavy, down from morbidly obese. I’ve learned some things.
On a person to person basis, don’t bring up the fat / health issue. There is no heavy person in this country at least who doesn’t know that.
Recommending that a person loose weight is counter-productive. Many times, the excessive eating is (at least in part) a result of feeling bad about ones self. Therefore, more shaming = more feeling bad = more eating.
The heavy person is the only one who can choose to loose weight — and even then, it’s really hard, with lots of ups and downs. Just be a friend.