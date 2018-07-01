Bill Maher has a chat with Ben Shapiro

Bill Maher, to his credit, had conservative Ben Shapiro on his show, and here’s a ten-minute discussion between them. Of course I agree with Maher far more than with Shapiro, but this does show that two political opponents can have a civil discussion. I don’t think minds were changed, but they do have points where they agree (Trump has damaged America’s social fabric, Trump should be impeached if he fires Mueller, etc. ). Of course they disagree on many other points, and there is a bit of flaring temper from time to time.
Nobody is pretending that mere civility is going to bring comity to a politically divided nation. But before we can begin to even find common ground (and I’m convinced there is some on issues like immigration), we have to be able to talk to our opponents.
I would consider most of what this guy says as nuts. Some may find him rational but I just don’t see it. Additionally, I have a hard time just getting past his sound. If I were not seeing the lips move and the person sitting there I would think he was a 12 year old. Maybe his voice just didn’t change. If part of your argument is to actually say Trump was harder on Putin or I don’t see any evidence of him and the Russians – why would I want to waste time talking to him?
Maybe his voice didn’t change because of some environmental factors. Jared Kushner’s voice, however…/s By the way,(I’m not good at segue here there are quite a few “,voices that moderate the polarizing effects of the squeamish squakers. One good example that comes to mind is David From’s book “Trumpocracy” .
I find it strange that people can be so influenced by the sound of a person’s voice. I know someone who can’t listen to Sam Harris because she feels like he sounds too much like a cult leader.
I like Bill Maher’s show and I appreciate that he has guests with diverse opinions (even utter fools like Ben Shapiro).
Having said that, I’ve given up on Joe Rogan’s podcast now that I see his latest guest is Ted Nugent, and the interview is almost four hours long.
I agree I was happy to see it. I do think if Maher invites a guest on he should allow the guest to express complete thoughts rather than talking over him when the thoughts are not what Maher wanted to hear. 7/10
Ben Shapiro is a brilliant dissembler, surprisingly capable of evading honest criticism with word salad
I call them point makers. If you listen to most pundits they make points. There is no interest in actually doing anything or finding a cure. They have spent their lives making points. It is all they know how to do. So this guy has memorized all the points, all the flaws in the other side. Makes no difference if conservative or liberal, they just make points. If you ever listen to a debate or discussion about the Israeli Palestinian issue you will hear lots of points. No solutions, just points. Many people here and elsewhere should take note. Stop making points and find solutions.
I watched the episode on Friday and was not impressed. Maher spoke over Shapiro too many times. When Shapiro made a solid point, Maher would not concede and simply moved to another topic. It would be far more informative to have Shapiro and Maher appear on Dave Rubin’s show. I suspect Maher would never agree to something like that as he would actually have to engage in a prolonged, deep thought.
Ben Shapiro is quite a long way from the Trump administration. For instance, he was saying, back in March 2016, “<a url="https://www.dailywire.com/news/3896/shapiro-i-will-never-vote-donald-trump-heres-why-ben-shapiro"I will never vote for Trump". He’s done a lot of hemming and hawing since then, but he’s nothing like the specimens in the White House and cabinet.
Having a calm, civil discussion with him is nothing like trying to engage with the White House gang.