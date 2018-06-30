Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Possibly a world first: a day of complete sunshine for Ireland. We have been having wall-to-wall sun all week. [JAC: It’s positively broiling in Chicago: the high today will be 94°F or 34°C, but it won’t be as bad as yesterday, which had the same temperature but 88% humidity. It was brutal!. Things will cool down after a hot Sunday.]

Ireland today from NASA. Probably the clearest picture we have ever seen of our island! #Heatwave #Ireland #emeraldisle pic.twitter.com/2qFf1wNU4o — Kildare Weather (@KildareMet) June 28, 2018

In the felid world today Leon is honing his bargaining skills.

Leon: To be allowed to pet me you have to put something tasty in my bowl.

Hili is completing a detailed study of apples? I have my doubts.

A: What are you observing?

Hili: I’m looking at how apples grow.

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu się tak przyglądasz?

Hili: Patrzę jak jabłka rosną.

More mimicry

This is not an ant. This is Myrmecium, a Brazilian spider that does a pretty convincing cosplay. pic.twitter.com/eujBY4s6xy — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) June 30, 2018

Life-changing moment for a cat.

🎈😽🎈😻🏎😽🎈😻🎈 Beware of the racing-cars … 🏎 Via 12catslady #instagram 🐾🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/Mb4il0SJb1 — The Cult Cat (@Elverojaguar) June 28, 2018

A man with an excellent job. I’m slightly repulsed by the cloth that gets used on nether regions and then on faces. Dude, hygiene!

Windy days are a problem when you’re Farrah Fawcett.

When your hair is majestic and fabulous.. pic.twitter.com/IVhq716VWI — Cute Cats (@cutecatsviral) June 29, 2018

A political note.

Splish splosh

Dances with Bats

Last night, while testing the setup, I accidentally took a selfie with a bat. On second thought, however, this is not a selfie as I wasn't holding the camera and it was the bat who triggered the shot. I guess it is a human portrait by a bat. pic.twitter.com/Hhtdw3zTqI — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) June 29, 2018

And the drama queen of the week goes to this dog.

"never fucking touched you, drama queen" pic.twitter.com/x5gr7Flx0i — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) June 28, 2018

Finally, Jonathan Pie has something to say about the Laura Ingalls Wilder story from last week. My own opinion is that I find it telling that the author’s name has become toxic, but apparently not her money.

I read the books as a child, and several characters say very prejudiced things about Native American Indians. It certainly would not be published today in it’s unedited form, and any such references were quite correctly sanitised out of the 1970s TV series. In context though, the characters in the autobiographical books were obsessed by news of the “Minnesota Massacre” which was pretty much a current event for them. Fear and ignorance about the causes of the events as well as the graphic accounts of the brutality of the murders no doubt fueled the attitudes held by family. If children are going to read the books they should be prepared by an adult or teacher, and the content should be discussed and challenged.

Removing the author’s name from a prize is unlikely to bring racism in the USA closer to an end.

Hat-tip: Heather, Matthew