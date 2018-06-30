Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Possibly a world first: a day of complete sunshine for Ireland. We have been having wall-to-wall sun all week. [JAC: It’s positively broiling in Chicago: the high today will be 94°F or 34°C, but it won’t be as bad as yesterday, which had the same temperature but 88% humidity. It was brutal!. Things will cool down after a hot Sunday.]
In the felid world today Leon is honing his bargaining skills.
Leon: To be allowed to pet me you have to put something tasty in my bowl.
Hili is completing a detailed study of apples? I have my doubts.
A: What are you observing?
Hili: I’m looking at how apples grow.
In Polish:
Ja: Czemu się tak przyglądasz?
Hili: Patrzę jak jabłka rosną.
More mimicry
Life-changing moment for a cat.
A man with an excellent job. I’m slightly repulsed by the cloth that gets used on nether regions and then on faces. Dude, hygiene!
Windy days are a problem when you’re Farrah Fawcett.
A political note.
Splish splosh
Dances with Bats
And the drama queen of the week goes to this dog.
Finally, Jonathan Pie has something to say about the Laura Ingalls Wilder story from last week. My own opinion is that I find it telling that the author’s name has become toxic, but apparently not her money.
I read the books as a child, and several characters say very prejudiced things about Native American Indians. It certainly would not be published today in it’s unedited form, and any such references were quite correctly sanitised out of the 1970s TV series. In context though, the characters in the autobiographical books were obsessed by news of the “Minnesota Massacre” which was pretty much a current event for them. Fear and ignorance about the causes of the events as well as the graphic accounts of the brutality of the murders no doubt fueled the attitudes held by family. If children are going to read the books they should be prepared by an adult or teacher, and the content should be discussed and challenged.
Removing the author’s name from a prize is unlikely to bring racism in the USA closer to an end.
The novels of James Fenimore Cooper (like The Deerslayer and Last of the Mohicans), written a generation before L.I. Wilder, are even more culturally offensive by today’s standards, I suppose — though after Cooper’s famous literary takedown by Mark Twain, they’re known now primarily for their infelicitous writing.
I had to print out that takedown. Couldn’t stand Cooper when I was a child; now I know why. Trying to follow the link backward (which quickly reaches a dead end), I find that Twain also wrote this brief satire of Cooper’s writing http://twain.lib.virginia.edu/projects/rissetto/noble.html.
I wish Twain were around to take on certain contemporary ‘literary lights’ who are to me drivelmeisters.
