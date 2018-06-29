TGIF: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Today in history Mikhail Baryshnikov defected from the Soviet Union to Canada while on tour with the Kirov Ballet in 1974, the following year Steve Wozniak tested his first prototype of Apple I computer.
In 1972 the United States Supreme Court ruled in the case Furman v. Georgia that arbitrary and inconsistent imposition of the death penalty violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments, and constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. I would have thought that this would be a good case to cite as a defence in any death penalty trial as studies show that death penalties are applied inconsistently all the time. But apparently not.
Today Hili appears to be shocked and horrified and is channelling Edvard Munch as a scream passing through nature.
A: Have you seen an alien?
Hili: No, some ladybirds copulating.
In Polish:
Ja: Kosmitę zobaczyłaś?
Hili: Nie, biedronki kopulują.
Leon is discovering the garden of Eden.
Leon: When the sun hides behind the hill I will go hunting.
What’s wrong with having hate speech laws?
Exhibit A. TL;DR: it will get used against the people you thought you were going to protect.
Wind farms actually change the weather locally. I did not know this. You can read more about the phenomenon here.
Math nerd humour
Lunchtime for sand martins
Grey goose
Another example of amazing mimicry
A magnificent obsession
A fascinating look at what humans throw away. I see a couple of Irish coins in there.
What’s wrong with having hate speech laws. It wouldn’t be free.
I was wondering where those hats the troopers are wearing came from? I think they may have come from the military. The TI’s or Training Instructors in all branches wear those hats. Maybe they think it adds some type of authority to their uniform. The military has always been big on hats. This allows for yelling at the troops to either put their hats on or take them off depending on the situation.
They were in use at least from late 19th Century…
The old 1877 campaign hat is the father of the current iteration of the campaign hat [or Smoky Bear hat], beloved of State Troopers, Mounties, DIs, Rangers, Scouts etc.
The original wearers didn’t put in the four indents & it wasn’t “for best” but for fatigue duty & campaigning [travelling around on a horse all day] – it was of felt or straw construction & could fold flat. The four indents [lemon squeezer] were found to be an ideal way to shed water – no place at the top for water to gather.
The Park Rangers caught the fashion from the Buffalo Soldiers who they employed after military service & the Buffalo Soldiers got it from the frontier cavalry of which they were part [1870s/80s & injun wars]
The absurd modern version has morphed into standard issue – worn even at ceremonials & is pretty well useless as it’s dark-coloured, stiff & can’t be worn in most vehicles [& what would be the point in a vehicle?].
The Pennsylvania State Troopers in the pic are wearing the straw version & it makes them look very butch! Back in the day I suspect those same troopers would not have been so ‘bulky’ – it was PA that set the trend for other State police
As you can see here: PA State Police – history & pics the first state cops looked more like Theodore Roosevelt’s Rough Riders – hardly surprising as he played a major part in their formation
Yep, those PA Trooper hats look goofy with the chinstrap in front. But as one of them pointed out, the summer straw hats use a strap in the back. You’d think they’d at least allow individual preference, but no, those are the required formats with each.
Also re. uniforms, a WV State Trooper told me that when they were formed right after WWI, the uniform was the US Army uniform, presumably since most everyone had one, or if they didn’t, they were readily available.
It is going to be hot – forever…
http://www.climatechangenews.com/2018/06/27/warming-2c-substantially-harmful-1-5c-draft-un-report/
Yes, well forever may not be that far off then. Notice how everyone who causes this will be dead.
In the 1972 Furman case, SCOTUS issued a one-paragraph per curium (unsigned) decision holding that that imposition of the death penalty in the consolidated cases before it would constitute cruel and unusual punishment in contravention of the Eighth Amendment. There was a feeling at the time — or at least a hope — among many in the legal community, and in the nation at large, that we might be rid of the death penalty for good.
Alas, many of the states would not have it, and they began the struggle to enact legislation that might allow them to re-institute capital punishment. Four years later, in Gregg v. Georgia, SCOTUS upheld the constitutionality of Georgia’s new death-penalty scheme, and executions recommenced, ending the nation’s brief death-penalty moratorium.
“Look, why don’t you come inside and vomit daemonic ectoplasm over some kids…that always cheers you up”
That bit about the stuff found in the Amsterdam canal is great. Imagine if they could do that for the Seine in Paris, or the Thames in London.
They did do this under the Thames River in London. I saw some of the stuff they found in a museum a few years ago. Sorry, I forget which one it was.
I can’t see a gray goose without thinking of Leadbelly’s “Gray Goose” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uj41fhds0W0
Hili looks positively horrified, scandalized. Poor thing. Fie on those promiscuous butterflies
Does anyone know if wind farms change the weather in their area in any substantial way?
Depends on what you mean by “substantial change”, and “know”. I’ve read summaries of a couple of studies that suggest about a 0.5 Kelvin increase in local minimum temperature. I’ve also read some that suggest mild changes in wide area rainfall patterns.
Here is one that seems to be well received, apart from the fury it induces in the comments section anywhere it is cited:
https://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms4196
Usual caveats and disclaimers: I am not a physicist or climatologist. I’m assuming this peer review thingy is doing its job here. etc.
Great cow pix, but suspect y = x exp3 is Photoshop.
