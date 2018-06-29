TGIF: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Jerry is busy doing Stuff & Things so I am charged with the Hili dialogue this morning. He may pop in later on.

Today in history Mikhail Baryshnikov defected from the Soviet Union to Canada while on tour with the Kirov Ballet in 1974, the following year Steve Wozniak tested his first prototype of Apple I computer.

In 1972 the United States Supreme Court ruled in the case Furman v. Georgia that arbitrary and inconsistent imposition of the death penalty violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments, and constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. I would have thought that this would be a good case to cite as a defence in any death penalty trial as studies show that death penalties are applied inconsistently all the time. But apparently not.

Today Hili appears to be shocked and horrified and is channelling Edvard Munch as a scream passing through nature.

A: Have you seen an alien?

Hili: No, some ladybirds copulating.

In Polish:

Ja: Kosmitę zobaczyłaś?

Hili: Nie, biedronki kopulują.

Leon is discovering the garden of Eden.

Leon: When the sun hides behind the hill I will go hunting.

On Twitter today:

Who would make the most interesting (even if legally unqualified) Supreme Court Justice? — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) June 27, 2018

What’s wrong with having hate speech laws?

Exhibit A. TL;DR: it will get used against the people you thought you were going to protect.

Gosh, what a totally unpredictable use of badly drafted hate crime laws.https://t.co/2zBVtKWa5L — ThisIsNotNormalHat (@Popehat) June 28, 2018

Wind farms actually change the weather locally. I did not know this. You can read more about the phenomenon here.

Isn’t it interesting how the clouds form around the wind turbines? Physics is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/A0SkTIC4YG — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) June 28, 2018

Math nerd humour

Lunchtime for sand martins

Grey goose

This little stunner is a young Greylag goose. Another Essex bird showing off at Weald Country Park. pic.twitter.com/SaqYmssPUB — IncidentalNaturalist (@IncNaturalist) June 27, 2018

Another example of amazing mimicry

Swallowtail butterfly caterpillars often resemble bird droppings to avoid detection by predators. When attacked, the caterpillars change their appearance by suddenly growing a pair of large, brightly colored, smelly “horns” known as osmeteria. https://t.co/NkyWjsES2B. pic.twitter.com/BQ9SAlyIV8 — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) June 28, 2018

A magnificent obsession

Cambodian artist Visoth Kakvei Is Taking Doodling To Another Level. pic.twitter.com/wgjaOW3aun — John Evans (@Distinctboxes) June 28, 2018

A fascinating look at what humans throw away. I see a couple of Irish coins in there.

Amsterdam drained a canal and put everything they found online, organized by time from 1300 – present day… from pokemon tokens, to pipes, to guns, to human bones https://t.co/vHwxeEcqrv pic.twitter.com/UWlHAYDXGr — Adam J Calhoun (@neuroecology) June 28, 2018

And finally

I’m sorry I said you weren’t very scary. pic.twitter.com/1R1Qs39RP3 — trouteyes (@trouteyes) March 25, 2018

Hat-tip: Matthew