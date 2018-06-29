Readers’ wildlife photos

My friend Betsy, who is visiting with her brilliant husband Tim (he made me write that adjective) showed me several pictures of an unusual incursion of wildlife at Harvard University. Her notes:

When I left my office one morning a few weeks ago, I encountered two unusual visitors at the Graduate School of Education.  One was perched on the bike rack about twelve feet from the building’s entrance, and for moment I thought that this was some kind of joke, like a stuffed turkey that someone had placed there. And then it moved.

I understand that Cambridge has recently been invaded by wild turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo), so this is not unheard of.

 

  1. Randall Schenck
    Is this the guy who guards the bicycles?

    • Jenny Haniver
      I thought it was contemplating stealing one of those bikes and going for a joy ride.

      • Jenny Haniver
        We have them around Berkeley, CA, and a few weeks ago, they were in my neighborhood, running around the streets. Not long ago, several of them were sitting on the fence behind my apt. building making their turkey noises. I couldn’t tell if they were males or females.

        • Liz
          I see them once in a blue moon in northern NJ. I don’t recall ever seeing them in MA.

  2. busterggi
    You know he’s rebel as he’s not wearing a helmet.

  3. Hempenstein
    They prowl the U Pittsburgh campus from time to time, too. Particularly hilarious was the flock I once saw in front of the School of Business there.

