My friend Betsy, who is visiting with her brilliant husband Tim (he made me write that adjective) showed me several pictures of an unusual incursion of wildlife at Harvard University. Her notes:

When I left my office one morning a few weeks ago, I encountered two unusual visitors at the Graduate School of Education. One was perched on the bike rack about twelve feet from the building’s entrance, and for moment I thought that this was some kind of joke, like a stuffed turkey that someone had placed there. And then it moved.

I understand that Cambridge has recently been invaded by wild turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo), so this is not unheard of.