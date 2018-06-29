Competition: come up with a book title!

by Matthew Cobb
For the last three years I have been writing a popular science book, and I’m now getting to the final stretch, but I don’t have a satisfactory title. So, I’m looking to readers for inspiration. Please pitch in with your suggestions in the comments, and if myself and the publishers choose your title, you get a free, signed book, your name mentioned in the Acknowledgements and my eternal gratitude.
Here’s the difficult part – what the book is about.
It is a history of our ideas about how the brain works. It starts in pre-history (when we thought everything was about the heart) and goes through the ideas that have been put forward, right up to the present day and even to tomorrow. There is lots of science in there, but also some philosophy from the 17th and 18th centuries.
It is NOT a history of brain anatomy, a history of the Hard Problem (how consciousness arises), a history of neuroscience or a history of psychology, but it does contain some of these things.
The book looks at how the metaphors we have used about how the brain works have changed with technology (to put it crudely: hydraulics -> electricity -> telephone exchange -> computer -> network), but also how they are all inherently unsatisfactory. That’s the challenge – getting over this idea in something snappy.
My original working title was: Thinking Matter – A History of How the Brain Works. This has the advantage of being clever and referring to the first debate about the material basis of thought, in the late 17th century, when Locke suggested there might be ‘thinking matter’. But it’s been used a couple of times before, and the sales team at my publishers (Profile Books in London) thought it was meh. So at the moment it’s informally called ‘The Brain Book’.
In case it inspires you, the chapter titles are currently taken from quotes used in that chapter, so have varying contemporary styles. Those I’ve written so far (takes us up to the post-war world) are:
1. We feel here
2. Where is fancy bred
3. Souls of wheels and springs
4. The electric fluid
5. The bump for theft
6. Most marvellous atoms of matter
7. The functions of the brain
8. An infinite series of switches
9. One way to understand a mechanism is to make that mechanism
10. The fundamental feature of neural machinery
11. A neurophysiological postulate
That’s it. Good luck!
“A brief history of thought”
(Though it’s not very original, borrowing from Hawking.)
Brain Soup
Sorry. I’m not good at this.
Neither am I Hence this post! – MC
“The Grey Matters”
…along with the subtitle you chose:
A History of How the Brain Works
Or just “Grey Matters”
If you prefixed “50 Shades of…” to “Grey Matters,” it’d be a best seller beyond your brain’s imagination
Very good!
Concepts in/of Cognition
Concepts in/of Thought
Conceptualizing Cognition (through time)
Conceptualizations of Cognition ”
(Off to think of more…)
The Brains We Live In
Which is probably why I’m a rotten writer.
Brainalogies
Yeah, I don’t like it either.
“Me, Myself, and My Brain”
or
“The Brain: It Ain’t What You Think It Is”
Dear Jerry:
I look forward to reading!
Some thoughts on the matter: (also a viable title idea)
1. Trains of Thought: how we think about thinking
2. Grey Matter in a Black Box
3. Interrogating the Interrogator
Lastly, because we’re in Kansas,
4. The Man Behind the Green Curtain
Good luck with selecting an appropriate title and getting the book out the door!
Jack
Oops!
Sorry Matthew! I hit send and suddenly realized my mistake!
Nevertheless, all the best in finishing this up and getting it to us, the readers!
Jack
And BTW, as you may know, at Carnegie-Mellon U there’s a Center for the Neural Basis of Cognition. As opposed to what? The Geologic Basis? (In case you feel inclined to put in a dig about that.)
Brainography
– the brain’s biography
Brainiac
Brain Matters
The Mind’s I
– a complete chronology of how the brain works
Grey Matters
Beyond the Brain
What Lies Within (your head)
Umm.. I want to keep going but my toddler just threw a bowl of goldfish on the floor
The Mind’s I is already taken, and is a fine, fine book if you haven’t read it.
The Brain:A Matter of Ideas
“The Soft Problem: Maps of the Structure of the Brain”
(I confess to liking “Grey Matters” above.)
The Thinly Thing…A Sciency Perspective
Thinky Thing
Singing in the Brain
Brain Dance
Oh Dear, What Can The Matter Be?
What’s the Matter Now?
All That Matters
Nothing Really Matters
The Art of the Matter
Does it Matter?
Mind Over Matter
Truth of the Matter
Matter of Fact
Brainy Daze and Mondays (that’s enough, Ed.)
Tiny, charmed interior – this parlour of the brain
Stolen from On Being Human, by C S Lewis
“Between the Ears”
“As Shadow is to Body” (from “mind is to brain as Shadow is to Body”)
“I’ve Got a Idea!” (how the brain came to be)
“Thinking in Time”
Matthew Cobb’s Life of Brain
Grey Matter – How Technology Changed the Way We Talk and Learn About the Brain
I’ve never given any thought about how authors come up with book titles, this is hard work!
-Mind Your Matter: A History of How the Brain Works
-Mind Your Matter: A History of How We Think We Think