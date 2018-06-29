Competition: come up with a book title!

by Matthew Cobb

For the last three years I have been writing a popular science book, and I’m now getting to the final stretch, but I don’t have a satisfactory title. So, I’m looking to readers for inspiration. Please pitch in with your suggestions in the comments, and if myself and the publishers choose your title, you get a free, signed book, your name mentioned in the Acknowledgements and my eternal gratitude.

Here’s the difficult part – what the book is about.

It is a history of our ideas about how the brain works. It starts in pre-history (when we thought everything was about the heart) and goes through the ideas that have been put forward, right up to the present day and even to tomorrow. There is lots of science in there, but also some philosophy from the 17th and 18th centuries.

It is NOT a history of brain anatomy, a history of the Hard Problem (how consciousness arises), a history of neuroscience or a history of psychology, but it does contain some of these things.

The book looks at how the metaphors we have used about how the brain works have changed with technology (to put it crudely: hydraulics -> electricity -> telephone exchange -> computer -> network), but also how they are all inherently unsatisfactory. That’s the challenge – getting over this idea in something snappy.

My original working title was: Thinking Matter – A History of How the Brain Works. This has the advantage of being clever and referring to the first debate about the material basis of thought, in the late 17th century, when Locke suggested there might be ‘thinking matter’. But it’s been used a couple of times before, and the sales team at my publishers (Profile Books in London) thought it was meh. So at the moment it’s informally called ‘The Brain Book’.

In case it inspires you, the chapter titles are currently taken from quotes used in that chapter, so have varying contemporary styles. Those I’ve written so far (takes us up to the post-war world) are:

1. We feel here

2. Where is fancy bred

3. Souls of wheels and springs

4. The electric fluid

5. The bump for theft

6. Most marvellous atoms of matter

7. The functions of the brain

8. An infinite series of switches

9. One way to understand a mechanism is to make that mechanism

10. The fundamental feature of neural machinery

11. A neurophysiological postulate

That’s it. Good luck!

28 Comments

  1. Coel
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:32 am | Permalink

    “A brief history of thought”

    (Though it’s not very original, borrowing from Hawking.)

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:32 am | Permalink

    Brain Soup

    Sorry. I’m not good at this.

    Reply
  3. Janet
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:36 am | Permalink

    “The Grey Matters”

    Reply
    • Janet
      Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:38 am | Permalink

      …along with the subtitle you chose:
      A History of How the Brain Works

      Reply
    • Janet
      Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:42 am | Permalink

      Or just “Grey Matters”

      Reply
      • Jenny Haniver
        Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:47 am | Permalink

        If you prefixed “50 Shades of…” to “Grey Matters,” it’d be a best seller beyond your brain’s imagination

        Reply
  4. Hempenstein
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:39 am | Permalink

    Concepts in/of Cognition
    Concepts in/of Thought
    Conceptualizing Cognition (through time)
    Conceptualizations of Cognition ”

    (Off to think of more…)

    Reply
  5. busterggi
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:40 am | Permalink

    The Brains We Live In

    Which is probably why I’m a rotten writer.

    Reply
  6. Danny Kodicek
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:42 am | Permalink

    Brainalogies

    Yeah, I don’t like it either.

    Reply
  7. Historian
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:43 am | Permalink

    “Me, Myself, and My Brain”

    or

    “The Brain: It Ain’t What You Think It Is”

    Reply
  8. Jack
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:44 am | Permalink

    Dear Jerry:

    I look forward to reading!
    Some thoughts on the matter: (also a viable title idea)

    1. Trains of Thought: how we think about thinking
    2. Grey Matter in a Black Box
    3. Interrogating the Interrogator

    Lastly, because we’re in Kansas,

    4. The Man Behind the Green Curtain

    Good luck with selecting an appropriate title and getting the book out the door!

    Jack

    Reply
    • Jack
      Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:47 am | Permalink

      Oops!
      Sorry Matthew! I hit send and suddenly realized my mistake!
      Nevertheless, all the best in finishing this up and getting it to us, the readers!

      Jack

      Reply
  9. Hempenstein
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:47 am | Permalink

    And BTW, as you may know, at Carnegie-Mellon U there’s a Center for the Neural Basis of Cognition. As opposed to what? The Geologic Basis? (In case you feel inclined to put in a dig about that.)

    Reply
  10. lizwinfreyventura
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:47 am | Permalink

    Brainography
    – the brain’s biography

    Brainiac

    Brain Matters

    The Mind’s I
    – a complete chronology of how the brain works

    Grey Matters

    Beyond the Brain

    What Lies Within (your head)

    Umm.. I want to keep going but my toddler just threw a bowl of goldfish on the floor

    Reply
    • Danny Kodicek
      Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:49 am | Permalink

      The Mind’s I is already taken, and is a fine, fine book if you haven’t read it.

      Reply
  11. Cicely berglund
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:48 am | Permalink

    The Brain:A Matter of Ideas

    Reply
  12. JonLynnHarvey
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:52 am | Permalink

    “The Soft Problem: Maps of the Structure of the Brain”

    (I confess to liking “Grey Matters” above.)

    Reply
  13. Kathy
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:54 am | Permalink

    The Thinly Thing…A Sciency Perspective

    Reply
    • Kathy
      Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:55 am | Permalink

      Thinky Thing

      Reply
  14. mkgjones
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 10:55 am | Permalink

    Singing in the Brain
    Brain Dance
    Oh Dear, What Can The Matter Be?
    What’s the Matter Now?
    All That Matters
    Nothing Really Matters
    The Art of the Matter
    Does it Matter?
    Mind Over Matter
    Truth of the Matter
    Matter of Fact
    Brainy Daze and Mondays (that’s enough, Ed.)

    Reply
  15. Michael Fisher
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 11:05 am | Permalink

    Tiny, charmed interior – this parlour of the brain

    Stolen from On Being Human, by C S Lewis

    Reply
  16. Janet
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 11:05 am | Permalink

    “Between the Ears”

    Reply
  17. David W Andrews
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 11:08 am | Permalink

    “As Shadow is to Body” (from “mind is to brain as Shadow is to Body”)

    “I’ve Got a Idea!” (how the brain came to be)

    “Thinking in Time”

    Reply
  18. Martin Stubbs
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 11:08 am | Permalink

    Matthew Cobb’s Life of Brain

    Reply
  19. Monika
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 11:11 am | Permalink

    Grey Matter – How Technology Changed the Way We Talk and Learn About the Brain

    I’ve never given any thought about how authors come up with book titles, this is hard work!

    Reply
  20. Travis
    Posted June 29, 2018 at 11:12 am | Permalink

    -Mind Your Matter: A History of How the Brain Works
    -Mind Your Matter: A History of How We Think We Think

    Reply

