Thursday: Hili dialogue

it's Thursday, June 28, 2018 It's National Tapioca Day, and you have permission to ingest your tapioca in bubble tea. It's also Tau Day, which Wikipedia describes this way: "Two Pi Day, also known as Tau Day, is lightly observed on June 28 (6/28 in the month/day format)."
As I mentioned, I have visitors coming on and off for about ten days, so posting will be very light. Do bear with me, as I’ll be back.
On July 28, 1838, Queen Victoria was crowned. Exactly eight years later, Adolphe Sax patented the saxophone, making possible a passel of great jazz, from Lester Young to Coleman Hawkins to Ben Webster to Stan Getz to John Coltrane. On July 1880 Australian bushranger (criminal) Ned Kelly was captured at Glenrowan. He was executed in November of that year. On this day in 1914, Archduke Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie were assassinated in Sarajevo; this was the precipitating incident of the First World War. On this day in 1950, there were three incidents in the Korean War; to quote Wikipedia: “Suspected communist sympathizers (between as many as 100,000 to 200,000) are executed in the Bodo League massacre”, “Packed with its own refugees fleeing Seoul and leaving their 5th Division stranded, South Korean forces blow up the Hangang Bridge in an attempt to slow North Korea’s offensive. The city falls later that day’: and, finally “Korean War: North Korean Army conducts the Seoul National University Hospital massacre.”
On this day in 1969, the Stonewall Riots began in New York City; this is considered the beginning of the Gay Rights Movement. Exactly nine years later, in the Case of Regents of University of California v. Bakke, prevented the use of quota systems in college admissions, but did not bar race as a criterion for college admission. Finally—and you may remember this—terrorists launched an attack at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport, killing 42 people and injuring over 230.
Notables born on this day included Peter Paul Rubens (1577), John Wesley (1703), Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712), Paul Broca (1824), Richard Rodgers (1902), Mel Brooks (1926), Gilda Radner (1946), Lalla Ward (1951), and Elon Musk (1971). Those who died on this day include James Madison (1836), Rod Serling (1975), and Mortimer J. Adler (2001).
Here’s a lovely video of mallard hens eating watermelon. The Japanese caption says, “I love watermelon!” Indeed they do—they sound like motorboats nomming it up! And, of course, I’m now contemplating giving Honey (or her brood) some watermelon. Check out this site, which gives more information about these two famous ducks.
Tweets from Matthew. He explains this first one (like me, he’s fasting to slim down):
I am at University of Lincoln externalling their Masters course. I stayed at the local Holiday Inn last night and tweeted this this morning
A lovely moth:
Foxes in Texas:
Check out the link here:
Tweets from Grania. This leopard fell into a well, but it ends well. Do watch this:
Watch the tail!
Amazingly, Germany lost to Korea in the World Cup, and Deutschland is kaput. Here are Mexicans (who are still in the tournament) congratulating Korea:
A tenacious kitty:
Yes, “cute arcane”:
Amazing mimicry –
https://academic.oup.com/ae/article/64/2/94/5037070
Didn’t miss it, just busy. I’ve printed it out to read. A remarkable case of mimicry! Thanks.
When I was a kid, I never thought that Mothra looked like a moth.
I didn’t know 2pi is sometimes called tau… like when you use it all the time and don’t want to write it out…
But 2pi is frequently written simply as 2pi or 2(Greek pi)…
Tau makes more sense than Pi – geometers & mathematicians nearly always refer to “r” rather than “d” in their calculations
If you want to designate a point one third of the way around the circle, you say it has gone two thirds pi radians. Three quarters around the same circle has gone one and a half pi radians
By contrast, a third of a circle is a third of tau. Three quarters of a circle is three quarters tau.
A nice way to think of tau — and your comment effectively does this — is to tie it directly to rotational symmetry. A half-turn is half-tau, a full-turn is tau, etc.
The idea is that 𝜏 is the better value for the circle constant. Using π introduces annoying factors of two everywhere. 𝜏r is the formula for the circumference of a circle. Angles work better: a whole circle is 𝜏 radians. A half circle is 𝜏/2 radians, a quarter circle is 𝜏/4 radians.
Almost every single equation or formula that involves π works better using 𝜏. You have, for example ei𝜏 = 1 and ℏ = h/𝜏
I see superscripts don’t work. ei𝜏 = 1 should be e^(i𝜏) = 1
e^(i*pi) = -1, not 1.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Euler%27s_identity
Yes but e^(i𝜏) = 1 It’s the same as e^(i2π) = 1
Both are simply special cases of Euler’s formula which is e^(ix) = cos x + i sin x for all x
But Viete’s formula loses its zest when it starts with 4/tau.
So WWI was caused by a driver who made a wrong turn.
Two nights ago a tornado hit a small town, Eureka, Kansas, just 60 miles east of here in Wichita. Around 78 homes damaged or destroyed and 8 people injured. Still working on getting the electricity back on for the town of about 2400. The high temp today in Wichita is forecast to be 103F or 39C.
Coupled with the fact that, when he realised his mistake, he stopped right outside the café where Gavrilo Princip was having a snack having more or less given up on his assassination attempt.
If you want an outstanding podcast about the episode, I strongly recommend Dan Carlin’s Blueprint for Armageddon I.
It’s a Privet Hawkmoth (Sphinx ligustri). It’s the UK’s largest resident moth.
I’ve never actually seen an adult in the wild, but I find the caterpillars near me from time-to-time. Big ol’ caterpillars they are too!
(Not my photo)
Re the first paragraph, do you mean that you’ll be back to normal after the first week of July (not August)?
Wow! But are you sure that’s not a doctored photo of dachshund in a super-hero suit?
Charlie Parker — I think he deserves a spot in your crowning saxophone firmament, too, boss; I’d make it a pentalogy, with Bird smack dab in the middle, the Prez & the Hawk on one side, Getz & Trane on the other.
I gotta pull the lever for Johnny Hodges here. (Or as Bird put it, Johnny “Lily Pons” Hodges.)
Crikey, how could I forget Parker (or Ben Webster). I’ll add these two. And here’s Webster and Hawkins in a lovely piece:
Yikes, Webster — another favorite. Gotta stop listing and just start listening.
Where’s Hili?
Had to read the post twice – and scan it again. What is a Hili dialogue without Hili?
It is like a Duck Report without ducks.
If that happens, we will know for certain that PCC(e) has lost it. Whatever it is.
I like the tenor of your sax comment. I mean tenors. I mean both. Or all. Skip it.
Re: Matthew–
“so much depends
upon
a red wheel
barrow
glazed with rain
water
beside the brown
sausages”
Yes make a video of the ducks eating watermelon with Yakety Sax as the background music! Could go viral! You’re welcome!
Princip Street in Birmingham’s Gun Quarter is named for Gavrilo Princip – the Bosnian Serb who shot Archduke Franz Ferdinand
Princip made a few Brummies rich
As a German I have to say: They deserved it, the German team simply played bad football.
There’s much whining and wailing and finger pointing.
Clever parody of William Carlos Williams!
Yes, where’s Hili?!?