Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Stephen Barnard has a box o’ kestrels (Falco sparverius) on his garage. The parents are Boris and Natasha, and there’s at least one chick—almost certainly more. Here’s one chick, which is growing rapidly. Stephen’s notes are indented:

Here’s the gorgeous male:

Boris has been scarce for weeks — off hunting and avoiding the blackbirds and kingbirds, I suppose. I don’t know where he hangs. I see him visit the nest box on the remote camera. When I’ve seen him perched he’s been skittish and spooks easily, unlike Natasha. He spoils any attempt at a couple photo.

But a solo photo is fine:

And a video:

Natasha delivering a grasshopper. [JAC: Boris delivers voles while Natasha seems to bring the insects.]

Two photos from reader Benjamin Taylor. First, a mallard drake from Europe (Benjamin’s notes are indented):

I took this photo on a recent trip to Slovenia, and thought that it was quite nice. I know that you’re a fan of ducks, so I thought you might like this. [JAC: Of course I do!]

When I asked exactly where the duck was photographed, I got this response:

It was in Lake Bled. I’ve attached a photo of the lake from a previous trip. Not a bad place to live if you’re a duck!