Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Stephen Barnard has a box o’ kestrels (Falco sparverius) on his garage. The parents are Boris and Natasha, and there’s at least one chick—almost certainly more. Here’s one chick, which is growing rapidly. Stephen’s notes are indented:
Here’s the gorgeous male:
Boris has been scarce for weeks — off hunting and avoiding the blackbirds and kingbirds, I suppose. I don’t know where he hangs. I see him visit the nest box on the remote camera. When I’ve seen him perched he’s been skittish and spooks easily, unlike Natasha. He spoils any attempt at a couple photo.
But a solo photo is fine:
And a video:
Natasha delivering a grasshopper. [JAC: Boris delivers voles while Natasha seems to bring the insects.]
Two photos from reader Benjamin Taylor. First, a mallard drake from Europe (Benjamin’s notes are indented):
I took this photo on a recent trip to Slovenia, and thought that it was quite nice. I know that you’re a fan of ducks, so I thought you might like this. [JAC: Of course I do!]
When I asked exactly where the duck was photographed, I got this response:
It was in Lake Bled. I’ve attached a photo of the lake from a previous trip. Not a bad place to live if you’re a duck!
[ looks at lake bled ]
[ a moment passes ]
[ stares with longing in silence out the window]
Not a bad place to live if you’re a human!
Beautiful pictures!
I am definitely going to Slovenia some time soon.
Slovenia is wonderful. I attended a meeting there 10yrs ago, not having any idea what it would be like there and came away enormously impressed. We flew in to Ljubljana (legendarily founded by Jason & the Argonauts), spent a day there (make sure to see Dragon Bridge), and then off to Bled for a day, headed toward the meeting. I didn’t go out to the island on Lake Bled, but we hiked down a nearby ravine that was wonderful.
Then off to the meeting destination, Kranjska Gora, in the extreme NW corner – a ski destination in the winter, at the foot of the Julian Alps. Rife with WWI history, particularly on the other side, recommend taking the slow, twisty drive over Vršič Pass (faster is via Predil Pass) and then down along the Soca River to the museum in Kobarid. Be sure to note the timeline running along the edge of the ceiling, too.
Knowing beforehand (I didn’t) that an estimated 300,000 died on the Isonzo Front that is basically the Soca River is sobering, and scars from that are still readily apparent. Also along the way to Kobarid, stop near Bovec and take the time (~30min) to hike up to the fascinating ruins of ca. 1900 Fort Hermann, which takes you thru a tunnel.
This area has been the site of conflict for centuries, and ruins of other fortresses can be found, too, but for me Fort Hermann was the best. And astonishingly, particularly with the casualty levels, the WWI conflict in this region is little-known in English-speaking parts.
Amazing. I wonder if any pictures were snapped of the elusive Slovenian Olm?