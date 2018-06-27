Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Hump Day, June 27, 2018, and drizzling lightly in Chicago. It will be difficult to feed the ducks in such weather, but I will do it, of course. (Note added in proof: I already have). It’s National Orange Blossom Day, and since that holiday is from Foodimentary, it probably refers to the libation (gin and orange juice) rather than to the flower. It’s also Seven Sleepers’ Day, commemorating an apocryphal story that you can read about at the link.

On June 27, 1844, Joseph Smith, founder of the Mormons, was killed by a lynch mob at the Carthage, Illinois jail. His brother Hyrum was also killed. On this day in 1898, Joshua Slocum from Nova Scotia completed the first solo circumnavigation of the Earth. He was alone in the 37-foot sloop The Spray, shown below. It took him 3 years and two months, and he sailed by dead reckoning, without a chronometer.

On June 27, 1905. the crew of the Russian battleship Potemkin rebelled against their officers, an event that is said to mark the beginning of the Russian Revolution. It was also the subject of Eisenstein’s famous film, and you can still see the boat moored in St. Petersburg harbor. Here’s a photo I took of the Potemkin when I visited a few years back:

On June 27, 1954, the World Cup quarterfinal between Hungary and Brazil became violent: three players were ejected and the teams fought each other physically, continuing it after the game. You can see a video of the “Battle of Bern” (Switzerland) here. Hungary won, 4-2. On this day in 1976, the PLO hijacked Air France Flight 139 from Tel-Aviv to Paris, and forced it to land in Entebbe, Uganda with the approval of the odious dictator Idi Amn. On July 4, in a risky mission, the Israel Defense Forces secretly flew several planes of soldiers from Israel to Entebbe and, in a daring raid, rescued 103 of the 106 hostages and killed the four hijackers. It was an amazing operation—”Operation Entebbe” (run by Benjamin Netanyahu’s older brother)—and you can read about it here. On this day in 1994 in Matsumoto Japan, members of the cult Aum Shinrikyo released sarin gas, killing 7 people and injuring 660. Finally, it was on this day 11 years ago that Tony Blair resigned as Prime Minister of Britain after ten years in that position.

Not many notables were born or died on June 27. Those born include Emma Goldman (1869), Helen Keller (1880), Willie Mosconi (1913), and Bob Keeshan (“Captain Kangaroo”; 1927). Those who died on this day include James Smithson (1829), the great mountaineer Hermann Buhl (1957, died in an avalanche on Bride Peak in Pakistan at age 32), and Jack Lemmon (2001).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is wheedling her staff for her favorite treat:

Hili: I don’t know how to say it. A: Say what? Hili: Could you buy a container with that sweet cream in it?

In Polish:

Hili: Nie wiem jak to powiedzieć.

Ja: Co takiego?

Hili: Czy możesz kupić pudełko takiej słodkiej śmietanki?

Some tweets from Matthew:

Honey has only eight babies; this mallard hen has 18!!!!

Mallard Ducklings! I counted 18 with this 1 lady (I wonder if she's running a daycare) pic.twitter.com/FKWSp8Vqn6 — Michael Davis (@miklextic) June 26, 2018

Tapirs love water, and Matthew loves tapirs:

We're also excited: it's #TapirTuesday. Tapirs love water, as these four Lowland tapirs clearly demonstrate. Source: https://t.co/5H5UcYShKa pic.twitter.com/1BlYQAuqA1 — World Tapir Day (@worldtapirday) June 26, 2018

Look at the size of this South American earthworm!:

How giant are giant earthworms in Ecuador? This giant: pic.twitter.com/5Qr1jlQC0h — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) June 26, 2018

Matthew also loves optical illusions; here’s a good one:

A demo of the foot-step illusion (Anstis) pic.twitter.com/HhJdxcNvRR — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) August 31, 2017

This was tweeted sarcastically by Australia’s moderate “Imam of Peace”:

A camouflaged black cat. She’s there on the left!

Readers Laurie and Gethyn also have a black cat: Theo (who drinks espresso) Here he is on Laurie’s dark suit. Spot the cat!

I’d be just as excited as Mr. McGlynn if I saw one of these:

I SAW A PLATYPUS pic.twitter.com/5c31FhqfYF — Terry McGlynn (@hormiga) June 26, 2018

Matthew says this is a “great nuance on the ‘Australian’ cockatoo, including a link to spices.”

Frederick II was given an Australasian cockatoo https://t.co/VUyiRtQblu — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) June 26, 2018

So, of all the species/subspecies of cockatoo living in the Indo-Pacific, the one that best fits with the image of Frederick II's bird is probably Cacatua alba, the white cockatoo. It's a cockatoo that's white, with a white crest, like the one in the pic. pic.twitter.com/I1RtCM8Yjt — ☠️Medieval Indonesia (@siwaratrikalpa) June 25, 2018

A clowder of plotting cats:

This does not concern you.

Kindly close the door on your way out… pic.twitter.com/YnCsnaROqi — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) June 26, 2018

Some tweets from Grania. I highlighted this one yesterday; it’s not an excerpt from this Sophisticated Theologian’s™ work, but a pronouncement. I hear tell that soon Peterson will tell us all if Islam motivates terrorism. I can’t wait for his decision.

God is that in which you manifest necessary faith. Necessary because you have to start somewhere. And this necessary axiom is not a fact, but a way or mode of being, which is to say: a personality. — Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 25, 2018

A liquid cat:

cats are liquid 📸: poppy.and.pablo pic.twitter.com/AAzmp7PZIU — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) June 25, 2018

These can hardly be called “meows”:

such little meows 📹: omajeeb pic.twitter.com/hDMhtyhZa3 — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) June 25, 2018

A cat watches (and plays) tennis: