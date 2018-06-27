Wednesday: Duck report

There may not be duck reports for several days: although I will continue feeding them, I won’t have time to post as I’ll be entertaining visitors. We shall see. In the meantime, the little ones are getting big and ducklike, and even their wings seem to get bigger every day.
The postprandial procession this morning: Honey is usually in the lead but this time she’s bringing up the rear. Eight—count them, eight—ducklings.
Look how big their wings are! And they seem to be flapping them more often, too. On a day not too far away, they’ll flap them and take off.
The usual melee at bathtime, with Honey standing guard:
Wait until they all come back next year to raise their own families.
Not gonna happen. Didn’t happen last year!
The same with a pair of white storks I observe: they bring up one or two chicks every summer, but there is never competition around the nest in the next spring, always one pair comes and settles.
(There was another pair before, they died. I wonder whether one of the current tenants is their child.)
What kind of visitors are they that wouldn’t like a stroll down to feed the beautiful ducks and ducklings? I would be there with my own corn!
Good idea!
A most welcome respite from having the calamities of the day shoved in one’s face.
The photo of the flotilla of little ones sailing toward the lily pads reminds me of little children I sometimes see on walking field trips from school. They’re usually paired up two-by two and are instructed to hold hands,but soon the orderly pairs uncouple,the line gets ragged and the teacher says something like “Girls and boys, hold your partner’s hand and walk two abreast, don’t run, don’t jump around.” I think Honey’s given up with that sort of thing.
Wow!! So hard to believe how much they’ve grown!!
After 3 days will we even be able to tell them apart from Honey! I’m exaggerating, but not a lot.
I saw this on a local news site in Japan, maybe your ducks might likes some watermelon?
https://soranews24.com/2018/06/24/no-one-has-ever-loved-anything-as-much-as-these-adorable-japanese-ducks-lover-watermelon【video】/