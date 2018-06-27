Wednesday: Duck report

There may not be duck reports for several days: although I will continue feeding them, I won’t have time to post as I’ll be entertaining visitors. We shall see. In the meantime, the little ones are getting big and ducklike, and even their wings seem to get bigger every day.

The postprandial procession this morning: Honey is usually in the lead but this time she’s bringing up the rear. Eight—count them, eight—ducklings.

Look how big their wings are! And they seem to be flapping them more often, too. On a day not too far away, they’ll flap them and take off.

The usual melee at bathtime, with Honey standing guard: