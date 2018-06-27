This is why the Democrats don’t have a rosy future: Maxine Waters calls for “no peace, no sleep” for Republicans we oppose

You’ve probably heard that Congresswoman Maxine Waters gave a stemwinder of a speech the other day. She not only claimed that “God is on our side” (i.e., the Democrats), but that we should disrupt the lives of anybody from Trump’s cabinet in public. This has already happened, and I decry it. Besides Sarah Huckabee Sanders getting kicked out of a restaurant in Virginia (see here), protestors outside the home of Secretary of Homeland Security Chief Kirstjen Nielsen blasted loud recordings of the crying of immigrant children and chanted, “No justice, no sleep.” (She’s responsible for enforcing Trump’s policy of separating the children of illegal immigrants.) While I don’t think Nielsen is married or has kids, assailing people in their homes, in restaurants, and in public, with the goal of making their lives miserable, is something I frown on. By all means picket their work, call them out in Q&A, write critical pieces about them, and call them liars or miscreants, but do people’s lives really have to be ruined because we disagree with their politics?
If you say, “yes”, then you must think there’s nothing wrong with also harassing women going into abortion clinics, or attacking people like Nancy Pelosi or Bernie Sanders in public because you, as a Republican, vehemently disagree with their politics. What’s sauce for the elephant is sauce for the donkey. Or do only Leftists have the right to harass people with whom they disagree?
As for the “God is on our side” trope, well, it’s a standoff because Republicans say the same thing. And because most of us don’t believe in God, making such claims is not only risible, but a lie.
Below we have Congresswoman Maxine Waters fulminating about Republicans, God, and the right—and apparently the duty—to ruin the public lives of members of Trump’s cabinet.
As RealClear Politics notes about this talk and Waters’s subsequent remarks:
Rep. Maxine Waters claimed the favor of the Almighty during a speech at a Capitol Hill “Keep Families Together” rally on Saturday. She said cabinet members and highly visible Trump enablers should expect harassment at restaurants, gas stations, shopping places, and even their homes until they change their immigration policy. Several have already been confronted at public places.
“Already you have members of your cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants. We have protesters taking up at their house who are saying, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep.'”
Waters echoed the same language in an MSNBC interview later that day.
“We’re gonna win this battle,” Waters said to the crowd. “Because while you try and quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don’t know the Bible. God is on our side. On the side of the children. On the side of what’s right. On the side of what’s honorable. On the side of understanding that if we can’t protect the children, we can’t protect anybody.”
She said that there should be “no sleep, no peace” for the people responsible who are for the separation of children from their parents that was part of the recent “zero tolerance” immigration policy.
Waters finished with a call to action: “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”
I agree with Waters’s aims, of course: to get rid of Trump, whose administration has enacted odious policies. What I take issue with is her call to make the lives of Republicans miserable by attacking them in public, wherever they may be.
Several readers have commented that disrupting the lives of Republicans in public is just fine, thank you. By all means ask them to leave restaurants—or any public space. Harass them, make their lives miserable, blast sounds outside their houses. After all, we’re the ones with God on our side.
I’m sorry, but think about this: do such disruptions, or calls for them, accomplish anything? Did Huckabee’s expulsion from the restaurant win converts for Democrats? If you think so, I have some land in Florida I’d like to sell you. What do you think centrists or Independents think when they hear about things like this?
If you disagree with me, fine. But on this issue I am firmly on the side of civility. I don’t need a second; my own opinion is enough. And anyone who disagrees with this can pick a number, get in line, and . . .
Keep it up Maxine, and we’ll have another Republican President in 2020.
Sometimes punching helps, too!
I think the frame: “disagree with their politics” trivializes the state of affairs. I do not think that we are experiencing a difference of politics, except in the most legalistic definition of “politics”. I think we are in the middle of a sort of coup wherein our basic governing structures are being undermined by the Republican takeover of the federal government.
(That said, I find appeals to the “correct” interpretation of religious doctrines to be ridiculous in the extreme regardless of which political direction they derive from.)
I am not happy with incivility. But I’m not at all surprised that the incivility the country has been suffering from the political right has provoked incivility in return.
More is at stake than “politics”. I don’t think the main issue we face is a failure to be polite. And I would ask you, PCC[E], if there is any “political” scenario in which you would be less bothered by the civility of participants.
I’m not sure what you’re asking. First, OF COURSE I don’t think that incivility is our main issue: Trump and his policies is the main issue. And our main goal is to make sure, as much as we can, that Trump is not re-elected nor his policies enacted. But I never think that it’s okay to harass other people for their views (by the way, the Republicans said the same thing about Obama as you say about Trump). This post is about one tactic that I see as counterproductive, and nowhere have I said that this is the most important thing to do. But it’s something we can all do–be civil and don’t demonize everyone on the other side.
But my question stands… What are the limits to your concerns about civility. You say “don’t demonize everyone on the other side”. But it sounds like you are saying “don’t demonize anyone on the other side”. Is that what you mean?
I advocate attacking ideas and staying farther away from attacking people. By all means go after Trump’s ideas, but don’t spend all your time calling him a racist. Do not go after Trump’s family or construe everything he does, like eating steak well done, as nefarious. There’s just too much nastiness towards other human beings, and I think it’s unnecessary. I don’t like the term “Rethuglicans” and I don’t like the term “Libtards”.
Now sometimes I can’t help calling Trump a “moron”, so I’m a bit of a hypocrite here, but my main point is that we should be attacking ideas rather than people. I’m not clear why you’re forcing me to list those who should be demonized and those who shouldn’t.
And of course Catholics think that anyone getting abortion is committing murder. Surely if you think that our harassing Trump employees is justified because the nation is in a state of peril, then you can understand why Catholics see the nation as in a state of MURDER, justifying things like harassing women getting abortions. That, of course, has led to the murder of doctors who perform abortions. Shootings and punchings are right around the corner.
I’m trying to figure out how your opposition to incivility is bounded. There’s tension, I think, between being an unbridled free-speech advocate (which you and I both are) and making an issue of incivility in the public sphere.
Shooting/punching and other forms of physical abuse are not at issue. We’re talking about loud vocal “activity” in public spaces. This is protected speech for everyone, even left-leaning folk.
There’s a considerable gulf between what we have the right to say and what we ought to say. I realize our current moment feels like a crisis, but aren’t we always moving from crisis to crisis now? So, if every moment is a crisis, does that mean we are always at liberty to demonize people whose ideas we disagree with? Isn’t that one of the prime reasons that we find ourselves in our present state? Shouldn’t we demonstrate that we’re better than the Trumpians by exhibiting decent behavior instead of acting just like them? Democrats are more likely to succeed if they criticize Republican ideas, not individuals, and if they develop and communicate positive ideas of their own.
Well put, Robert.
I’ll simply restate my observation as to how similar your “more likely to succeed…” statement is to the “honey vs. vinegar” comments that get made to “strident” atheists.
Our government institutions are being systematically destroyed from inside. The controls have been turned over to people who think that “government is the problem”. Unfortunately, in a democracy, the government is us. I don’t think we’re watching politics as usual.
I think civility is almost always the better course. But I, for one, would have no problem publicly shaming (if any such thing is possible) the likes of Corey Lewandowski, who trolled the nation’s conscience by showing up at a Mexican restaurant right after he mocked a 10-year-old immigrant girl with Down Syndrome who’d been separated from her mother on the border.
Such demonstrations of public opprobrium, I think, serve a purpose similar to that of the corrosive political cartoon. By that token, I think the protesters who gathered outside the gates of the White House circa 1967 chanting “Hey, hey, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today?” while Lyndon was trying to conduct cabinet meetings with Bob McNamara and the Joint Chiefs did more to focus the nation’s wrath on the debacle in Vietnam than all the letters written in high dudgeon to editors of their daily papers.
Actually, I found the outrage of Lewandowski’s “womp womp” comment to be over the top. Based on the video clip I saw, he was just complaining that his opponent was starting to drag out a story that was calculated to tug at the audience’s heart strings and not referring to the subject of the story at all. Regardless of what was really in Lewandowski’s mind, the Left should avoid going up against these kind of ambiguous speech acts. There are plenty of other opportunities to point out this administration’s heartlessness.
I don’t think that verbal incivility is a real problem.
By all means insult, mock, satirize Trump and his cronies, create petitions, start campaigns, protest peacefully in the streets, call your representatives, write scathing reports on the GOP/Trump policies, expose their lies loudly and publicly, and do whatever it takes to oppose their decisions, including civil disobedience.
Harassment, however, might be a problem, if only in terms of optics. Political violence is DEFINITELY a problem. Arguing in favor of those things is counterproductive.
The best way to stop the Republican control of political institutions is to vote them out in November, taking back the House and possible the Senate for the Democrats.
Your last paragraph is the only way out. Unfortunately, that means the only way to save the Republic is to hope the Democrats win in November. As there is very little chance they can do it (it’s the Democrats) I do believe there is no longer any hope. Our country will continue its decline.
as an outsider, I still think it is possible for the democrats to regain House and/or Senate. It is admittedly an uphill struggle, since so many more dem seats are up for re-election.
I think our host points are correct: by harassing, the democrats gain nothing, lose the moral high ground, and risk losing the support of moderates who are abhorred by these tactics. I still believe Ms Obama was right: if they go low, we’ll go high (or something in that vein).
If the republicans retain control of House and Senate in November, Ms Waters will be -at least partially- to blame.
In what way, specifically, are the duly-elected Republican officials undermining our basic governing structures?
In every way they can.
Gerrymandering and voter suppression.
L
Not to mention Mr McConnell’s blanket refusal to even hear Mr Garland, on spurious grounds (to put it mildly).
And then I did not even mention counting fraud, did I?
False accusations against the FBI and other intelligence agencies, gutting of the State Department, abandoning our allies, recreating the economic environment that caused the 2007 crash, engaging in damaging trade wars, and so on.
How ’bout we start with Senate Republicans refusing to advise or consent on a Supreme Court nominee for a year (and then exercising the nuclear option to ram through one their own)?
From there, might wanna look at a president who’s undermined the integrity and independence of the United States Department of Justice, who’s gutted the State Department, and who violates the Emoluments Clause with nearly every breath he and his misbegotten progeny take.
I second your opinion. All well said.
People seems to forget that many TRIED to stop Hitler from taking over Germany with violent means. They all failed. There were fights in the streets.
Horst Wessel, a Nazi street thug, got killed due to a combination of his political activities, his street fights and a quarrel with his landlady. This obviously didn’t stop the Nazis: instead they turned him into a martyr.
Goebbels have REPEATEDLY tried to have a martyr for the Nazi cause. He finally found one in Wessel, and he exploited his death in all the ways he could.
The “Horst Wessel Lied” became the anthem of the Nazi party, Wessel was described as an idealist and someone who was striving to improve Germany, and once the Nazis were in power they made people think of him as a secular saint.
Political violence doesn’t seem to be very effective at stopping a far-right dictatorial movement.
Even if you think that Trump is going to become the New Hitler, the strategy of many loud voices on political twitter and other social media doesn’t seem likely to work very well at stopping him. At best it’s obnoxious, at worst it’s actually counterproductive.
There are several books out now about the rise of Hitler. (I read a review of them recently but can’t seem to find it. Perhaps the Economist or the NY Review?) Mostly they claim that his rise didn’t affect most Germans and most were certainly not appalled by what happened.
I think it can happen slowly. Perhaps people like us will resist but many people don’t keep up with the news or they think they do but get it from a crazy neighbor, relative, or sources like Fox News and Rush Limbaugh.
Even now, when institutions are being damaged as we speak, most people don’t really care. After all, the FBI still exists, the news is still broadcast, and you can still buy stuff at the mall.
I think that more people do care than pre-Trump based on Democratic turnout in primaries and the few general elections. The question is whether enough care and will they turn out in November? We’ll know before long.
My guess is that the drumbeat to get out the vote in order to block Trump is really going to ramp up as November approaches. There will be fresh outrages between now and then, as well as bad economic news due to his costly tax cuts, trade wars, and complete lack of understanding of how economics works. Perhaps not Bill Maher’s recession but it will be obvious that Trump’s “winning” is over.
I do want to point out one thing: in a country with 435 US reps who represent small enclaves, there are bound to be at least a few extremist kooks on both sides (e. g. they have Louie Gohmert, John Shimkus, etc.)
So while I agree with you in that I do not agree with her suggested tactics and that the GOP will run against her (the RNC has already put this clip in an attack ad), I wouldn’t get too discouraged about things.
On statistical grounds there will always be a few loud kooks that vote the same way that you do.
While I do not agree with Maxine Waters methods I do not think she will be considered the doom of the party. She should dial it back and stop the radical stuff but she is just one person in the house of representatives. Lets just sit back and read the dissenting opinion from Sonia Sotomayor on the ruling yesterday by the court on the immigration ban. It was a great thing and just what those white catholic guys on the court needed. It is the best that can be done right now.
Waters is way ahead of her time out there in California as many of them are. Look at the vote yesterday in New York City. The mainstream democrat from the past is dead. Waters may seem crazy but she also was one of the few who voted against the Iraq Resolution and there are damn few democrats who can say that.
You accurately outline Waters’ influence and prestige within the Dem Party. So for her to publicly call for a Kristallnacht against her political opponents is all the more damaging. All this deranged, uncontrolled hysteria among the Dems will wreck their chances in the upcoming mid-terms.
I think you are hyperventilating just a bit there. The comparison is just far out.
I agree with Matt here Randall, I do not think he is hyperventilating. This ‘unruly’ behaviour as promoted by Ms Waters may go well with her base, but will in all probability turn off those moderates the democrats need for their ‘blue tsunami’. It also gives loads of ammunition to the Trumpistas.
Ok, “Kristallnacht” is over the top, but we do get his point, don’t we?
I don’t agree with what Waters is advocating.
That said, deranged, uncontrolled hysteria has worked exceptionally well for Republicans.
L
No, she did not call for a Kristallnacht against her opponents, and it’s really offensive that you’ve made these equivalent.
“deranged, uncontrolled hysteria?”
This is an example of the civil rhetoric you’re pounding your tuba over?
I agree with the post. All tactics like that do is drive independents and moderates away from the democrats. They may not vote for republicans, they may just not vote but it still hurts.
To stifle freeman of speech is to lose our freedom. We can lose it to extremists on the right or we can lose it to extremists on the right.
I’m not sure who’s advocating stifling freedom of speech here.
As for “All tactics like that do is drive…”, I find the argument eerily similar to complaints against “strident atheists”.
Some of the common comments in these discussions also bring to my mind past arguments between accommodationists and “strident atheists.”
The problem of “strident atheists” is not that they are strident but that they are being characterised as strident when they are not.
Also, to get rid of the Republicans and Trump, you must persuade the people that vote for them to vote for somebody else or at least abstain from voting at all. You will not do this by harassing prominent Republicans.
Not “harassing” them but going up against them often may get them to quit. Certainly many of Trump’s appointees have quit because they can’t stand the moral position he puts them in. If you are forced to lie to support your boss’s crazy positions every day, it takes a toll. Confronting them to increase that toll is a worthy pursuit.
The argument may sound similar, but the situation, the stakes and the characterization, are very different.
– Those moderates need to vote, and vote democrat, we cannot afford to turn them off.
– ‘Strident atheism’ is very different, there is no acute need to get people on your side in a quite immediate term, short term turn off is not a real problem there.
– Most importantly, Ms Waters’ tactics actually are ‘unruly’ and uncivil, while ‘strident atheism’ generally, if not always, is just a spurious and undeserved accusation.
It seems to me that if we go down this road, ultimately it will all come down to which side has the most guns, and of course we all know the answer to that.
Not to mention ammunition. A popular doormat/entry area slogan out here in flyover central states, “Due to the high cost of ammo, do NOT expect a warning shot.”
Ha ha. I’d hate to be a door to door salesman in your parts.
Or a black firefighter conducting inspections. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/26/us/oakland-black-firefighter-bias.html
I’d hate to be a human being in those parts.
L
Or a non-human animal.
We can lose our freedom to extremists on the left or we can lose it to extremists on the right.
The extreme left will fumble it away, and the extreme right will pounce on the ball.
I find the idea that what is happening right now with Trump’s policy is somehow similar to what happened leading up to Nazi Germany. How come Australia isn’t yet Nazi Germany? What about several What about Italy? What about several other EU countries? These are all places where the immigration policies are even more restrictive, and where their policy regarding people who show up to their border without legal reason are treated as bad or worse than what’s happening here.
I hate Trump. I hate his policies. I hate the way he is making this country look. But I also hate Trump Derangement Syndrome, and I hate self-righteous people who act like they care about peace and building a nation of tolerance who then advocate violence and constant emotional abuse of their political opponents.
The Left has lost its collective mind over this immigration toddler thing. for over a year now, trump has continually goaded them into impotent, self-destructive fury.
Excuse me?
“immigration toddler thing”?
Yeah, that’s an…interesting choice of words…
Don’t you know that means “waah waah,” a la Corey Lewandowski?
“The Left has lost its collective mind over this immigration toddler thing.”
Sorry, you\re wrong about that.
Forced separation of young children from their parents does serious physical and mental damage, which is very difficult to repair. and, those kids are placed in settings where they are not allowed to be touched, and where they are not allowed to hug each other, which makes it that much worse.
And, why the hell do four-year-olds need to be “guarded” by armed guards?
Turning our backs on those kids is not an option, at least not for me. We don’t have a lot of power, but I hope we are decent enough people to not let the situation drop.
I think playing recordings of those anguished screams, at every opportunity, is a great tactic. Adults can speak their minds, so let those kids speak theirs, with the only tools they have.
L
‘God’s on our side. . . .’
As so often after reading WEIT sociopolitical posts, I think of President Abraham Lincoln and his work to save the Union during the long Civil War. Lincoln wouldn’t countenance the rabid notion of Julia Ward Howe’s ‘The Battle Hymn of the Republic’ (1862), which famously begins ‘Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord. . . .’ Nor did he ever accept that the end, however noble, justified the means.
Howe’s song made the ‘war between the states’ into a Protestant northern crusade, and an awful lot of people in the North got on the ‘Battle Hymn’s’ mighty train.
Not Lincoln. He knew and felt that every Civil War death was an American death, with none more or less tragic than the next on either side. Alone in his White House office, probably in September of 1862, he wrote this:
‘The will of God prevails. In great contests each party claims to act in accordance with the will of God. Both may be, and one must be, wrong. God cannot be for and against the same thing at the same time. In the present civil war it is quite possible that God’s purpose is something different from the purpose of either party — and yet the human instrumentalities, working just as they do, are of the best adaptation to effect His purpose. I am almost ready to say that this is probably true — that God wills this contest, and wills that it shall not end yet. By his mere great power, on the minds of the now contestants, He could have either saved or destroyed the Union without a human contest. Yet the contest began. And, having begun He could give the final victory to either side any day. Yet the contest proceeds.’
And put it away in his desk, not to be seen by the public until after the assassination. It was a meditation.
Lincoln’s ‘God,’ to the extent we can understand that he had one, was sternly Calvinistic, in line with his (Lincoln’s) deterministic naturalism. No Jesus, no heaven or hell, just a divinity all but unknowable. But the one thing about such a God that Lincoln believed he did know was that ‘God cannot be for and against the same thing at the same time.’ And so our great president would not repeal the law of contradiction to satisfy the triumphalist theology of Howe or her counterparts across the Potomac.
Sorry for the length here. But, like PCCE, I am dismayed at the foolish rhetoric of Democrats like Rep. Waters; and I am desperate about the Republic’s current situation.
Also, Jerry, I wish I could give you a clip, but Linda Sarsour was on a panel during MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes last night. That’s right: MSNBC is promoting an bigot who has spread antisemitic conspiracy theories and general Jew hatred to millions of people and dozens of college campuses around the country (not to mention extremely regressive views and oppressive ideology — especially toward women — by supporting Islamic law) as a respected progressive activist.
Republicans aren’t the only ones who happily support people who spout deranged and previously deadly bigotry when they see someone as a useful ally to the cause.
I found the clip! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2gp40xC0VM#t=27m50s
And the discussion is about this very subject. Because Sarsour is definitely someone we should be asking when it comes to whether hatred from the other side is going too far.
Up until now, I had mostly convinced myself that Sarsour was at least not being too openly embraced by the establishment wing of the Dem media and party (even though she had previously met with several Dem government officials and acted as a surrogate for Bernie Sanders during his campaign, and has been promoted endlessly by the less respected but widely read left media outlets). I can no longer do that.
If Democrats are going to spread hate like this, maybe they should be treated terribly and shamed everywhere they go. (Note: I have never voted for anyone but Democrats, so I’m not really suggesting this. I’m merely providing a corollary)
I watched the video. I dislike Sarsour greatly, but here she did not spread hate. She simply spouted typical liberal rhetoric. What disturbed me more about this video was that Sarsour and another guest, Jess McIntosh, think that harassing political opponents is act of civil disobedience. How profoundly ignorant they are! Civil disobedience means opening yourself up to arrest through actions such as the sit-ins that took place in the 1960s. Harassment could possibly motivate the base, but it also could motive the opposition’s base.
Host Chris Hayes made a good observation when he showed a clip of Tea Party protestors disrupting town halls in 2010. The right wing has a history of harassing opponents. Curiously, I don’t recall the right wing pundits being very upset by this. Incivility is a symptom of the growing political divide in the country. Admonishing people to be civil will have very little practical effect.
I know she didn’t spread hate on this video. She obviously couldn’t do such a thing on MSNBC. My point is that MSNBC is happily legitimizing her.
Can you imagine MSNBC bringing someone onto a panel to talk about how we should counteract the bigoted policies of the Trump administration if that person went around to college campuses and used her social media to spread hatred and conspiracy theories about black people (Sarsour instead spreads hate and conspiracy theories against Jews and Israel)?
Or if they said they wished they “could take the vagina away” from a woman who is a victim of FGM and supports BLM (Sarsour instead does this to Ayan Hirsi Ali, a victim of FGM who opposes Islamic oppression)?
Or if they fraternized with David Duke (Sarsour instead fraternizes with Louis Farrakhan)?
Or if they talked about how well The Confederacy treated slaves (Sarsour instead talks about how well Saudi Arabia and Sahria law treats women)?
Or if they said they were “honored” to share the stage at an anti-Africa event with a convicted white Apartheid terrorist who killed to black civilians (Sarsour instead shared the stage at an anti-Israel event with convicted terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who killed two Israeli students by bombing a supermarket in Jerusalem, and Sarsour has continued to advocate for this person).
Isn’t success in American politics driven by who can motivate their base to vote rather than who can attract the so-called independent voter?
In the primaries that’s especially true. But in recent years that has meant that the most extreme candidates get selected to run in the general election. As in the case of Trump, it can result in a candidate with extreme views winning the office. Or the primary winner becomes a liability for other races. Witness the nomination of a Socialist for the Democratic candidate in New York yesterday. The Democrats have handed the Republicans a get out the vote drive right there.
Why would you call Ocasio-Cortez (D) a Socialist? “I am absolutely proud to be a Democrat but it also means that the Democratic Party is a big tent and there are so many ways to be a Democrat,” interviewed on CNN, about calling herself a Democratic socialist. Her positions, such as Medicare for All, are well within the Democratic Party platform, she’s just more willing to advertise it than most.
She has characterized herself as Socialist. I would vote for her, tomh. I looked at her campaign site after learning of her victory and for the most part I’d support her, especially as her opponent was an olde school Dem, the very people responsible for this mess.
But that’s not the point and I’m sure you know it. You just don’t like me.
The point is that it is not too overblown to say the survival of the Republic relies on the Dems winning in November. The Democrats need to take at least one of the houses of Congress to at least stop the bleeding. But to do that they have to win everywhere, not just in New York. This is who they chose for that particular battle and it is why they will lose the war.
She calls herself a Democratic Socialist. Per the NYT:
“A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez gathered endorsements from liberal groups like MoveOn, Democracy for America and People for Bernie.”
Many in the Democratic Party can accept self-professed socialists such as Bernie Sanders. But, the word “socialist” scares the Democratic Party establishment because it thinks socialists will find it hard to win general elections. Even though socialists such as Sanders have views are that are now largely Democratic Party orthodoxy, the political pros would recommend that the word be jettisoned.
Depends on the size of your base. With their identity politics, the Dems have severely limited their potential base. The number of registered independents steadily increases, so the game now is to win the indies. And the Dems are doing everything conceivable to alienate indies.
Contemporary discourse is increasingly carried out and dominated by extremists on the Far Left and Far Right.
These are the same types of extremists that established Gulags, Auschwitz, the Killing Fields of Cambodia, etc.
But they, those evil “centrists” are the actual problem, according to these thugs. You have to laugh.
If the likes of Dan Arel got his way, there would be mass murder and rape. Not by him, of course, but he would be cheering it all on.
The events of the last two years are reminiscent of the crackup of the American political system in the 1850s. We know how that turned out. The Waters speech as well as the fanaticism of the Trump cult indicate that the “center will not hold.” The two political parties are migrating to the ends of their respective ideologies. People now disdain former friends based on political beliefs. Long time office holders are scared of being booted out and sometimes this comes to pass as happened last night in New York City when Representative Joe Crowley, fourth in line in the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives, lost his primary fight to a 28 year old Democratic Socialist. We are witnessing a titanic battle to the metaphorical death that has so far been peaceful, but if Trump loses in 2020 that may no longer be the case.
The essence of this struggle for the “soul” of America is cultural and based on two radically different visions of the future of the country. One side, fearful of demographic and cultural changes, fantasizes a return to the supposedly golden era of the 1950s. The other side accepts these changes and believes the country can adapt while retaining its core values such as democracy, pluralism and its secular nature. Neither side will give any ground; compromise is virtually impossible.
At a horrific cost, the nation survived the Civil War. But nobody was sure of that in 1861. Today, we are at another 1861. The hatred between Republicans (now mostly Trumpites) and liberal Democrats is profound and growing. I fear that violence on a widespread scale may not be too far away in the future. If that happens, chaos will quickly follow and very likely will mean the end of democracy and the establishment of an authoritarian regime headed by Trump or someone else.
I can be accused of prophesying doom. I hope I’m proven wrong. But, for now at least, the political system has wide cracks and nobody is emerging to close them.
I think you are not far off from proper analysis of the situation. Some differences might be that no secession seems likely and without that I don’t see civil war but maybe chaos. Another sameness could be in the 1850s the south was the minority position. Much less population. In the present dispute, even though it does not seem so today, the republican position is also less in numbers. Also these numbers are older and will continue growing less. The other side should be able to overwhelm them with numbers as time goes forward. In the mean time this Trump thing may eventually self-destruct. His economic ideas may tank the economy and if so, that will be the end of him. Could be the end of all of us.
I think we need to be careful to not help Trump play the martyr. Just as there are christians who relish being “persecuted” and collecting their Victim Credibility Points, so the trumpeters will be able to do likewise. Trump is just getting more to tweet about.
Fascists always play the martyr; it’s in their playbook.
I don’t even know where to start
Ah I got it :
I did not vote for Maxine Waters.
I would not vote for Maxine Waters – if I had to today. I mean, who knows – let’s hope she does something to outweigh this … this … whatever this is.
Me, neither.
I’m damned sad that people aren’t civil to each other. I grew up reading etiquette books for pleasure. I mean, I know which fork to use when dining with the Queen, and I’ve been waiting for decades for the invitation.
We can be civil until monkeys fly out of our butts, and it will still be like bringing a knife to a gunfight.
Meanwhile, Steve King has re-tweeted yet another neo-Nazi (but I’m sure he was polite when he did so.)
But let’s please be civil to Steve King and neo-Nazis. That really worked out well last time.
Never the less, Steve King is the bottom feeder among bottom feeders in Iowa. In fact, I am not sure that he is not old Nazi.
I think that framing this as a civility issue is a tactical error.
The problem is not that Huckerbee Sanders and company don’t deserve to know that people think badly of them for their role in the Trump regime.
The problem is that whatever action is taken is going to be emulated and escalated by the other side. (Anything with the name “Red Hen” in its name, including a children’s books publishing. company is getting harassed by Trump supporters today, just for example.)
The only thing this achieves is that the divide between the two parties grows larger and a significant amount of energy that could be channeled into, say. registering voters; i.e. getting eligible voters proper ID and motivating them to get off their butts and vote; is instead going to be expended on furious tirades on social media.
+1, and then some.
The bar for the kakistocracy is set low. Expectations should be adjusted accordingly.
I honestly feel Americans are failing to grasp this situation. We no longer have a democracy; we are clearly in the midst of a fascist government. A political cartoonist has been fired for making fun of the so-called president; the Comedy Central show, “The Opposition,” with Jordan Klepper, is being cancelled because he goes after Trump. We have no checks and balances in our government. The SCOTUS, just in the past few days, have made horrendous decisions. In our name, children are being taken out of their mothers’ arms and being locked in cages.
We can sit back and be civil, but that’s what we’ve been doing all along. Remember, Politeness only favors the oppressor.
In addition to you, Jerry, every anchor, including the crackpot Jeanine Pirro, on Fox News is calling for civility on the part of us “leftists” (isn’t that name-calling?) We have to resist nonviolently, but we have to resist.
Was the Social Contract (or Compact) in the U. S. ever more than wish thinking? I, for one, took the idea seriously, believing the S.C. was real, founded in the Declaration’s ‘self-evident’ ideals and rights and made politically binding in the Constitution: government by the consent of the governed.
I can no longer defend this belief. Just a few days ago I came upon this passage in my reading (a roman policier set in Venice):
‘The contract’s been broken, between us and the state, or been dissolved, but no one wants to make the news public. We know there’s no contract any more, and they know we know. They don’t care what we want or have any real interest in what happens to us or in what we want. . . . And there’s nothing we can do.’
As in Italy, so here in this dying Republic.
You raise an important and profound question about the social compact. Even in an alleged democracy, the compact can dissolve when a group feels itself expelled from it. Now, the situation is worse because both the left and the right feel excluded or in danger of being that. So-called moderates that can reach out to both groups for the purposes of finding common ground are quickly disappearing. In such a toxic environment where literal hatred and contempt of the opposition abounds, the belief in democracy erodes. A democratic system of governance can only remain robust when all groups believe it gives them the chance to thrive aligned with their cultural values. If people perceive that democracy doesn’t work for them, they will quickly discard it and embrace an authoritarian system. This is where the nation stands now. The gulf between the two groups is growing; they both believe the opposing group hates America. Each group has a radically different vision for the future of America. Hence, democracy is in danger and chaos may ensue. This is why the times are so scary.
As someone once said A house divided against itself cannot stand. Let’s see how long we can stand. The way things are going we may not stand for long.
1) Nothing of your pieces of evidence of fascism did not also occur during the obama admin;
2)this ‘resistance’ of the Left against trump is not just ineffective, but counter-productive. As Stephen Fry so astutely observed, the Left is obsessed with being right and unconcerned about being effective.
Given the highly litigious nature of American society, would not the harassed Republicans simply be able to sue the asses off the harassers?
Maxine Waters called for harassment. Harassment is a crime, so she publicly incited other to commission of a crime.
Properly, Congress should censure her. Pragmatically, the GOP will give Waters enough rope, as she is their best campaigner right now.
She’s made her case and Americans will respond, first be eliminating Dems in office, later by eliminating their core constituencies in the streets and in their homes. As for Mad Maxine, when it’s time, she’ll just be strange fruit and America will be the greater for it.
“later by eliminating their core constituencies in the streets and in their homes.”
Lovely sentiment.
“She’ll be strange fruit”.
I’m sure Jerry’s readers don’t need to be reminded that “strange fruit” refers to black bodies hanging from trees because they were lynched?
“and America will be greater for it”
You seem nice.
This is nasty and hateful, intended only to provoke. I hope you notice how uncharacteristic it is for this site. When someone stoops to allude to ‘strange fruit’ in the context of an African-American–-basically predicting a lynching for Maxine Waters, I suggest that this someone is not ready to be part of a civilized conversation.
“Strange fruit”
[ puzzlement ]
[ looks up “strange “fruit” ]
[ Re-reads comments ]
why… I mean … what would…
[ finds something better to do ]
Ugly language meant to sneak a profoundly racist concept right under the noses of readers.
Because using the “n” word would have been uncivil.
Yes, suggesting, however indirectly (and your remarks aren’t very indirect)that America would be better if Maxine Waters were lynched is loathsome, despicable racist hatred. If you’re attempting sarcasm, it doesn’t work; and if you believe what you imply, you’re nothing but a gutless tube worm, since you hide behind implication.
Harassment, intimidation, refusal of service and rioting is not the way to go if anything is to be accomplished.
Mebbe so; Maxine’s gone off the chain some, that’s for sure, though she’s got the heart of a lion and it’s in the right place.
Still, if we’re taking a long position on political party futures, gimme the Dems over the GOP, which is now the wholly owned party of Donald J. Trump, lock, stock, and still-smoking barrel.
Under Trump, the White House — the People’s House! — has become the cynosure of incivility. But the problems there go way beyond mere civility. The Republican Party under Trump has abandoned any semblance of conservative principle in favor of white nationalism, which is why principled conservatives have been in the “never Trump” camp from the get-go. And now those never-Trumpers are abandoning the GOP itself, as George Will has done and as Mitt Romney’s former campaign manager, Steve Schmidt, announced he was doing a couple days ago (and as David Brooks discussed at some length in his NYT piece the day before yesterday).
Donald Trump is going down, between the special counsel investigation and the impending indictment of his “fixer,” Michael Cohen. When he does, he will cleave what remains of the GOP in two — those with enough self-interest to want to live on to fight another day in a post-Trump world, and the dead-end deplorables who hitched their wagons to him early and irreversibly, like the “Freedom Caucus” and the alt-right clowns Trump brought into the Party with him from the risible “birther” movement. Prepare for the rending of garments and gnashing of teeth when those two camps turn on each other.
Right now, Trump is a lit stick of TNT dropped down the outhouse shitter. When he goes off he’s gonna get more stank on those around him than they’ll ever be able to live down.
But the damage will live on, witness the Supreme Court. Yesterday immigration, today unions, tomorrow who knows?
Schmidt was McCain’s campaign manager in 2008. I don’t think he held that position for Romney in 2012.
Trump is not going down, ever, period, full stop.
Even if Mueller presents Congress with incontrovertible proof of Trump shooting somebody dead on Fifth Avenue at noon on live TV, there are still not 67 votes in the Senate to convict. Nor will there be after the midterms, even if every race breaks in the best possible way for the Democrats.
Of that much you can be certain. Congress has had more than ample opportunity to demonstrate otherwise, and has been overwhelmingly consistent in reaffirming its support for Trump.
Hell, Ryan won’t even go near a bill until he has full confidence that Trump will sign it for fear of even hinting at the possibility of embarrassing Trump. He views his job as to pre-rubber-stamp Trump’s desires, not as (as the Constitution makes plain) the principal counterbalance to executive authority.
I still stand by my prediction: Trump will spend the rest of his life as President. Actuarially, especially given his current health and lifestyle, that’s not all that long…but still could potentially be as much as a quarter century.
Cheers,
b&
Are Trumpists the new Nazis?
That seems to me to be the first pertinent question.
If they’re merely boorish political opponents, then joining them on the low road might feel good but will only play into their hands. Wrestle with a pig and not only do you come away with it much the worse for wear, but the pig actually likes it.
But if they are the new Nazis…do you really think that shouting obscenities at them is going to a damned bit of good? Who sincerely believes that spitting on a Gestapo officer would have even remotely done anything to save Jewish (etc.) lives?
There’s another dimension to this. What do you do if your neighbor is a Nazi? You can’t just shoot your neighbor — assuming, of course, that it hasn’t yet come to the point of gas chambers and tanks in the streets.
Note well, too, that Trumpists sincerely suspect Never-Trumpists of being Nazis. They really mean it when they say that Nancy and Chuck want to funnel guns to MS-13 so they can lead a Deep State revolution against Christandom. And let’s not forget the ongoing abortion holocaust! Whatever arguments you find compelling for how you should treat your Trumpist neighbors are going to resonate just as well with them for how they should treat you.
I do not know how this will end. But I’m confident that our odds — everybody’s odds, on all sides — are significantly improved with every person who acts as an adult, and are diminished with every person who acts as a boor.
No, I don’t give a damn that it’s not fair that they get to be boors and you have to be an adult in response. I don’t care who started it. Running around the campfire with squirt guns filled with gasoline is insanely bad for everybody. We’re already getting burned, we already know that this is not going to end well and that it’s going to get worse before it gets better…but why on Earth should you want to make it even worse than it’s already getting?
b&
If you think the Democrats don’t have a future, and the Republicans have clearly been far more extreme than this for years (dozens of lunatics far worse than one Representative saying “protest the administration members wherever you see them” – and the head of the Republicans is one of them), then which political parties do you think will arise to replace these two?
As “Cracked” have pointed out, this story has precedent http://www.cracked.com/article_25706_that-sarah-sanders-restaurant-story-80-years-old-news.html
Leni Riefenstahl (characterised as “Hitler’s girlfriend” at the time, which wasnt strictly true, “fangirl” would have been more accurate) was refused service in a Hollywood nightclub in 1938.
Intriguingly, there were contemporary NYT op eds about how Jews should be kinder to Nazis running at the time
I’m not sure whether this historical perspective helps, but its a reminder that there is nothing new under the sun.
In the UK the British fascist, Oswald Mosley tended to be met with rather…let’s call it “robust” debate when he went on tour. This is a famous picture of a particularly firm rebuttal to one of his more trenchant political claims
https://goo.gl/images/V8ZqcB
(Never let it be said that I’m advocating such behavior–just interested watching history repeat itself)
While I agree with your call against personal attacks, I worry that we are not doing enough to fight the menace that Trump, GOP, and followers represent. Too many times have Dems stood by civilly while the opposition bulldozed them. A great example is the Supreme Court nomination that should have gone to Obama. That should have been fought all the way to the Supreme Court.
You say “we should be attacking ideas rather than people” but clearly Trump and his followers attack people all the time. Perhaps we should be taking the high ground on this but failing to fight does not win the war.
I really believe that one of the most potent weapons we have against Trump and company is satire for which he is a huge source of material. Hillary Clinton would have done better if she had used ridicule and outrage more. But there’s a fine line between making fun of a political figure and personal attacks. Confronting Trump’s cabinet where they dine or live is just dumb and plays directly into there agenda. It gives them ammunition for a “there’s incivility on both sides” argument.
Maxine Waters is an embarrassment.
Civility and firmness properly go hand-in-hand. The Democrats could and should have ensured Merrick Garland got the nomination, all while remaining firmly civil. And, having screwed the pooch on that one, they could just as well have firmly but civilly kept the Court at eight seats once Trump assumed the Presidency.
Their failure on both counts had nothing to do with civility, and everything to do with an embarrasing excess of political ineptitude and a profound lack of intestitnal fortitude.
b&
There was no way that the Democrats could have ensured that Garland got the Supreme Court seat since they did not have a majority in the Senate. Blame Mitch McConnell.
Perhaps “ensure” is too strong but there were measures that could have been taken, as outlined here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merrick_Garland_Supreme_Court_nomination
Oh, they could have.
Had they told Mitch that the Senate would not do anything at all until Garland got an up-or-down vote, not even rename a post office, that probably would have done it — and they certainly had the power to filibuster all Senate business.
And if that wasn’t enough, had they told him that, the next time they had the majority in the Senate, they’d put twenty Democrats on the bench in response, that would have done the trick, too.
Basically, Mitch put a loaded revolver to their head and threatened to pull the trigger. Why they didn’t pull the pin out of an hand grenade in response would be beyond me, save that they have repeatedly demonstrated both spinelessness and incompetence.
…which, of course, is yet more reason why Trump will never be impeached — and certainly not convicted.
b&
>
Mitch would have loved the Democrats shutting down the Senate from doing any actual work. That was his goal for the entire Obama years. He supported multitudes of filibusters. And now, he would have the Democrats to blame.
“Or do only Leftists have the right to harass people with whom they disagree?” The all too familiar pop-Left tactic of blocking traffic comes to mind. This involves harassing, not the authorities or political opponents, but EVERYBODY in a particular locale.
In 1999, for one example. demonstrators in Seattle paralyzed downtown and all bus routes that went through downtown—because of their opposition to the World Trade Organization daring to hold a meeting in Seattle. Those who depended on the buses, such as people who are actually poor or disabled, were screwed for that entire afternoon. The protesters presumably believed that God was as fanatic about the WTO as they were.
19 years later, Donald Trump is apparently in the process of destroying the WTO. Maybe God and the pop-Left worked together to make him President. Perhaps God and Maxine Waters are conducting a similar collaboration for 2020.
Yes, civil disobedience is such an evil concept. Those civil rights activists who sat-in at lunch counters in the South during the 1950s and 1960s were terrible people. After all, they prevented all the good white folk from enjoying their meals. And let’s not forget the millions who protested the Vietnam War, many who got arrested. Jail was not good enough for them. They should have been immediately drafted and sent to the paddy fields. Damn protestors. They ain’t Americans!
Bob Dylan’s 1963 song “With God on Our Side” remains a pretty good riposte to being overconfident about having God on one’s side.
Full lyrics here:
http://www.bobdylan.com/songs/god-our-side/
However, while I am against harassing politicians in public places or their homes, I would nonetheless evict Sarah Sanders from my restaurant. This is a declaration that she is not welcome in my space.
The issue has moved beyond partisan politics, and into common decency and morality. John McCain and Mitt Romney are welcome in my (hypothetical) restaurant.
As I read these posts, I’m troubled to see the debate reduced to whether or not abusing, harassing, and demonizing fellow human beings is politically productive. What should concern us is that, productive or not, it is self-corrupting.