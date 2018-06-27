This is why the Democrats don’t have a rosy future: Maxine Waters calls for “no peace, no sleep” for Republicans we oppose

You’ve probably heard that Congresswoman Maxine Waters gave a stemwinder of a speech the other day. She not only claimed that “God is on our side” (i.e., the Democrats), but that we should disrupt the lives of anybody from Trump’s cabinet in public. This has already happened, and I decry it. Besides Sarah Huckabee Sanders getting kicked out of a restaurant in Virginia (see here), protestors outside the home of Secretary of Homeland Security Chief Kirstjen Nielsen blasted loud recordings of the crying of immigrant children and chanted, “No justice, no sleep.” (She’s responsible for enforcing Trump’s policy of separating the children of illegal immigrants.) While I don’t think Nielsen is married or has kids, assailing people in their homes, in restaurants, and in public, with the goal of making their lives miserable, is something I frown on. By all means picket their work, call them out in Q&A, write critical pieces about them, and call them liars or miscreants, but do people’s lives really have to be ruined because we disagree with their politics?

If you say, “yes”, then you must think there’s nothing wrong with also harassing women going into abortion clinics, or attacking people like Nancy Pelosi or Bernie Sanders in public because you, as a Republican, vehemently disagree with their politics. What’s sauce for the elephant is sauce for the donkey. Or do only Leftists have the right to harass people with whom they disagree?

As for the “God is on our side” trope, well, it’s a standoff because Republicans say the same thing. And because most of us don’t believe in God, making such claims is not only risible, but a lie.

Below we have Congresswoman Maxine Waters fulminating about Republicans, God, and the right—and apparently the duty—to ruin the public lives of members of Trump’s cabinet.

As RealClear Politics notes about this talk and Waters’s subsequent remarks:

Rep. Maxine Waters claimed the favor of the Almighty during a speech at a Capitol Hill “Keep Families Together” rally on Saturday. She said cabinet members and highly visible Trump enablers should expect harassment at restaurants, gas stations, shopping places, and even their homes until they change their immigration policy. Several have already been confronted at public places. “Already you have members of your cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants. We have protesters taking up at their house who are saying, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep.'” Waters echoed the same language in an MSNBC interview later that day. “We’re gonna win this battle,” Waters said to the crowd. “Because while you try and quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don’t know the Bible. God is on our side. On the side of the children. On the side of what’s right. On the side of what’s honorable. On the side of understanding that if we can’t protect the children, we can’t protect anybody.” She said that there should be “no sleep, no peace” for the people responsible who are for the separation of children from their parents that was part of the recent “zero tolerance” immigration policy. Waters finished with a call to action: “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

I agree with Waters’s aims, of course: to get rid of Trump, whose administration has enacted odious policies. What I take issue with is her call to make the lives of Republicans miserable by attacking them in public, wherever they may be.

Several readers have commented that disrupting the lives of Republicans in public is just fine, thank you. By all means ask them to leave restaurants—or any public space. Harass them, make their lives miserable, blast sounds outside their houses. After all, we’re the ones with God on our side.

I’m sorry, but think about this: do such disruptions, or calls for them, accomplish anything? Did Huckabee’s expulsion from the restaurant win converts for Democrats? If you think so, I have some land in Florida I’d like to sell you. What do you think centrists or Independents think when they hear about things like this?

If you disagree with me, fine. But on this issue I am firmly on the side of civility. I don’t need a second; my own opinion is enough. And anyone who disagrees with this can pick a number, get in line, and . . .

Keep it up Maxine, and we’ll have another Republican President in 2020.

Sometimes punching helps, too!

You, a sap: Punching Nazis violates norms. Me, a realist: If someone had punched Stephen Miller in the face enough times in college he wouldn't have the motor function to write memos arguing for the separation of kids from their parents. — David Klion 🔥 (@DavidKlion) June 17, 2018