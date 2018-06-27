Readers’ wildlife photos:

Reader Mark Jones sent some photos of British birds. I’m going to let you identify them, but I’ll put the IDs below the fold (I’ve numbered the photos). Mark’s notes are indented:
Key:
#1 Chaffinch (Fringilla coelebs)#2 Blue Tits (Cyanistes caeruleus)#3 Great Tit (Parus major)#4 Eurasian Nuthatch (Sitta europaea) and friends#5 Great tit again, and…#6 The same Nuthatch.#7 Not a bird. Jones’s cat Mooch (Felis silvestris catus)
For me, there is nothing better than waking up to a pair of {Parus Major} swooping about.
Isn’t #7 a catbird?
The blue tits and nuthatches were hard.
It depends where you live. Easier for Europeans. I think I see both the great and the blue tit on the pictures.
I live in Shropshire ,managed to identify all of the birdies .
Not many birds left in my part of the county ,thanks to my cats .
On Saturday ,i was looking out for them and saw the 2 black ones had cornered something ,turned out to be a young rabbit .
It survived the night so i took it to the wildlife rescue center at Much Wenlock .
It had a few scratches on its ears .
I was born there – Oswestry – and also identified them all ….
Lovely. I’ve been trying to catch a picture of my resident hummingbirds at the feeder, shall not give up.
