Readers’ wildlife photos:

Reader Mark Jones sent some photos of British birds. I’m going to let you identify them, but I’ll put the IDs below the fold (I’ve numbered the photos). Mark’s notes are indented:

I enclose some shots I took of my friend’s feeder last week in Shropshire, UK. It’s a popular meeting place for the local bird population!
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
 #7

Key:

#1 Chaffinch (Fringilla coelebs)
#2 Blue Tits (Cyanistes caeruleus)
#3 Great Tit (Parus major)
#4 Eurasian Nuthatch (Sitta europaea) and friends
#5 Great tit again, and…
#6 The same Nuthatch.
#7 Not a bird. Jones’s cat Mooch (Felis silvestris catus)
  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 27, 2018 at 7:40 am | Permalink

    Very funny.

    Trigger warning next time, huh?!

  2. W.T. Effingham
    Posted June 27, 2018 at 7:46 am | Permalink

    For me, there is nothing better than waking up to a pair of {Parus Major} swooping about.

  3. John S
    Posted June 27, 2018 at 7:46 am | Permalink

    Isn’t #7 a catbird?

  4. Liz
    Posted June 27, 2018 at 7:59 am | Permalink

    These are guesses.
    1. Chaffinch (Fringilla coelebs)
    2. ?
    3. Great tit (Parus major)
    4. ?
    5. Same as 3.
    6. ?
    7. Cat (Felis catus)

    I couldn’t find anything for 4 or 6.

  5. Liz
    Posted June 27, 2018 at 8:04 am | Permalink

    The blue tits and nuthatches were hard.

  6. pierluigi Ballabeni
    Posted June 27, 2018 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    It depends where you live. Easier for Europeans. I think I see both the great and the blue tit on the pictures.

  7. David Coxill
    Posted June 27, 2018 at 8:56 am | Permalink

    I live in Shropshire ,managed to identify all of the birdies .

    Not many birds left in my part of the county ,thanks to my cats .

    On Saturday ,i was looking out for them and saw the 2 black ones had cornered something ,turned out to be a young rabbit .

    It survived the night so i took it to the wildlife rescue center at Much Wenlock .
    It had a few scratches on its ears .

    • bonetired
      Posted June 27, 2018 at 12:06 pm | Permalink

      I was born there – Oswestry – and also identified them all ….

  8. yazikus
    Posted June 27, 2018 at 10:54 am | Permalink

    Lovely. I’ve been trying to catch a picture of my resident hummingbirds at the feeder, shall not give up.

  9. Paul Topping
    Posted June 27, 2018 at 11:11 am | Permalink

    Good cat portrait!

