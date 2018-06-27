Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ da jinns

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “jinn2” is recycled from 2007. “Jinn” or “Djinn” are, in Islam, supernatural spirits, either kindly or malicious.  This strip, like most, needs no commentary. I’m already banned in Pakistan, so what further damage could ensue?

3 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Germany out!

    ha ha!

  2. HelenaHandbasket
    I love that meme–“an open mind with a strict door policy”. I;d forgotten that I heard it in J&M first

  3. JonLynnHarvey
    In C.S. Lewis’ Narnia Chronicles, Adam’s first wife, Lilith, is one of the Jinn.
    She is simply an evil spirit in Isaiah, but first identified as Adam’s first wife in the 10th century C.E. Alphabet of Ben Sira. Lewis’ White Witch is in turn descended from her.

    Not really sure how that’s supposed to work if they’re invisible.

