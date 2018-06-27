Free speech for me but not for thee

This article in the New York Times‘s philosophy section “The Stone”, is a mixed bag, but on the whole not a bag that’s so great (click on screenshot to read it). The author is a professor of philosophy at Wuhan University, Yale-NUS College and Vassar College, as well as the author of Taking Back Philosophy: A Multicultural Manifesto.
Click on the screenshot to read it:
Van Norden’s point is that not everyone deserves a platform to espouse their ideas, even if they deserve free speech in the Constitutional sense: freedom from government censorship. And I don’t think many of us would disagree with that. I am not, for instance, going to invite a creationist to speak to my department, though I didn’t try to prevent someone in physics from doing that a few years ago. I wouldn’t invite Alex Jones to speak here, either. But that doesn’t mean that I object to him being given air time. I just don’t bother to listen, for what I heard is deranged bawling into the ether.
Some speech, says Van Norden, is basically not only inferior in quality (and social justice!) to other, but is simply not worth hearing, and his examples are telling:
On June 17, the political commentator Ann Coulter, appearing as a guest on Fox News, asserted that crying migrant children separated from their parents are “child actors.” Does this groundless claim deserve as much airtime as, for example, a historically informed argument from Ta-Nehisi Coates that structural racism makes the American dream possible?
Jordan Peterson, a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, has complained that men can’t “control crazy women” because men “have absolutely no respect” for someone they cannot physically fight. Does this adolescent opinion deserve as much of an audience as the nuanced thoughts of Kate Manne, a professor of philosophy at Cornell University, about the role of “himpathy” in supporting misogyny?
From this we already know what Van Norden thinks: he’s an authoritarian Leftist who thinks that the best speech, and the speech that deserves a platform, is the kind of speech of which he approves. In response to John Stuart Mill’s claim, in On Liberty, that all speech deserves a platform to help us winnow good ideas from bad, and to help us examine and hone our position, Van Norden disagrees, for, he argues, the Little People simply can’t do that kind of winnowing:
If you do have faith in a universal method of reasoning that everyone accepts, then the Millian defense of absolute free speech is sound. What harm is there in people hearing obvious falsehoods and specious argumentation if any sane and minimally educated person can see through them? The problem, though, is that humans are not rational in the way Mill assumes. I wish it were self-evident to everyone that we should not discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation, but the current vice president of the United States does not agree. I wish everyone knew that it is irrational to deny the evidence that there was a mass shooting in Sandy Hook, but a syndicated radio talk show host can make a career out of arguing for the contrary.
Nope, most people aren’t as rational as Van Norden, who will assume the mantle of The Decider.
So, with people irrational and susceptible to the wiles of Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos, what are we to do? What we must do is decide what kind of speech is “beneficial” speech:
I suggest that we could take a big step forward by distinguishing free speech from just access. Access to the general public, granted by institutions like television networks, newspapers, magazines, and university lectures, is a finite resource. Justice requires that, like any finite good, institutional access should be apportioned based on merit and on what benefits the community as a whole.
At about this point in the article you begin to realize that Van Norden’s scheme requires that someone be the arbiter of who gets access to public platforms. And of course that’s what happens: newspapers don’t allow every crackpot to write a letter, televisions don’t put every tin-foil-hat-wearing bozo on the air. But Van Norden’s idea that publicized speech should be based on “merit” and on “what benefits the community as a whole” is not a way to resolve this issue. For what is the criterion of “merit”? And what does “beneficial” mean? Some people, like me, would argue that it’s beneficial to give a platform to Holocaust denialists, or anti-vaxers, just to hear what they have to say (and of course this comes with the ability to produce counter-speech).
But Van Norden’s view of beneficial, I think, means “promotes social justice and defends the oppressed”, and excludes people like Jenny McCarthy and Ann Coulter, as well as people like Jordan Peterson. I don’t know much about Jordan Peterson, and what I know makes me think he’s a very strange fellow, but I wouldn’t for a minute claim that his views don’t deserve to be on television. Van Norden:
What just access means in terms of positive policy is that institutions that are the gatekeepers to the public have a fiduciary responsibility to award access based on the merit of ideas and thinkers. To award space in a campus lecture hall to someone like Peterson who says that feminists “have an unconscious wish for brutal male domination,” or to give time on a television news show to someone like Coulter who asserts that in an ideal world all Americans would convert to Christianity, or to interview a D-list actor like Jenny McCarthy about her view that actual scientists are wrong about the public health benefits of vaccines is not to display admirable intellectual open-mindedness. It is to take a positive stand that these views are within the realm of defensible rational discourse, and that these people are worth taking seriously as thinkers.
Not necessarily. I suspect Peterson is worth taking seriously as a thinker in at least some of his claims, but someone doesn’t have to be taken seriously as a thinker—they can be used as vehicles to hone your own arguments, or to see what the “other side” is really thinking. Ann Coulter is a provocateur, and Jenny McCarthy a misguided ignoramus about vaccination, but wouldn’t it be useful to have a debate between Jenny McCarthy and, say, someone like Orac? If we don’t know what the anti-vaxers are thinking, or what kind of bizarre rationalizations they use to oppose vaccination, then how can we oppose them, and what is our impetus to learn why vaccinations are safe and useful? And if Van Norden thinks that Jordan Peterson isn’t worth giving air time too, then a lot of people on this site, who have listened to his YouTube videos, will surely disagree. For even if they don’t like Peterson, they’ve found merit in his debates with people like Matt Dillahunty and Sam Harris.
No, Van Norden’s article comes down to him saying this: “I, Dr. Van Norden, am capable of deciding which speech is beneficial to society and which is not. I won’t bother to discuss that here, or even define ‘beneficial’, but take my word for it: the people I don’t approve of aren’t worth hearing.”
h/t: Tom
I’ve found that when arguing with someone it’s always best that I already know their arguments, even if from someone else. It’s easy to get thrown by an unexpected – though stupid – question, dubious fact or made up statistic.
In my mind I decided to read Van Norden’s article in the voice of Kramer’s Dr Van Nostrand. It didn’t make his arguments better, but given the depressing state of affairs today, it sure made his bullshit more giggle producing.
Such a depressing morning. I need a duck update.
One is coming.
The uncultivated cannot be competent judges of cultivation. Those who most need to be made wiser and better, usually desire it least, and if they desire it, would be incapable of finding the way to it by their own lights.
~ John Stuart Mill
books.google.com/books?id=I6wJAAAAIAAJ&pg=PA953&lpg=PA953&dq=The+uncultivated+cannot+be+competent+judges+of+cultivation.+Those+who+most+need+to+be+made+wiser+and+better,+usually+desire+it+least,+and+if+they+desire+it,+would+be+incapable+of+finding+the+way+to+it+by+their+own+lights.+~+John+Stuart+Mill&source=bl&ots=EikK_4OEba&sig=u-Kf-5cz82wDNd1A_BlhVuuwj5s&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjU6aqcxvTbAhVl4YMKHS7GCc4Q6AEwAXoECAAQAQ#v=onepage&q=The%20uncultivated%20cannot%20be%20competent%20judges%20of%20cultivation.%20Those%20who%20most%20need%20to%20be%20made%20wiser%20and%20better%2C%20usually%20desire%20it%20least%2C%20and%20if%20they%20desire%20it%2C%20would%20be%20incapable%20of%20finding%20the%20way%20to%20it%20by%20their%20own%20lights.%20~%20John%20Stuart%20Mill&f=false
My apologies, the link did not truncate.
The “Paradox of Tolerance,” explicated by Popper, is relevant here. A nice summary and analysis: https://www.libertarianism.org/columns/paradox-tolerance
Yep, he’s right, there should be a panel, say nine people, who get to decide what speech is beneficial to the community and who gets access to platforms.
So obviously, as the elected leader, we ask Trump to nominate these nine people, subject to ratification by the Senate of course.
This would give the SWJs what they want, wouldn’t it?
Touche.
This is the obvious problem with his argument. Even if you grant that his other opinions are valid. He simply presumes that once such a system is in place the gate keepers will remain paragons of virtue (assuming for the sake of argument that they are already) while simultaneously having the authority to censor anyone who could hold them to account for misdeeds. What could possibly go wrong.
Indeed.
This is just another smarm-faced blue-tick regressive journalist demanding the right to control who has free speech and the right to a platform, and who does not.
What a dire state journalism is in, these days. Far too many activists and hacks, and not enough actual journalists.
The movement against “free platforms” comes during a period of exponentially expanding media. There is more cumulative platform than ever before, bringing unprecedented access to social groups that never had a real voice until now. It’s bizarre to make the “finite resource” claim in this era. Platform is virtually unlimited and these arguments barely conceal a desire to turn “media” back into a centrally regulated propaganda engine.
This sounds like a terrible fucking idea, pardon my french. I don’t need someone telling me what I can and cannot have access to when it comes to information.
I notice he did not mention the internet, but what exactly would he propose for that?
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
At least the publication of this piece demonstrates the “Millian” virtue of allowing a platform for speech that argues against the Millian virtues.
The lesson the Left failed to learn in 2016 was that sometimes, the other side wins. And when they do, the other side won’t meekly abstain from using the tools you invented to serve yourself–they will use those tools for their own ends.
In other words: Does this author want Ann Coulter acting as the arbiter of what “benefits the public as a whole”? If not, then he has no business proposing we create such an institution.
I thought it was the job of the press to determine “all the news that’s fit to print”
From the piece: “Consequently, while it was wrong for Middlebury College to invite Murray to speak, it was even more wrong for students to assault Murray and a professor escorting him across campus. (Ironically, the professor who was injured in this incident is a critic of Murray who gave a Millian defense of allowing him to speak on campus.)”
The professor was injured as well as assaulted.
Who held a gun to the head of these precious protestors to force them to go to the Murray event? Just don’t go. (Or, do you use the excuse, “I’m a child,” and can’t be reasonably expected to do any better?)
When may one expect Van Norden to write an op-ed lecturing these noble human primates who can’t keep their hands to themselves?
A generic discussion is at least mutual vocalization, which is the equivalent to chimp delousing, social bonding. Anything rising above the possibly infinite amount of topics for dialog would have to have some signal-to-noise ratio to be systematically responded to, and such response may engender a positive feedback in social media.
Remember Bill Nye and the Arch Park? Not every freewheeling (or cartwheeling) ignoramus of Jordan Peterson should be responded to, or given valued platforms. But they should have access to social media platforms, that is a human right. (Give or take any specific nation’s hate speech laws.)
Jordan Peterson’s point that men do not know how to handle an unreasonable women because the final recourse of violence which is tacitly understood in confrontations between men is off the table is worthy of exploration. The haystack Van Norden built out of it is probably not worth responding to, unless with a loud and prolonged fart.
Jordan Peterson’s mouth has taken over from Sam Harris’s as the media’s favourite location for the placement of words of their own invention.
Never heard of the fellow, no surprises there, but his ideas need to go into the recycling bin.
That is if he cares enough, which i believe he does, only he wants it only on his terms..
what a pain in the arse piece of “i” know best.
Yep, Prof(E) has his measure though,
Van Norden has his shot and it’s short.
oh well… NEXT!
I agree with the good professor that we cannot let every Joe publish his mundane keyboard-fruits, and in his line of thinking, I think the professor’s manuscripts should be rejected by just about every place they are submitted to, as not qualified enough for the platform (sarcasm).
I agree that access is a finite resource, which means it has to be allocated in some way. But in what way? I guess the owners of the platforms and their stakeholders get to decide. People are always free to provide their own platforms. And, of course, we all have the right not to listen.
I suppose that means in some cases people with something useful to say won’t get heard. But it has always been that way.