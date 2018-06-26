Laura Ingalls Wilder’s name removed from book award for her denigration of Native Americans

Laura Ingalls Wilder (1867-1957) is familiar to many Americans as the author of the Little House on the Prairie series of children’s books, which became a highly-watched television show. Now I haven’t read her books or watched the show, but, at least based on the Washington Post story below, I think I can comment on the recent news about her. To wit: the Association for Library Service to Children, a part of the American Library Association, has now decided to strip Wilder’s name from a prize given to “authors or illustrators who have made significant and lasting contribution to children’s literature.”

You can guess why her name has been deep-sixed (the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award is now the Children’s Literature Legacy Award). It is, as often happens these days, because her name is associated with racism. In her case, it’s the anti-Native American sentiments expressed in her book. As the Post notes:

In its decision to remove Wilder’s name from the award, the library association had cited “anti-Native and anti-Black sentiments in her work” when it announced the review of Wilder’s award in February. The award, reserved for authors or illustrators who have made “significant and lasting contribution to children’s literature,” will no longer be called the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award. It’s now the Children’s Literature Legacy Award. “This decision was made in consideration of the fact that Wilder’s legacy, as represented by her body of work, includes expressions of stereotypical attitudes inconsistent with ALSC’s core values of inclusiveness, integrity and respect, and responsiveness,” the association said in a statement on its website.

The thing is, at least according to the Post’s article, those sentiments are ones expressed by the white settlers on the prairie who had to deal with Native Americans, and it’s not clear whether Wilders herself was a racist. Here, for example, are some of the statements quoted by the Post as being reasons for stripping Wilder’s name from the award. (Except for the comment labeled “JAC in the first post, the rest of the wording is from the paper):

JAC: An original complaint in 1952, which resulted in the publisher (Harper’s) changing the word “people” to settlers:

The reader pointed specifically to the book’s opening chapter, “Going West.” The 1935 tale of a pioneering family seeking unvarnished, unoccupied land opens with a character named Pa, modeled after Wilder’s own father, who tells of his desire to go “where the wild animals lived without being afraid.” Where “the land was level, and there were no trees.”

And where “there were no people. Only Indians lived there.”

The book includes multiple statements from characters saying, “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.” In 1998, an 8-year-old girl on the Upper Sioux Reservation was so disturbed after hearing her teacher read the statement aloud in class that she went home crying, leading her mother to unsuccessfully petition the school district to ban the book from its curriculum.

Elsewhere in the book, Osage tribe members are sometimes depicted as animalistic, notes the critic Philip Heldrich: In one scene, Wilder describes them as wearing a “leather thong” with “the furry skin of a small animal” hanging down in front, making “harsh sounds” and having “bold and fierce” faces with “black eyes.” Although Laura’s father espouses a more tolerant view of Native Americans, his description of a “good Indian” is one who is “no common trash.”

The character who is Laura Ingalls’s mother, Caroline Ingalls, is not subtle in her hatred of Native Americans, saying repeatedly that she doesn’t like them before she has even encountered them. As the critic Ann Romines wrote, “Indians become a code for everything that seems to threaten the settled, white life she wants for her daughters.”

In addition, in another scene, Wilder depicts white men wearing blackface for the entertainment of others — including her father.

Now if you read all of these, you’ll see that except for the statement “there were no people. . . only Indians”, which might indeed reflect Wilder’s dehumanization of Native Americans, most of the rest of the statements are sentiments expressed by the settlers, who could easily have hated and dehumanized Native Americans because they were effectively at war. This is not of course to say those sentiments were justified, but that an accurate portrayal of settlers’ lives may well have shown them to be bigots who thought of the Native Americans as savages.

I suspect that Wilder did in fact share these sentiments, based on the “no people” statement, but even she was a product of her time, and in that time most white settlers and many Americans were racists towards Indians and blacks. What bothers me is not so much the stripping of Wilder’s name from the award, but the implicit attitude that we should disown and call out any literature in which pre-modern morality is espoused. And if you do that, then you have to stop paying homage to any author who ever expressed racist sentiments or made statements that hurt the feelings of any modern Americans. There goes Mark Twain, Thomas Wolfe, Ezra Pound, T. S. Eliot, Rudyard Kipling, Walt Whitman. . . . the list goes on forever. The fact is that just a century ago, virtually all white Americans were racists, and most men misogynists. We’ve moved on, as Steven Pinker would say, but we can only judge that by looking at the past. These books give us a window into that past.

And if there are these kinds of bigoted statements in books, can’t they be used as “teaching moments” rather than present children with a sanitized canon of books in which bigotry and hatred and “othering” is never mentioned? “Huckleberry Finn” has repeatedly been removed from curricula for using the word “nigger,” as has “To Kill a Mockingbird”. Those are books worth reading, and I’m absolutely sure they can be taught with sensitivity, with room for discussion about the bigotry. I haven’t read Wilder’s books, but there is something about them that has appealed to generations of children. Must we now always point out that the author and the books are racist, just to reinforce our own feelings of being virtuous?

Here’s the statement of the American Library Association, which gave this year’s renamed prize to Jacqueline Woodson, author of Brown Girl Dreaming. They repeatedly make clear, here and elsewhere, that they are not advocating censorship, and I will take their word for it. But they are still advocating a misguided judging of classic literature by the ideological-purity standards of today. Yes, we’ve moved on, and we should show our children that we have, but in the process we should remember the milieu in which those books were written.

Here’s the ALS and ALSC’s statement; note the bit I’ve put in bold. Yes, it’s not censorship, but I still have a queasy feeling that there’s a bit of hypocrisy here. After all, the name of the award was changed because the books were judged to be ideologically unacceptable.

Statement of the American Library Association and the Association for Library Service to Children: Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books have been and will continue to be deeply meaningful to many readers. Although Wilder’s work holds a significant place in the history of children’s literature and continues to be read today, ALSC has had to grapple with the inconsistency between Wilder’s legacy and its core values of inclusiveness, integrity and respect, and responsiveness through an award that bears Wilder’s name. “Wilder’s books are a product of her life experiences and perspective as a settler in America’s 1800s. Her works reflect dated cultural attitudes toward Indigenous people and people of color that contradict modern acceptance, celebration, and understanding of diverse communities. “ALSC works within the context of our society as a whole, where the conversations taking place inform our work and help us articulate our core values and support of diverse populations. “Changing the name of the award should not be viewed as an attempt to censor, limit, or deter access to Wilder’s books and materials, but rather as an effort to align the award’s title with ALSC’s core values. This change should not be viewed as a call for readers to change their personal relationship with or feelings about Wilder’s books. Updating the award’s name should not be construed as censorship, as we are not demanding that anyone stop reading Wilder’s books, talking about them, or making them available to children. We hope adults think critically about Wilder’s books and the discussions that can take place around them. “It also should be noted that changing the name of the ALSC award for significant and lasting contribution to children’s literature has no reflection on past winners or their achievements, and does not negate the honor they have received for making a ‘significant and lasting contribution to literature for children.’ “This decision was made after much consideration and fact-finding. It is one that we believe serves the best interests of ALSC and all of those they serve, not only now, in 2018, but also in the long-term.”

