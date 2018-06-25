Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning to all readers, brothers and sisters, comrades, and all the ships at sea. The work week has begun again: it’s Monday, June 25, 2018: National Strawberry Parfait Day. It’s also National Catfish Day in the U.S.
Before we begin, let us have a look at this most awesome video tweet, courtesy of Matthew:
As for what happened on June 25, a photograph was taken on this day in 1848, during the June Days uprising, that’s said to be the first instance of photojournalism. The explanation is in the caption.
On this day in 1876, the Battle of the Little Bighorn (“Custer’s Last Stand”) took place in Montana Territory, with four tribes of Native Americans slaughtering nearly 300 members of the U.S. Cavalry. On June 25, 1910, the U.S. Congress passed the Mann Act, prohibiting transport of women between states “for immoral purposes”. It would be used to prosecute many whom the government didn’t like, including the black boxer Jack Johnson. On that same day, Stravinsky’s ballet “The Firebird” opened in Paris, creating his reputation as a composer.
On this day in 1944, the very last strip of the wonderful comic Krazy Kat was published, exactly two months after its author George Herriman died. Matthew and I are both huge fans of Krazy Kat, and here is the last strip. Officer Pupp saves Krazy while Ignatz the Mouse looks on, but then Krazy finds a way to navigate the water.
On June 25, 1947, Anne Frank’s Diary, called The Diary of a Young Girl, was published. Exactly one year later, the Berlin Airlift began as a way to obviate the Soviet blockade of Berlin. On this day in 1950, the Korean War began as the North invaded the South. On June 15, 1975, Indira Gandhi declared “The Emergency” in India. On this day in 1984, Prince released his famous album “Purple Rain”. Finally, or so Wikipedia says, this day in 1987 was ” the last date until June 17th 2345 when the digits in dd/mm/yyyy format are all different.” That would be 25061987.
Notables born on June 25 include Antoni Gaudí, one of the most creative architects of our time (1852; killed by a tram), Louis Mountbatten (1900), George Orwell (1903), June Lockhart (1925), Bert Hölldobler (1936), Carly Simon (1945), Sonia Sotomayor (1954), and Ricky Gervais (1961). Those who expired on this day include Mary Tudor, Queen of France (1533), George Armstrong Custer (1876; see above), painter Thomas Eakins (1916), Michel Foucault (1984), Jacques Cousteau (1997), and Farrah Fawcett and Michael Jackson (both 2009).
Here is Thomas Eakins, one of my favorite American painters, holding a cat (1895):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andzej is giving instruction to Hili:
A: What is the first principle of safety?Hili: Look around.
Ja: Jaka jest pierwsza zasada bezpieczeństwa?
Hili: Rozglądaj się.
Tweets from Matthew. The first shows a weather microaggression:
Fake news, combined with typical Internet nastiness:
If you join the Facebook group Catspotting, you’ll see many of these:
Yes, this was a real book. “Loving correction” indeed!
This is in Cork, where Grania lives. How did this tropical mammal get there?
No comment needed:
These ladies look happy to be producing the album: the second best Beatles album ever recorded:
Birds jumping the shark. Be sure to watch both videos:
And from Heather Hastie. I think I’ve posted this one before, but you can’t see it too often:
The footprints of my favorite flightless parrot (and the only flightless parrot):
Note that the donkey has a cross on its back. Heather says this:
This is a Jesus donkey. (I don’t know the proper breed name, or if all donkeys have crosses.) According to Christians, they didn’t have a cross on their backs before Jesus rode one into Jerusalem for the beginning of the events that would end in his crucifixion. Cute though.
Avian rebuff!
An alert kitten!
Anyone want to bet that different format will be in use on that date?
Tony Hancock (and his sidekick the fast-talking ‘fixer’ Sid James) were the first TV comedians I recall watching, on Hancock’s Half Hour. A Walter Mitty-like character, dozens of comedians since have followed in his footsteps.
Korean Conflict, no declared war. The forgotten conflict by most even in the history ignorant U.S. Another country divided by war that caused great problems. A conflict that could have been over in less than a year if not for one arrogant general turning it into a nearly 4 year mess.
Re: the mini-tornado. Here in the American Southwest, we call those dust devils. They happen all the time.
Re: the raccoon. Whoever is dumb enough to put a bird feeder on that skinny little post might just as well put the seed on the ground. After a similar experience with those posts, I went to 4×4 treated, and put the baffles up with lag bolts.
Re: Christians beating their kids. Nobody does it better than Debi Pearl, who advocates beating your kids with a rubber hose when they cry, to “break their will”, starting at AGE FOUR MONTHS, when they have somehow, miraculously, from one day to the next, developed the ability to form intent. Gross.
Until pretty recently every kid on the face of the earth was beaten on a daily basis. My mum grew up in Czechoslovakia, and my grandad(who she loved more than anything) beat her and my aunt with his belt regularly.
Often my aunt would get chased around the garden for doing something naughty, and if my grandad couldn’t catch her he’d grab my mum and beat her instead.
Those dust devils or mini-tornadoes can occur anywhere in the world, and they persist for a surprising length of time.
Here’s one in the middle of Siberia, about 60 miles east of Kendagiri, seen from the train (it kept whirling till it was lost from sight)
Actually we used many of those rod hangars as bird feeders for several years. The raccoons did not seem to bother them much. If they do go after some of the items you can always bring them in at night. Dumb old me.
You’re lucky, or else your raccoons had another food source.
I put those rod hangers out one day, and the following morning, they were toast. I’ve had enough experience with raccoon ingenuity to know better.
They are all born evil so not beating the miserable little sinners for the first four months is a really generous act. Though I’m a little dubious that an adult sinner who has had time to accumulate much more sin and guilt than a four-month old infant has any place beating said infant. Something about “he who is without sin……”
“The ability to form intent” aka free will.
Jerry, your top five Beatles album list would be interesting to read…
‘The Art of Loving Correction for Christian Parents’ – I prefer to parse that differently: All Christian parents should be lovingly corrected with a suitable instrument. (A bullwhip comes to mind…)
LOL @ the psittacines with the cups!
The dorsal stripe and shoulder stripes on the donkey are primitive markings (“wild-type” coloring) for many equines:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Primitive_markings
I used to volunteer at the Horse Education Center (for educating schoolkids, not the equines) for the livestock show, and one of my duties was to take the miniature horses and donkeys for a morning exercise stroll. I was leading a mini-donkey who had the “Jesus markings” one day, and a couple stopped me so they could take a few pictures with the donkey. Their excited conversation was entirely in Spanish, but the gist of it was a discussion of the cross on the donkey’s back and how this was obviously a reward for carrying Mary to Bethlehem AND carrying Jesus to Jerusalem. Of course I rather think it’s a consequence of having inherited the dun dilution and dun factor genes. 😉