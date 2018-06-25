Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning to all readers, brothers and sisters, comrades, and all the ships at sea. The work week has begun again: it’s Monday, June 25, 2018: National Strawberry Parfait Day. It’s also National Catfish Day in the U.S.

Before we begin, let us have a look at this most awesome video tweet, courtesy of Matthew:

Parkour trash panda climbs around the baffle, hangs from the birdfeeder, then unscrews the bottom with her hind feet to dump out the seeds 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Y8RXz6g0xH — 🦝 Kurt Kohlstedt 🦝 (@KurtKohlstedt) June 25, 2018

As for what happened on June 25, a photograph was taken on this day in 1848, during the June Days uprising, that’s said to be the first instance of photojournalism. The explanation is in the caption.

On this day in 1876, the Battle of the Little Bighorn (“Custer’s Last Stand”) took place in Montana Territory, with four tribes of Native Americans slaughtering nearly 300 members of the U.S. Cavalry. On June 25, 1910, the U.S. Congress passed the Mann Act, prohibiting transport of women between states “for immoral purposes”. It would be used to prosecute many whom the government didn’t like, including the black boxer Jack Johnson. On that same day, Stravinsky’s ballet “The Firebird” opened in Paris, creating his reputation as a composer.

On this day in 1944, the very last strip of the wonderful comic Krazy Kat was published, exactly two months after its author George Herriman died. Matthew and I are both huge fans of Krazy Kat, and here is the last strip. Officer Pupp saves Krazy while Ignatz the Mouse looks on, but then Krazy finds a way to navigate the water.

On June 25, 1947, Anne Frank’s Diary, called The Diary of a Young Girl, was published. Exactly one year later, the Berlin Airlift began as a way to obviate the Soviet blockade of Berlin. On this day in 1950, the Korean War began as the North invaded the South. On June 15, 1975, Indira Gandhi declared “The Emergency” in India. On this day in 1984, Prince released his famous album “Purple Rain”. Finally, or so Wikipedia says, this day in 1987 was ” the last date until June 17th 2345 when the digits in dd/mm/yyyy format are all different.” That would be 25061987.

Notables born on June 25 include Antoni Gaudí, one of the most creative architects of our time (1852; killed by a tram), Louis Mountbatten (1900), George Orwell (1903), June Lockhart (1925), Bert Hölldobler (1936), Carly Simon (1945), Sonia Sotomayor (1954), and Ricky Gervais (1961). Those who expired on this day include Mary Tudor, Queen of France (1533), George Armstrong Custer (1876; see above), painter Thomas Eakins (1916), Michel Foucault (1984), Jacques Cousteau (1997), and Farrah Fawcett and Michael Jackson (both 2009).

Here is Thomas Eakins, one of my favorite American painters, holding a cat (1895):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andzej is giving instruction to Hili:

A: What is the first principle of safety? Hili: Look around.

In Polish:

Tweets from Matthew. The first shows a weather microaggression:

Is there any weather men or anybody that could tell me what on earth has just happen down on the gallops? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QZAuUEZVKi — Harry Derham (@Harry05Derham) June 22, 2018

Fake news, combined with typical Internet nastiness:

This is not so much a conversation as a surrealist art installation. Please note: she votes. pic.twitter.com/nAU6cJpraz — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 24, 2018

If you join the Facebook group Catspotting, you’ll see many of these:

my favorite posts on the internet are ones where people find cats that aren’t theirs in their houses pic.twitter.com/I1z7oadr62 — V♥N 🏳️‍🌈 PINNED (@junailenz) June 22, 2018

Yes, this was a real book. “Loving correction” indeed!

This is an actual, serious book from 1982 about spanking your kids Man, that title pic.twitter.com/S1uqwL9Fiw — Julia Galef (@juliagalef) June 19, 2018

This is in Cork, where Grania lives. How did this tropical mammal get there?

Something you don't see every day.

A Coatamundi on a fence @CorkAirport

No idea where it came from. pic.twitter.com/bTWgT1BQOr — Sean Cronin (@SeanCronin1973) June 23, 2018

No comment needed:

I'm sure this sculpture is supposed to be a statement on consumer culture or something, but all I can see is Jesus and Lenin trying REALLY HARD to make this whole co-parenting thing work as they take Mickey to his first day of kindergarten. pic.twitter.com/s5Uo7PWYXY — Katie Henry (@KT_NRE) June 22, 2018

These ladies look happy to be producing the album: the second best Beatles album ever recorded:

The EMI factory at Hayes, Middlesex – the Beatles' album Rubber Soul is in the final stages of production, 1965 pic.twitter.com/548DJfqoCa — Flashbak.com (@aflashbak) June 24, 2018

Birds jumping the shark. Be sure to watch both videos:

And from Heather Hastie. I think I’ve posted this one before, but you can’t see it too often:

Old elephant proverb of the day.

He who chases many guinea fowl, catches none; runs back to mum. pic.twitter.com/5Dk0hBk0ET — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) June 22, 2018

The footprints of my favorite flightless parrot (and the only flightless parrot):

Did you know that #kakapo footprints are shaped like a "K"? Pretty distinctive on the #kakapo island tracks in the winter. #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/d9O4JR9EY3 — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) June 22, 2018

Note that the donkey has a cross on its back. Heather says this:

This is a Jesus donkey. (I don’t know the proper breed name, or if all donkeys have crosses.) According to Christians, they didn’t have a cross on their backs before Jesus rode one into Jerusalem for the beginning of the events that would end in his crucifixion. Cute though.

baby donkeys are so underrated pic.twitter.com/6veEB1I42C — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 22, 2018

Avian rebuff!

When it's Friday night but she's not in the mood pic.twitter.com/EbGuqYe6l3 — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) June 22, 2018

An alert kitten!