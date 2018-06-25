Monday: Duck report

All is well in Botany Pond: the turtles are thriving and getting lots of sun, and the ducklings are HUGE (and still eight in number):

They’re not as big as Honey, but they’re getting there:

They’ve lost all of their down, and are now filling in their feathers. I still can’t sex them, but with the help of Tara Tanaka I learned that juveniles can sometimes be distinguished because the upper tail coverts of males are tipped with green, while those of females are brown. At this point I can’t see a difference, but the chance that all eight ducks are of one sex is 2 X (½ to the eighth power) or 0.008 (.8%).

It’s hard to feed them and take photos at the same time, but here I’ve just tossed them corn, which is hitting the water. The ducklings are good at dabbling now, and can easily get corn before it sinks to the bottom. As always, Honey is behind the brood and watching attentively.

BATHTIME! As usual, they use one of the cement rings as a bathtub:

And the obligatory picture of Duck of the Year: