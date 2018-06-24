Spot the duckling!

Duckling in the lily pads! Can you spot it? (Click photo to enlarge.) Answer at 3 pm Chicago time.
Do we get bonus points for the dragonfly?
I’m hoping for those points too, because I can’t find the duckling .
(If I’m right then) You can only see its eye.
Three dragonflies!
Yes, dragonflies. No ducks.
It’s gotta be at 1150, 1600. Not sure what part of the duckling it is though.
The ducking duckling…
I see something below the top dragonfly and to the right of the dragon fly near the left border of the photo . . . hard in 2 dimensions to make out.