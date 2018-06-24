Readers’ wildlife videos

We have three videos today, and photos will resume tomorrow with a lovely post on owls from Bruce Lyon. But today we have some really nice videos. The first two are is from Stephen Barnard, who built a nest box, affixed to his garage, for a pair of American kestrels (Falco sparverius) to nest. They took him up on the offer, and there is at least one chick (there are likely more). That chick made its first appearance on video a few days ago, and here it is. Stephen’s notes are indented, and be sure to enlarge the first two Vimeo clips.

A kestrel chick takes a first look at the world outside the nest box.

Here’s a better closeup video shot a few hours later. The chick is curious, tracking birds and something on the ground, possibly a vole or another bird. (Brewer’s Blackbirds and Western Kingbirds, among other species, inhabit the space. Poor Boris [the male kestrel] is chased away by the blackbirds every time he brings a vole.) It looks to me like the chick is training its visual system. The curious head-bobbing is, I believe, for the same reason.

Look at the huge eyes!

Rick Longworth sent a video he took of one of my favorite mammals, the striped skunk (Mephitis mephitis). I had a pet skunk for about 6-7 years, and the descented creature was delightful. Don’t denigrate the skunk! Rick’s notes are indented:

Last week I happened to spot movement through my west window. Black and white. They had to be stripped skunks (Mephitis mephitis). A mom and 8 kits! I was able to film them as the mother led them on short trips in and out of their den. Up and down the bank. I think she was looking for a new home but couldn’t decide where to go. The youngsters found innumerable distractions along the way. You can ID the mother by the bit of brown in the tail.

I told Rick I liked the video, having owned one of these gorgeous mammals, and he responded:

Glad you like it. I was tempted to sneak over close and snip away some of the vegetation for a better view. But I was a little nervous about upsetting the mom and getting “skunked” [sprayed with noxious fluid].