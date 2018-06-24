Readers’ wildlife videos

We have three videos today, and photos will resume tomorrow with a lovely post on owls from Bruce Lyon. But today we have some really nice videos. The first two are is from Stephen Barnard, who built a nest box, affixed to his garage, for a pair of American kestrels (Falco sparverius) to nest. They took him up on the offer, and there is at least one chick (there are likely more). That chick made its first appearance on video a few days ago, and here it is. Stephen’s notes are indented, and be sure to enlarge the first two Vimeo clips.

A kestrel chick takes a first look at the world outside the nest box.

Here’s a better closeup video shot a few hours later. The chick is curious, tracking birds and something on the ground, possibly a vole or another bird. (Brewer’s Blackbirds and Western Kingbirds, among other species, inhabit the space. Poor Boris [the male kestrel] is chased away by the blackbirds every time he brings a vole.) It looks to me like the chick is training its visual system. The curious head-bobbing is, I believe, for the same reason.

Look at the huge eyes!

Rick Longworth sent a video he took of one of my favorite mammals, the striped skunk (Mephitis mephitis). I had a pet skunk for about 6-7 years, and the descented creature was delightful. Don’t denigrate the skunk! Rick’s notes are indented:

Last week I happened to spot movement through my west window.  Black and white. They had to be stripped skunks (Mephitis mephitis).  A mom and 8 kits!  I was able to film them as the mother led them on short trips in and out of their den. Up and down the bank.  I think she was looking for a new home but couldn’t decide where to go.  The youngsters found innumerable distractions along the way.  You can ID the mother by the bit of brown in the tail.

I told Rick I liked the video, having owned one of these gorgeous mammals, and he responded:

Glad you like it.  I was tempted to sneak over close and snip away some of the vegetation for a better view.  But I was a little nervous about upsetting the mom and getting “skunked” [sprayed with noxious fluid].

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 24, 2018 at 8:00 am and filed under birds, mammals, video. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. nicky
    Posted June 24, 2018 at 11:11 am | Permalink

    In South Africa we have a kind of convergent evolution, the: muishond’ (litterally: mouse-dog), they are a kind of mongoose. The black and white ones are the real stinkers.

    Reply
    • nicky
      Posted June 24, 2018 at 11:16 am | Permalink

      Note, the equally black and white honey-badgers (ratels) don’t seriously stink, they are just fiercely badass, and will aggressively take on anybody. They are avoided as much as possible by other animals, including big predators.

      Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted June 24, 2018 at 11:25 am | Permalink

    Interesting stuff! Maybe name the kestrel chick ‘Rocky’?

    Reply
  3. Jenny Haniver
    Posted June 24, 2018 at 11:30 am | Permalink

    Hard to tell with the birds chirping, but I think I detect a few skunk sounds mixed in. Am I correct?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: