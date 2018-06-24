One sees this sign everywhere these days, but I don’t see the words, “. . unless you’re a Republican” on it. Those, I gather, are apparently okay to hate.
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- I think they left something out. . . . whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/06/24/i-t… https://t.co/4SjBBAuVbb 4 hours ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
I echo pretty much all:your sentiments on this subject, Jerry, and I find myself having to repeatedly remind Gethyn to maintain some semblance of neutrality, even though we fall on the left side of the spectrum…
No exceptions are mentioned: not KKK, Nazis or skinheads either. Is that puzzling? Is it not OK to be intolerant the authoritarians and racists while trying to promote tolerance in general?
Unwillingness to tolerate intolerance and hatefulness is one thing. I don’t think the KKK, Nazis and Skinhesds deserve tolerance. I don’t want to tolerate them.
But I want to be careful that I don’t become hateful myself.
Does this mean that I want to be all lovey-dovey, “spiritual” and full of sweetness in the face of horrid ugliness?
No, I do not. I’m disgusted and horrified at the sh*t that is happening.
What I want to avoid is becoming so enraged myself that I become ugly – and ineffective. I don’t want to become poisoned by my own hate.
And I don’t know that feeling hate necessarily leads to effective action against the KKK etc.
I remember back during the Vietnam War. I was in such a hateful fury against the war and against President Johnson. I wrote him a letter that was full of rage – and did no good. I just raged and raged, and I don’t see that I accomplished any useful purpose.
I don’t want to spew more negativity around. Nor do I want Trump & Co. to get me so riled up that I make myself sick with anger.
I find that word, “tolerance” interesting. I won’t hate you or like you, I’ll just put up with you. Tolerance is the least thing we can do. I guess it’s better than nothing. So no, I don’t tolerate ignorance or racism or other types of bigotry. I don’t put up with it. I outwardly speak up against these things. And I support those who are being hated even when it looks like they can take care of themselves, because it always helps to have so,eine else back you, especially if you happen to be from the same race, class, nationality as the ones doing the hating.
Not tolerating doesn’t mean I’m violent but it does mean I’m not putting up with and accepting some dumb ass rationale and behaviour.
There are authoritarians on both sides of the political spectrum.
I’d say the sign is just fine the way it is.
I bought a bandana from a farmer’s shop in Otorohanga, featuring the ‘stars and stripes’. Its winter here now, but I will wear it in the summer to protect my red neck.
“…but I don’t see the words, “. . unless you’re a Republican” on it. Those, I gather, are apparently okay to hate.”
I’m a little bit puzzled. Surely you don’t mean that Republicans are fair game and can be hated?
Or do you mean that Republicans are an exception and do hate while other people are busy not hating?
He means that many of the people who post these signs think it’s perfectly fine to hate 30 to 50% of the country (when people say “Republican,” they usually mean those who support particular policies that are promoted by the Republican Party, which is why I used those particular percentages).
I don’t want to presume to speak for anyone else, let alone our host, but I take the message to be that there are those who, while professing the message on the sign, nonetheless betray that sentiment through their hateful attitudes toward Republicans.
It’s not OK to hate a Republican just because they’re a Republican. It is OK to hate a lying, immoral, corrupt racist who conned his way into to the Presidency by appealing to gross nativism.
Nativism. That’s a nice way to put it. Conservatives looking for crazy ideas and a guy with an empty bag. Many of them continue to think he really lowered their taxes when all he did was raise their debt and leave them with a dim future.
Absolutely. Also, my emotional reaction to a party as unprecedentedly repulsive as this current Republican party is not under my control. I can choose not to abuse people in the street or online, and I can choose to treat people decently even if their politics are beyond the pale, but I can’t choose not to hate them. I do hate them, and I’d urge everyone who does hate them to not be ashamed of that hatred; rather use it in _productive_ ways. Not by kicking out Sarah Sanders, as satisfying as that may be, but by doing all the things that you calculate will hurt the Republicans most from an electoral standpoint.
Talk to wavering voters in a friendly, unpatronising way; highlight the behaviour of this moral singularity of a POTUS whenever you can, emphasise how much you have in common with the average Trump supporter and how little either of you share with Trump himself. And most importantly never let what he is doing to America attain a shred of normality at any point.
Think about what Trump would want you to do, and do the opposite. Use your hatred; it can be rocket fuel, and it’s there precisely for moments like this, when you face someone as profoundly dangerous as Trump. Control it, focus it in productive fashion, but don’t feel ashamed of it.
I’m not sure I’ve got the point of this, so apologies if I’m wrong. Is this an indictment of Republican hatred, or an indictment of hatred of Republicans? If it’s the latter, is hostility towards Republicans really unacceptable given their rancid behaviour, their absolute contempt for any moral standards at all? What is a person meant to do? Like them? Force themselves to feel nothing for them?
I do hate/despise the Republicans, at least the majority of them. I think they’re ethical wastelands. That doesn’t mean I’m going to abuse them in the street or post threats against them online, but I’m not going to feel bad about finding them repellent. Tolerance doesn’t mean liking people who are awful. It just means tolerance, that’s it. I don’t expect people like that to like me either, I expect them to tolerate me.
That’s Republican politicians I’m referring to, but I admit I feel the same about a dispiriting chunk of Republican voters too, those who have behaved appallingly enough to warrant it, and there are an abundance of them around.
I don’t know what’s going on in America that’s precipitated this post. If it’s the illiberal left behaving with their usual counterproductive stupidity and nastiness that would be depressingly predictable. But I can say I’m not completely rational in everything I say and feel. I do hate certain people, or at least hate what they stand for, and given the extent to which they’ve tied themselves up with their political beliefs it seems to amount to the same thing. I’m not ashamed of having people who I despise.
+1
Some of the comments on the earlier post disappointed me. I live in rural SE Utah in a community split nearly evenly along liberal and conservative lines. Actually there is a third component of centrists and those with no discernible politics. A community like mine is extremely rare in southern Utah. We are generally as red as red can be. In three houses across the street from me are three very conservative families, one I would even call a Sage Brush Rebel, leaning way towards the Cliven Bundy spectrum of politics. To the south lives a middle of the road school teacher. To the north a couple that is mildly sympathetic to my politics. I have never had an impolite encounter with any of my neighbors. I am slightly well known in my community and have run for office (losing by a small margin in a local race). A mentor used to say, “We have opponents, not enemies.” This always resonated with me because,unfortunately, I was once in a position where I had enemies, at least some people were trying to hurt or kill me. I was in the army fifty years ago. I try to take this attitude to heart. Politically it is difficult if not impossible to create change in an enemy but sometimes it is possible to find ways to deal with opponents. The objective of every encounter is to get someone closer to your position. This is particularly important if you are a citizen volunteer lobbiest. The rules are pretty simple. Present your position without being argumentative. Try to find a way to connect. Try to get a little information so that you can reformulate your approach in the future. Try to understand the opinions of others.
I do understand that this is probably easier for me than some others. I am white, I am straight, I am male and my privilege kept me out of jail when I was younger.
This is such an excellent post. People find it so much easier these days to hate their political rivals for many reasons, from the internet/social media alerting them to every tiny hateful thing that a single person did (and thus associating those events with every one of their political rivals), political polarization, etc. But I think the biggest factor is that people have become isolated from one another in physical life as well. We no longer interact with our neighborhoods and, if we do, we form groups based on ideology.
Thankfully, I live in a place where most people on the street know each other. We have people with a diverse range of political and social views and yet, somehow, we all get along. Hell, we all really like each other. It’s so easy to believe that anyone who disagrees with you does so out of a hateful heart if you never bother to encounter them. Most people these days don’t want to encounter those who disagree, lest they become exposed to evil.
And one of the families I know is a black, conservative family. So, my ability to be polite and enjoy the company of those who don’t completely align with my own values is not dependent upon my being white, straight, or male (hell, I am Jewish), just as it doesn’t for that black family. We’re all happy together, and happy to recognize the diversity of human nature and intellect. We all realize that, like any other species, we are a diverse one in many ways (ways that matter far more than skin color, religion, sex, or gender), and we appreciate it.
The sign is virtue signaling, pure and simple. What other purpose can it serve?
The media follow trump around like bugs at night to the light. Since the beginning this is exactly what he wants and uses it always to advantage. Two years of this and I’m not sure we have learned much. Do what some are doing around the country at the local level. Get people registered to vote and then, more important get them out to vote. This is really the only way and all this hate crap will get you nothing.
It’s not the hatred or disgust that’s the problem. The problem is how unproductive they are with it. They seem much more concerned with just advertising their hatred than actually using that hatred to do something politically worthwhile.
No-one who really cared about beating Trump at the next election(and who had thought about things for any amount of time) would endorse something as electorally cancerous as identity politics, never mind double down on it as a chunk of the left has since the election. If they really cared they’d behave with a hell of a lot more pragmatism and intelligence than that. They know it’s unpopular, they surely know it’s divisive, but they continue with it unabashed. Ditto extreme political correctness.
The only conclusion one can draw about people like that is that their professions of concern about the state of America under Trump are fake, and they’re not actually bothered.
I’m not American – I’ve never seen the sign before
For those like me THIS is the official HHNHH site for more info.
And this is
Most of what is called “hate” these days is just the normal human propensity to form separate groups. That propensity definitely hampers efforts to form a cohesive multi-ethnic state (or super-state), but calling one group “hateful” for expressing natural feelings while whitewashing or denying those same expressions in other groups is a recipe for disaster.
“It’s a hard rain’s a gonna fall.”
or a Russian.
or, very often, White.
I hate bad ideas. I have no feeling of guilt about that. Hate has a purpose but it has to be directed judiciously.