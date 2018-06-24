Here’s the duckling!

Did you spot it? Actually, all eight ducklings were in the lily pads, with Honey looking on from outside, but all I could see was the pads rustling. For a brief instant I got a glimpse of this little one (circled; click on screenshot to enlarge).
I wonder if they’re hiding from a predator, or they’ve just found a new place where there’s food?
Wow. I actually got it.
I Want a New Duck (Weird Al Yankovic) https://youtu.be/eOL2q8leiLw
That’s right at 1150, 1600 like I said, but I still can’t figure out what duckling part it is that we’re seeing.