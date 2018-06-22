Friday: Hili dialogue

We’ve again reached the end of another week: it’s Friday, June 22, 2018, the second day of summer. Now the days will slowly begin getting shorter. It’s National Chocolate Eclair Day, and not much else.

On the duck front, it’s been raining continuously here, impeding my ability to get photos. The duck islands are now covered with water, as the drainage system of the pond, which keeps the water level constant, can’t keep up with the rain. The brood has thus been hanging out on the shallow edges of the pond or in the reeds. I don’t like this, as it makes them vulnerable to predators. However, there are still eight ravenous ducklings, and the rain should stop sometime today, giving us a sunny and dry weekend. In the meantime, I get drenched several times a day doing the feedings, as it’s impossible to feed ducks, which requires two hands, and hold an umbrella at the same time. So it goes.

Not much happened in this day in history. On June 22, 1633, the Catholic Church forced Galileo to recant his view that the Sun rather than the Earth was the center of the Universe. But of course all soft-on-religion scholars of science will argue that this was not a clash between faith and science: it was something else, like a battle of personalities (read Ronald Numbers if you want to see this brand of weaselly historical apologetics). On this day in 1942, the U.S. Congress adopted the Pledge of Allegiance; this is its present form:

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

The words “under God,” to which all rational secularists object, were added in 1954 in a bill signed by President Eisenhower. This is what Ike said:

From this day forward, the millions of our school children will daily proclaim in every city and town, every village and rural school house, the dedication of our nation and our people to the Almighty…. In this way we are reaffirming the transcendence of religious faith in America’s heritage and future; in this way we shall constantly strengthen those spiritual weapons which forever will be our country’s most powerful resource, in peace or in war.

Finally, it was on this day in 1986, during the World Cup in Mexico, that Diego Maradona helped lead Argentina to victory over England (2-1) by scoring two goals (Argentina went on to win the World Cup). One, the “hand of God” goal, was clearly a handball and should have been disallowed. The other, a marvel of dribbling, is often regarded as the greatest goal of all time. Here again are both:

Notables born on June 22 include chess champion Paul Morphy (1837), Julian Huxley (1887), John Dillinger (1903), Billy Wilder (1906), Meryl Streep (1949; the year I was born: I judge how well I’m aging by looking at her. She looks great but I think this comparison is irrational), and Cyndi Lauper (1953).

Also born on this day was Octavia E. Butler (1947-2006), a well known science fiction writer, though not known to me. Google has celebrated her birth with a Doodle:

Notables who died on this day include poet Walter de la Mare (1956), David O. Selznick (1965), Judy Garland (1969), Fred Astaire (1987), Dennis Day (1988), Pat Nixon (1993), and George Carlin (2008). On the anniversary of George Carlin’s death, here’s his famous riff on religion:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Hili dialogue is again a bit enigamtic, so I asked Malgorzata to explain: “Isn’t there a saying in English “Silence before storm”? There is one in Polish. So that’s what Hili is talking about: it’s eery quiet and she is afraid that this may suddenly end.”

Hili: Unsettling silence. A: Why? Hili: Because something may go boom.

In Polish:

Hili: Niepokojąca cisza.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Bo coś może huknąć.

Some tweets from Matthew: including this lovely fossil of a swift:

It’s #SwiftAwarenessWeek! I currently work on the evolution of swifts and their kin, so I should tweet something. Among modern birds, the swift lineage is an ancient one. Here is the 48-million-year old swift Scaniacypselus from Germany. (📷Robert Clark) pic.twitter.com/Q0q5wGHxOv — Alberta Claw (@albertonykus) June 21, 2018

The foot of a nightjar has a comb, shown below, presumably used to clean the rictal bristles, which project from the edge of its bill (“whiskers”):

@DNightjars claw of a nightjar caught by Dorset Nightjar Study Group. Presumably shaped like a comb to clean the rictal bristles pic.twitter.com/rQZ2KOZaex — Jack Potter (@jackpotter1231) June 14, 2018

Here’s Matthew exactly sharing my sentiments about the power of selection. He even gets a bit Hallelujah-ish at the end!

Just think of the slow, sifting power of natural selection, gradually creating thise eye-spots, down to the white scales that look like reflections. Each form, from the simplest blob to this glorious precision, giving its possessor a slight advantage. Praise Darwin! (And Wallace) https://t.co/CyjNKEa4lA — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) June 21, 2018

Insect Week: Another weird insect from the Amazon, a fulgonid hemipteran, with large false eyes @RoyEntSoc @insectweek @Buzz_dont_tweet @nationalinsectweek pic.twitter.com/wf9NZI6BJE — John Feltwell (@JohnFeltwell) June 20, 2018

A vertical take-off via Ziya Tong (click anyway if you don’t see the video):

Plants can show mimicry too, presumably to avoid consumption by predators:

Now this is an excited cat!

See a housefly

So discreet

Tiny war cry

Then I eat pic.twitter.com/9EsSefW5Cm — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) June 20, 2018

And the underrated Buster Keaton reads a newspaper in one of his silent movies:

Buster Keaton reading the newspaper in The High Sign (1921) pic.twitter.com/rVdBDd9fWY — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) June 20, 2018

We cat owners have all had this experience:

Mouldable cat-treat for concealing feline pills – worked like a dream THE FIRST TIME. Now the cat’s wise to it and won’t touch the stuff. Back to square one. — Rebekah Higgitt (@beckyfh) June 21, 2018

And a real Ceiling Cat! I’m worried, though, about why it’s living in the ceiling in an animal shelter. That’s not good!

My friend’s mum was at the animal welfare league and apparently there's a cat that lives in the ceiling pic.twitter.com/jLl84ahuZX — Emma (@CampbellxEmma) June 19, 2018

And a Ceiling Raccoon:

Fun but (according to Matthew), useless imaging:

One of the extraordinary attributes of functional neuroimaging is that, if it is applied in just the right way to a question of great interest, it can manage to shed no light on it whatsoeverhttps://t.co/Nkv4WxMx2d — Paul Fletcher (@PaulPcf22) June 21, 2018

Finally, reader Mark Sturtevant sent us a “fallacious ice machine”: