Friday: Duck report

Anna and I just fed the brood, which were resting, huddled in a cold, sodden mass on the bank, sadly unable to rest on their inundated duck island. Anna told me that when they saw me approaching, without my making a sound, they perked up. She suspected that they know me from my appearance!  Anyway, here’s the poor wet group on the bank. Yes, there are still eight.

Eight—count them—eight ducklings. Mom is always between them and danger.

Foraging in the lily pads, with mom watching closely. They seem to actually be finding food there:

I don’t know what this duckling found, but he tried to nom it, and another came by and tried to steal it. Any ideas? But look how big they’ve grown! The yellow down on their head has disappeared.

Food fight!

My beloved Honey, speculum in full glory:

Spot the mallard!

 

8 Comments

  1. Gnu Atheist
    Posted June 22, 2018 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    I see it! I see it!

    (I never get these things.)

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted June 22, 2018 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

    She suspected that they know me from my appearance!

    I suppose that’s more polite than “they know you by your smell.” 🙂

    Reply
  3. Barry Lyons
    Posted June 22, 2018 at 3:31 pm | Permalink

    Honey is a real beaut!

    Reply
  4. busterggi
    Posted June 22, 2018 at 3:42 pm | Permalink

    The highlight of my afternoon.

    Reply
  5. Barbara Radcliffe
    Posted June 22, 2018 at 3:52 pm | Permalink

    The highlight of my morning cup of coffee here in the Antipodes.

    Reply
  6. Roger
    Posted June 22, 2018 at 5:42 pm | Permalink

    It looks like the face of Jesus. But why would Jesus be in a pond?

    Reply
    • Roger
      Posted June 22, 2018 at 5:45 pm | Permalink

      Oops I just realized my comment could get this blog banned from America.

      Reply
  7. Scott
    Posted June 22, 2018 at 6:54 pm | Permalink

    I wish there was the option to Like a post.

    Reply

