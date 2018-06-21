WordPress completely blocks this site in Pakistan because I’ve offended Muslims

Well, once again WordPress has blocked me in Pakistan: not just one cartoon like last time, but the entire site, apparently forever. Nobody in Pakistan will ever see anything on WEIT unless they have “workarounds.” And, once again, it’s because I posted Jesus and Mo cartoons, which offend Muslims. I just received this email from the WordPress “community guardian” (bolding is mine):
A Pakistan authority has issued a demand to block your WordPress.com site:
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/
Unfortunately, we must comply to keep WordPress.com accessible for everyone in the region. As a result, your site is now inaccessible for Internet visitors originating from Pakistan. They will instead see a message explaining why the content was blocked.
Visitors from outside of Pakistan are not affected.
You and your readers may be interested in these suggestions for bypassing Internet restrictions.
For your reference, we have included a copy of the complaint. No reply is necessary, but please let us know if you have any questions.
— Begin complaint —
I am writing on behalf of Web Analysis Team of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) which has been designated for taking appropriate measures for regulating Internet Content in line with the prevailing laws of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
In lieu of above it is highlighted that few of the webpages hosted on your platform are extremely Blasphemous and are hurting the sentiments of many Muslims around Pakistan. The URL’s mentioned are clearly in violation of Section 37 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and Section 19 of Constitution of Pakistan.
The below mentioned websites can be found on following URL’s:-
S.No
URL
22
https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2014/12/2014-12-03.png
23
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2014/12/03/jesus-n-mo-and-the-omnibenevolent-god/
24
https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2014/10/2014-10-2114.png
25
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2014/10/22/jesus-n-mo-n-creationism/
26
https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2011/02/jesus-and-mo.png
27
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2011/02/23/jesus-n-mo-tackle-the-ontological-argument/
28
https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2014/06/2014-06-18.png?w=1000
You are requested to contribute towards maintaining peace and harmony in the world by discontinuation of hosting of these websites for viewership in Pakistan with immediate effect. We will be happy to entertain any query if deemed necessary and looking forward for your favorable response at your earliest.
Web Analysis Team
— End complaint —
As you see, what was objectionable to the Pakistani authorities, based on some peoples’ complaints, was my reposting of Jesus and Mo cartoons.
What really bothers me this time is that Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority has the power to block this site itself; it doesn’t have to ask WordPress to do its dirty work for it. But, as you see above, it’s easier for WordPress just to block me so they can keep making money when their other sites are viewed in Pakistan. That way they keep on good terms with the Pakistani government, which, I suppose, would block all WordPress sites if they got sufficiently pissed off.
I pay a decent sum of money to WordPress to keep this site going: I pay for hosting, for the right to put up an unlimited number of photos, and even to keep ads off the site. In return, WordPress, which claims that it is “committed to freedom of speech”, isn’t really—not when it acts as a censor itself at the behest of a foreign government. This, for example, is what WordPress says at its “Beat Censorship” page (their emphasis):
Access to the Internet is subject to restrictions in many countries. These range from the ‘Great Firewall of China’, to default content filtering systems in place in the UK. As a result, WordPress.com blogs can sometimes be inaccessible in these places. As far as we are concerned, that’s BS.
There are a number of ways available to bypass these restrictions. As part of our commitment to freedom of speech, we have listed some of the possibilities below. Bear in mind that the most effective route will depend on where you are connecting from. . .
As far as I’m concerned, that is BS. Yes, they list ways to bypass restrictions, but they also are putting the restrictions in place themselves. I emphasize once again: it is not Pakistan that is censoring me, but WordPress, which is doing so to keep its profitability in that region.
I’ve already written to WordPress protesting the previous censoring of a single Jesus and Mo cartoon. They did not respond. Some “commitment to freedom of speech”!
Well, so be it. My Jesus and Mo cartoons (but not my many posts criticizing Islam) have “hurt the sentiments of many Muslims around Pakistan.” Those who object are acting like spoiled children, for they don’t have to look at my site! And the Pakistani government is acting like a parent who puts site-blocking software on their childrens’ computers. Needless to say, Islam is the only faith that would cause something like this to happen. Thanks, WordPress, for acting as censors on behalf of Pakistan! Why couldn’t you just let Pakistan block me by itself?
Not unexpected. There’s no such thing as moderate outrage.
In the meantime, please repost the link to Jesus and Mo (http://www.jesusandmo.net/) so your subscribers can get the feed. I do. I think the site also has a work-around for places it’s banned. Onward through the fog.
I guess what we have here is the WordPress, North Korean Addition. By the way, I think the court just ruled on collecting state taxes on the internet. I did not take the time to read it but looks like the states can now get this.
It is just a matter of time before the entire site is blocked I fear
It IS blocked, not just Jesus and Mo. As WordPress says above:
“your site is now inaccessible for Internet visitors originating from Pakistan.”
Of course. Doh. Jesus and Mo was just the excuse.
The problem with the WordPress policy – apart from it being cowardice – is that it doesn’t do anything to change the status quo. Your site is now blocked which will inconvenience probably a few hundred or thousand people in Pakistan. Apart from that, nothing will change.
If WordPress had the courage to stand up for the principles they say they have, they would tell the government of Pakistan to go forth and multiply, so to speak. WordPress would then get blocked, probably inconveniencing millions of people in Pakistan and maybe motivating them to put some pressure on their government to stop the censorship.
OK, so it may not work, but the current policy definitely isn’t going to work.
There is a (wee) possibility the Average Joe or Jo Pakistani will succumb to the forbidden fruit effect and find other sources to view j&m and WEIT Curiosity “kills” the Caliphate?😬
W.E.I.T..
WordPress is a business. As such, adherence to principles such as freedom of speech only comes into play when they don’t affect the bottom line. The company concluded that allowing this site in Pakistan was a net negative to the health of the business. This is not surprising and very few businesses would do otherwise. Whether or not WordPress is right in its analysis would be difficult for an outsider to determine.
There are, of course, many work-arounds from the Pakistani side (they could use a VPN, for instance so that they don’t appear to be searching from Pakistan). Its worrying that WordPress do the censoring, however. On this specific issue one of the upsides of the internet is that its increasingly hard to hide from dissenting views. This is obviously of inestimable value to places still locked into theocracy–whcih is why they (and other authoritarians) want to censor it. I’d be astonished if WordPress change their views–unless they start receiving boycotts from users such as yourself.
This is a perfect encapsulation of repercussions from blasphemy laws/lack of free speech (in both law and as societal ideal). This is low-level: it’s just a single website being blocked. But Imagine applying this standard to everything, and you have an excellent example of how censorship shuts down specific works/categories, and then spreads outward, its tendrils reaching further and further. Apparently, the Pakistani government can claim that anything is blasphemous/offensive to Muslims, and then it ends up blocked. This kind of censorship grows even better with the internet and online forums.
Good on you! You will know them by their actions, it is said.
If you aren’t pushing the line, you have no idea where it is. Ask yourself, if you took no action against any individual, of what value is their sense of offense?
“You are requested to contribute towards maintaining peace and harmony in the world”
You are requested to contribute towards maintaining peace and harmony in our relationship by paying up, so Rocco doesn’t have to break your legs.
“Unfortunately, we must comply…”
Sounds like the Nuremberg defense.
The endless refrain from Muslims that their feelings are hurt is like the whine of a petulant child. The proper response is. “So what? Grow the fuck up!
I think it’s better that the site was blocked by authorities in Pakistan, rather than WordPress doing it for them. First, it shows that Pakistan itself is engaging in censorship. Second, I think internet companies cave to local pressures far too much. It shows that they are more interested in profits than in free speech. In many cases I’ve seen, the internet company pro-actively censors things they identify as hate speech to preempt local action against them. This secondary censorship doesn’t require any due process on the part of the local government. We’ve seen this repeatedly with folks like YouTube and Facebook just in the EU.
You’ve missed the gist here…. The Pakistani authorities complained but it was WordPress that blocked the site.
I guess I did partly, but at least Pakistan actually said to do so.
“I pay a decent sum of money to WordPress to keep this site going: I pay for hosting, for the right to put up an unlimited number of photos, and even to keep ads off the site.”
1. I (and I suspect may other) really appreciate “no ads”.
2. Are there other hosting sites that have a better policy? You could take you business elsewhere.
I’m offended by their offense. Can I block Pakistan now?
Is there any way to speak to the Web Analysis Team of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority directly?
Even if it is possible do you really think it will do anything at all? These are not rational people.
That would, as mikeyc says, be a completely futile exercise. What could I possibly say to them that would make them allow me to put up “blasphemous” cartoons?
Problem with believers is that the argument of “you don’t like it, don’t read it” never holds up. They’re too afraid that the others (friends, family, kids) they are brainwashing might get a glimpse of something else and not conform anymore. Never forget religion for the masses is often held in place by force. Remove that force and it’ll melt like ice.
If one goes to the PTA’s website, there are ways to contact them https://www.pta.gov.pk/en/contact-us. There are several choices, one specifically to report blasphemous URL. Fat chance it’ll do any good.
I’m tempted to use the contact address to report a blasphemous URL and fill my response with blasphemies and curses in Urdu, but I realize that would be childish, so it remains active only in my mind.
Get your own domain name. There’s no good reason to be under the thumb of wordpress.com.
Authorities can still block you, but it won’t be as easy as applying leverage to a company like wordpress.com.
It looks like you already own whyevolutionistrue.com
Have that hosted by a service that doesn’t censor like wordpress.com, then move the content there. You can still use wordpress software to manage the site. Then have whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com redirect to whyevolutionistrue.com. In all emails – anywhere you talk about your website – refer to the new domain name.
If you’re not into the web nuts and bolts, get a student or intern to set it up. Or simply hire a wordpress developer. If done right will be minimal impact to you.
Minimize your dependency on corporations – that was what the internet used to be about, before google and facebook took over.
Allah is a puny god but aren’t they all?
The one place WEIT would do the most good, paradoxically, is the one place that censorsed it.
Is it the only place?
I didn’t see that Pakistan threatened to cut off all WordPress sites in Pakistan. Is that just paranoia on the part of WordPress?
Who knows? But clearly WordPress is scared that if they don’t comply with Pakistan’s request, other business-hurting actions by that country could follow.
I don’t blame WordPress at all. Google left China in 2010 and it did not help the average Chinese in anyway. It only paved the way for more subservient Chinese companies.
IMO, staying in Pakistan is better than leaving. For a while, Pakistanis had the ability to read WEIT. By obeying the censors, WOrdPress will allow some other site to be viewed for a while.
It certainly feels wrong but, from a practical point of view, I think it is the right decision. Fighting or leaving will accomplish nothing.
Let me join others in congratulating and thanking our host for maintaining this fine and ad-free website. Blasphemophobia and censorship in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is both an old story, and a tragedy for those of its citizens who are at home in the modern world. We can probably look forward to one entertaining development in the near future: certain of the heroines of the Women’s March in the USA will declaim that censorship is really a form of freedom.
I am extremely offended that only J+M is cited as offensive