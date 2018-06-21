Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning to all; it’s a rainy Thursday, June 21, 2018, the June solstice, and the official beginning of summer, which starts in exactly two minutes (5:07 a.m.). That makes it the longest day of the year, and it’s celebrated by Google with an animated Doodle:
On June 21, 1749, the town (now city) of, Halifax, Nova Scotia was founded. On this day in 1940, according to Wikipedia, “The first successful west-to-east navigation of Northwest Passage begins at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.” Curiously, though, the relevant Wikipedia article on the Northwest Passage gives the starting date as June 23. Another error! On this day in 1964—and I remember this well—the three civil rights workers Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Michael Schwerner (two whites and a black) were murdered by the Klan in Neshoba Country, Mississippi. Ultimately four people were convicted of violating the murdered men’s civil rights (the trial of one man was in 2005), but none convicted in the first trial served more than six years.
This is a picture of Neshoba County Sheriff Lawrence Rainey (right, a Klan member) and deputy sheriff Cecil Price on trial for the murders. It typifies their cockiness; Rainey is dipping into some Red Man chewing tobacco, and both are smiling. Rainey was acquitted; Price served 4.5 years for civil rights violations.
On this day in 1989, the U.S. Supreme court ruled in the case of Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag was a form of political protest and was protected free speech. On June 21, 2005, the case of the Chaney, Goodman and Scherner murders continued: Edgar Ray Killen, previously acquitted, was convicted of manslaughter 41 years later. He died in prison in 2018. Finally, on June 21, 2009, Greenland assumed self-rule, making it largely but not completely independent of Denmark.
Notables born on this day include Increase Mather (1639), Reinhold Niebuhr (1892), Jean-Paul Sartre (1905), Mary McCarthy (1912), Michael Ruse (1940), Nils Lofgren (1951), Benazir Bhutto (1953), Edward Snowden (1983), and Rebecca Black (1997). Remember Black’s self-financed song “Friday”—the worst song of our era? Here it is again, now with over 122 million views on YouTube. She’s still trying to forge a music career, but it is not going well:
Notables who died on June 21 include Inigo Jones (1652), Nikolai Rimsky-Kirsakov (1908), Chaney, Schwerner and Goodman (1964; see above), Preisdent Sukarno of Indonesia (1970; he ruled from 1945-1967), and Carol “Archie Bunker” O’Connor (2001).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is once again being a narcissist. I asked for an explanation of Hili’s behavior, and Malgorzata responded:
“Hili thinks she is the navel of the world. If she decides to hide under the magnolia the world should be worried and look for her. But the world didn’t oblige and after getting bored sitting there alone she came out and complained.”
The dialogue:
Hili: I’ve been under the magnolia.A: What for?Hili: I was hoping somebody would come to me.
Hili: Byłam pod magnolią.
Ja: Po co?
Hili: Miałam nadzieję, że ktoś do mnie przyjdzie.
Some tweets from Dr. Cobb. I love this first one, or rather the response below the photo:
BABY STOATS!
Remember Ötzi the Iceman, who died about 5000 years ago and whose corpse was preserved by cold? Well, shade is being thrown on him.
An amazing partly cryptic butterfly. When it wants to hide, it folds its wings (watch the video).
Some reading for you:
And from reader Pliny the in Between, a scathing cartoon:
`Guys like Rainey and Price had more in common with poor blacks than they did with the white aristocracy which ruled the South, keeping themselves priviliged and rich while everyone else struggled. Yet they could rely on Rainey and Price to do their dirty work just by making sure they felt slightly superior to blacks.
Subverting poor whites with racist and divisive rhetoric to policies that directly harm them is the modus operandi of the modern Republican party.
I saw some news last night that gave me some hope. A Honduran mother jailed at the border, her child taken away from her, started a Facebook fund raising page with a goal of $1,500 in hopes that she could post bail and go find her child. As of last night, a matter of days, her page had received $12 million. Volunteers have already begun to organize an effort to find and eventually reunite all of the kidnapped children with their parents using this money. They’ve got more volunteers than they know what to do with. There is still good in the US. Damn near brought me to tears of relief. I’d really been wondering about that.
I happened to overhear some Fox News yesterday and one talking head or another said they don’t think voters are likely to remember this issue in November because “people don’t even remember the Korea summit and that was just last week.” Talk about living in a bubble.
Exactly the phenomenon that Fox News works so hard to create.
Maybe so, but that talking head is correct; this issue is too early in the year to matter in November. When it comes to politics, USAans have the attention span of a retarded gnat.
I disagree, although what I took objection to was the ridiculous idea that there was any substance to the Korea talks that made them even a fraction as notable as these events. In the mind of the Trump faithful, it’s inconceivable that people would care more about some foreign kids than Trump getting his picture taken with Kim and then agreeing to nothing substantial.
And I really don’t think this issue will have been forgotten in six months. Because even with Trump being cowed into immediate action (a first there) it won’t be resolved by then.
I notice and approve of the term ‘kidnap’. The perps have openly admitted that the policy was to coerce people to not come to the border.
Shortest day of *our* year, down in Jacindaland.
Just means the new arrival will have the shortest birthdays going. Just 9 1/2 hours of daylight (or 8 1/2 hours if he ventures down to the southern end of the country).
OMG dude couldn’t flintknap his way out of a paper bag. Worst flintknapper evar.
I prefer the more politically correct term “flinitation engineer”.
Pliny hits the moving morals of America. They might as well put a Trump statue on Liberty Island, with small hands, of course.
‘America is better than this’ meme is thin on ice. We now lead in white supremacy and xenophobia. A sizable chunk of Americans think evolution is nonsense and Trump is the dear supreme leader. Still religion is not fairing so well, especially among the young, and there is always hope for tomorrow.
Alas, religion is
The Red Man got Rainey in the end. Tongue and throat cancer.
Flint knapping, like evolution, isn’t about perfection but about just good enough. We are not talking about crafting the finest Viking sword for battle, but a quick and easy tool that will break after one or a few uses and be discarded or re-knapped for a new purpose. And the more readily available the material, the less likely one would be to spend a great deal of time on its manufacture. Few cultures raised knapping to a fine art, as some late Central American cultures or the North American mound builders did.
It should also be pointed out that he had a copper axe. A… copper axe. So he sucked at stone tools. The guy was still packing some serious heat for the time.
What fool brings a flint knife to a copper axee fight?
Yeah and that copper axe was an extremely valuable item in his day. I saw a documentary on him and it’s a mystery why he still had it – either those who killed him never came by the body to check him out after he was shot (but if that’s true, who removed the arrow from his body?) or it was such a powerful talisman that his murderers were too fearful of taking such a valuable item.
One of my very favorite atheist ethical thinkers (Jean-Paul Sartre) and one my favorite Christian ethical thinkers (Reinhold Neibuhr- also popular with many atheists) born on the same day.
The only thing I saw Caroll O’Connor in outside of playing Archie Bunker was playing a Martian (with no alien makeup) in an old Outer Limits episode in which he had a crisp British accent and a tweed suit.