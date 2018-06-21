Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning to all; it’s a rainy Thursday, June 21, 2018, the June solstice, and the official beginning of summer, which starts in exactly two minutes (5:07 a.m.). That makes it the longest day of the year, and it’s celebrated by Google with an animated Doodle:

It’s National Peaches and Cream Day, though I haven’t seen a fresh peach in Chicago since last year. More important, it’s World Humanist Day, set to coincide with the solstice.

On June 21, 1749, the town (now city) of, Halifax, Nova Scotia was founded. On this day in 1940, according to Wikipedia, “The first successful west-to-east navigation of Northwest Passage begins at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.” Curiously, though, the relevant Wikipedia article on the Northwest Passage gives the starting date as June 23. Another error! On this day in 1964—and I remember this well—the three civil rights workers Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Michael Schwerner (two whites and a black) were murdered by the Klan in Neshoba Country, Mississippi. Ultimately four people were convicted of violating the murdered men’s civil rights (the trial of one man was in 2005), but none convicted in the first trial served more than six years.

This is a picture of Neshoba County Sheriff Lawrence Rainey (right, a Klan member) and deputy sheriff Cecil Price on trial for the murders. It typifies their cockiness; Rainey is dipping into some Red Man chewing tobacco, and both are smiling. Rainey was acquitted; Price served 4.5 years for civil rights violations.

On this day in 1989, the U.S. Supreme court ruled in the case of Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag was a form of political protest and was protected free speech. On June 21, 2005, the case of the Chaney, Goodman and Scherner murders continued: Edgar Ray Killen, previously acquitted, was convicted of manslaughter 41 years later. He died in prison in 2018. Finally, on June 21, 2009, Greenland assumed self-rule, making it largely but not completely independent of Denmark.

Notables born on this day include Increase Mather (1639), Reinhold Niebuhr (1892), Jean-Paul Sartre (1905), Mary McCarthy (1912), Michael Ruse (1940), Nils Lofgren (1951), Benazir Bhutto (1953), Edward Snowden (1983), and Rebecca Black (1997). Remember Black’s self-financed song “Friday”—the worst song of our era? Here it is again, now with over 122 million views on YouTube. She’s still trying to forge a music career, but it is not going well:

Notables who died on June 21 include Inigo Jones (1652), Nikolai Rimsky-Kirsakov (1908), Chaney, Schwerner and Goodman (1964; see above), Preisdent Sukarno of Indonesia (1970; he ruled from 1945-1967), and Carol “Archie Bunker” O’Connor (2001).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is once again being a narcissist. I asked for an explanation of Hili’s behavior, and Malgorzata responded:

“Hili thinks she is the navel of the world. If she decides to hide under the magnolia the world should be worried and look for her. But the world didn’t oblige and after getting bored sitting there alone she came out and complained.”

The dialogue:

Hili: I’ve been under the magnolia. A: What for? Hili: I was hoping somebody would come to me.

In Polish:

Hili: Byłam pod magnolią.

Ja: Po co?

Hili: Miałam nadzieję, że ktoś do mnie przyjdzie.

Some tweets from Dr. Cobb. I love this first one, or rather the response below the photo:

1) No they don’t.

2) No they don’t.

3) Yes they can.

4) No, they reduce SIDS by 50%.

5) No they don’t.

6) No they fucking don’t.

7) No they don’t except for fleetingly rare anaphylaxis.

8) No they don’t.

9) No they don’t. Vaccines cause adults. pic.twitter.com/pcAeClyuYW — Doc Bastard (@DocBastard) June 19, 2018

BABY STOATS!

Baby Stoats spotted on the road to Achiltibuie yesterday by the driver from Lochbroom Woodfuels. Too cute not to share… pic.twitter.com/XATgBKfcLp — Dial (@DialMforMurdo) June 20, 2018

Remember Ötzi the Iceman, who died about 5000 years ago and whose corpse was preserved by cold? Well, shade is being thrown on him.

Dude's been dead 5,300 years but that sick burn just killed him all over again. https://t.co/dYu4OL2hzo — Ross Barnett (@DeepFriedDNA) June 20, 2018

An amazing partly cryptic butterfly. When it wants to hide, it folds its wings (watch the video).

WOWSERS!!! The dead leaf butterfly (Kallima inachus), from Asia, is the most spectacular example of camouflage!! (Video Via imgr user Mocosoft) pic.twitter.com/KCNFZIMlAg — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) June 19, 2018

Some reading for you:

If you think bees are in trouble, then try reading this compelling and terrifying summary of the dire state of our world's freshwater life. Sad but hugely important:https://t.co/zqvqjETFHT @SteveOrmerod — Dave Goulson (@DaveGoulson) June 19, 2018

And from reader Pliny the in Between, a scathing cartoon: