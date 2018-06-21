Jacinda has a duckling

. . . . or rather, a Kiwi. And as an honorary Kiwi, I’m delighted to announce that New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, gave birth to a baby girl yesterday. The father is her parter Clarke Gayford.
The happy couple with their first child:
Ardern posted the news to her Facebook page, saying her daughter was born at 4.45pm.
“Welcome to our village wee one,” she wrote, next to a picture of her and partner Clarke Gayford cuddling the newborn.
“Feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby girl that arrived at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg (7.3lb). Thank you so much for your best wishes and your kindness. We’re all doing really well thanks to the wonderful team at Auckland City hospital.”
. . . The former prime minister Helen Clark told Radio NZ that the birth was a fine example to young people in New Zealand.
“Jacinda’s done it her way, what a remarkable story.
“She’s taken it in her stride, New Zealanders have taken it in their stride … all round I think we’re showing huge maturity as a country with this.”
Ardern is taking only six weeks of maternity leave although she’s entitled to 26 weeks of paid leave. She has a country to run!
I add my congratulations to that of the U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand, though I don’t understand the Maori words (readers can help):
Gayford, a television presenter, announced that he will become the “First Bloke,” a stay-at-home dad. What a great country!
Oh, and the 37-year-old Ardern is only the second world leader in modern times to give birth while in office. (The first was Benazir Bhutto in 1990.)
Oh! How beautiful! Congratulations to: Jacinda and Clarke! 🙂 ❤
A duckling would at least get flight feathers and fledge. A kiwi is of course flightless (or a fruit). Poor Jacinda is going to have this one following her around forever. Even Honey will eventually unload her brood.
In my experience daughters get out there and do stuff. They don’t take root in the basement.
(Sons are great too)
But once her daughter becomes a teenager, she will hate Jacinda – at least for a while.
One good thing about teenage daughters – they’re MUCH easier to embarrass with public displays from dorky dads. A simple dance in public to some obscure pop song is usually sufficient.
Boys are harder to embarrass, so blackmail strategies to get teens to do what you want aren’t as effective as with the girls.
Congratulations to Jacinda. That’s wonderful that the dad will stay at home. What a lovely story.
I presume they are not going to feed this one on meal worms
Why not? Ducklings do great on meal worms. I imagine kiwis would also.