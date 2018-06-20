Readers’ wildlife photos and videos

You’ve got 8 ducks, Stephen of Idaho has 9, and we’ve got TEN. Not that this is a competition.

The photos were taken by Hannah Jones in low light at the Wingfield Pines acid mine drainage treatment area about 8 miles south of Pittsburgh. Since you sometimes visit the area, I thought you might be interested to know (if you don’t already) that they took an environmental problem—a gushing spring of acidic mine waters that are very rich in iron—and turned it into a series of settling ponds and a wetlands that are otherwise rare in our region. (Since the glaciers stopped north of here, we do not have the abundant lakes and wetlands seen farther north.) The passive treatment system attracts a host of birds that would otherwise fly over us, which makes Wingfield Pines a local birding hotspot. Giving the acidity of the mine waters, the analogy of turning lemons to lemonade is relatively apt!