Americans often find it hard to distinguish between fact and opinion

There’s a new Pew survey out that asks a timely question, or rather several timely questions. How often can Americans distinguish between factual statements (that is, statements that can be empirically verified or disproven) and statements of opinion? And does that depend on whether the statements are congenial to their ideology? Does exposure to or trust in the news media help you distinguish between fact and opinion?
You can find a summary of the survey (5,035 adult Americans, 18 or older) by clicking on the screenshot below, and the full pdf is here.
Here are the five statements of fact, five statements of opinion, and there were two “borderline” statement that were mixed: part opinion and part fact. (This last group wasn’t subject to as much analysis as the first two groups.)
And here’s what the respondents were asked; remember, a “factual” statement simply makes a factual assertion—it doesn’t have to be true:
The results were that most Americans (71%) were able to pick out at least three of the five factual statements, but only half (50%) were able to correctly distinguish four or more of the factual statements as assertions of fact. People did a little better with the opinion statements: 78% were able to correctly classify three or more as opinion, but only 59% of Americans got four or more of the opinion statements correct as being opinions.
Overall, only 26% of all the respondents correctly classified all five factual statements, and 35% correctly classified all five opinion statements. This is a bit disheartening to me, as the distinction above seems pretty clear (I’m ignoring the “half factual/half opinion” statements). However, academics or scientists might be better trained to distinguish fact from opinion, as the former are the ones that are empirically testable.
As the chart below shows, people judged to have high political awareness, digital savviness, trust in the news media, and interest in the news, were (with exception of opinion for the news hounds) better able to classify a statement as fact or opinion.
Further, both Democrats and Republicans were more liable to classify BOTH factual and opinion statements as “factual” when those statements were congenial to their political ideology. This graph shows that as well. Look, for example (bottom half of figure), at how much more often Republicans classified the opinion statement “illegal immigrants are a very big problem for the U.S” as factual than did Democrats. Conversely, more Democrats than Republicans saw the “we need to increase the federal minimum wage for the health of our economy” opinion as a statement of fact.
There’s a lot more to this survey than the brief summary I’ve given here, but these are the main results. The upshot to me is that Americans are worse than I thought at distinguishing between fact and opinion, but they’re not hopeless. And when a statement is an opinion, both Democrats and Republicans are more likely to see it as factual if it’s ideologically appealing (there’s no real difference between the parties in their overall error rate here).
It would be interesting to ask other questions as well, like “Hate speech (speech that denigrates religion, ethnicity, or national origin) is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution” (a factual statement, though a false one), and “The Constitution allows all Americans to own handguns to protect themselves.” (Another false factual statement; not all Americans are allowed to own guns.) You can also invent your own questions.
Upping the percentage of people who can distinguish between facts and opinions could in fact be a very useful goal of a “critical thinking” course. In fact, it might be the very first exercise in such a course.
I’m underwhelmed. The statement about “essential to the health of the US economy” is either facrtually true or factually false if we have a working definition of “essential” and “health”; otherwise it is meaningless. And it is factual (and false) that voter fraud has had any effect worth mentioning on US elections (unless you include as fraud the shenannigans in Florida 2000, in which case the statement is factual and true).
So I am proud to say that I would have flunked this test.
I would also have failed. Statement about the effect of the minimum wage or immigration are conceivably provable or (more easily) disprovable.
We did truth tables and symbolic logic in a critical thinking course I had once – it was very neat. A science course had us, for our very first class activity, work on distinguishing between normative and empirical statements. Honestly, after taking that symbolic logic course I was all fired up thinking that it wasn’t a part of standard middle school curriculum. I don’t see why it isn’t.
I spent 22 years as a Unitarian Universalist, and a major concern of mine was a widespread inability to distinguish fact and opinion.
This became evident when on one Sunday morning we had a guest speaker who gave one of the worst talks/”sermons” I had ever heard, bad because it got all kinds of facts wrong. When I raised objections during the social hour, just a few too many people told me that these objections were simply “your opinion”. They were wrong.
My first thought reading this article was exactly what was on display in the story you relate here. The pervasive “everyone’s entitled to their own facts” point of view that seems to have infected nearly all demographics in our society. From hippies to Fox News addicted Boomers. From woke college students to IC Neo Nazi punks.
These days if you try to demonstrate that the claims someone makes in support of their views are factually wrong you are treated as if you are engaged in a morally reprehensible behavior and infringing their rights.
Also, in post truth world, you can easily doubt everything. In setting up people to distrust all sources of information, you make it easier to get them to accept your BS. Trump basically stole a page from Putin’s playbook, who stole it from various dictators past & present.
We’re fucked.
Fact or opinion?
I wonder how much misunderstanding of the statement has to do with the outcome. I suspect there is much of this associated with the questions. Also, people who do stay up to date with the news are becoming less and less which makes many of the outcomes little more than guesses. Example: Half the population of adults could not point out on a map where Iraq or Syria were. So the question about ISIS would get an answer that would simple be a wild guess. Maybe before accepting a person’s answer they should be asked if they are properly understanding the question and are they familiar with the subject.
Maybe I just don’t like surveys. The question about Obama could simply be a measurement of stupidity. I give you our current president.
I agree with you in a way, but the purpose of the survey was to see if respondents could distinguish between factual statements [both true & false ones – it doesn’t matter] & opinion statements – the respondents don’t need to be in possession of facts to do this – in theory. The respondents don’t need to know where Syria is nor who or what ISIS is.
I think the test should have used fictitious news: “The dumblwots beat the illanciars at the battle of gramble-weed-snot in 1321 AD”
And fictitious opinions:
“knoberry sauce is the only sauce you should squeeze onto a danglewurst dog”
I think that would have been easier for people to distinguish fact statements from opinion statements. But then they couldn’t have judged other things like political bias, which is just as interesting (to me anyway).
Each respondent was asked supplementary questions to establish their position along the spectrum for politics, education etc. But this test doesn’t seem to have a way to distinguish clearly between language comprehension & political bias.
Perhaps they could have produced two questionnaires & tested the respondents randomly on one or the other.
That said… I tried to construct an opinion statement about contemporary politics, economics, morals [say abortion] & I wasn’t satisfied that my attempts were clearly classifiable by others [or even myself!] as an opinion statement. Give it a go HH.
IIRC, Susan Jacoby reported in her “The Age of American Unreason” that approx. 25% of college educated 25-34 year-olds couldn’t locate Syria on a map with the names of the countries on the map. (Is it a matter of not knowing or of being lazy?)
A question that I would have liked to have seen included: “President Trump’s (now ex-) White House security chief is bullet-headed. Fact or opinion?”
I mention that because a NY Times article stated it. Perhaps it is a fact. If so, I demand that the shape of the head of every person mentioned in an NYT news article be similarly described. (And I want to know the shape of the heads of everyone associated with the NYT.)
I remember several years ago the Times reporting on a Chinese space accomplishment (landing a probe on the moon?). Is anyone shocked that the Chinese government, and its citizens, would make a big deal of it? In this regard the Times referred to Chinese “propaganda.” I don’t recall the U.S. media ever referring to U.S. “propaganda” when the U.S. has tooted its “Exceptional” horn. Apparently it’s not propaganda when we do it.
Those who are less interested in the news are better able to detect an opinion.
I was right to quit reading The Guardian.
In my previous life as a harried HS English teacher, I taught a critical thinking unit to Jrs & Srs. Indeed, one of the first exercises in that unit was fact v opinion–and especially the distinction between true and false facts. You can see how that turned out. Sigh.
Most definitions of the word “fact” include this:
“something that actually exists; reality; truth”
Thus, there is no such thing as a false fact. By definition, all facts are true. It is redundant to say “true fact” and it unfortunately implies that there is such a thing as a “false fact.”
All righty then. If say, Bill Maher said, “Trump is an orangutan,” that would be an opinion? Please note–I am not saying that Bill Maher would ever say that. Just sayin’.
I don’t trust this USA Pew survey – some portion of the respondents would find the wording too hard to process – for them it’s a test for reading age as much as anything else! According to Readability the average reading age in my country [UK] is nine years old [yes they are biased towards demonstrating a low age, but it’s a similar result to others I’ve seen]
In fact, in the .pdf provided by The Ceiling Cat, I find this on page 45:
so there’s an awareness by Pew of the problem of comprehension & it goes on to explain what they did to make it more understandable, but to me the reading level is The Guardian [14 yo] & not The Sun [8 yo]
I’d agree to a certain extent. I think the reading age for this survey is higher than usual, and they could have done a better job of making the questions easier to understand. Some are quite complex, and would take a bit of thought for many people.
The point that Jerry talks introduces at the end (factual statements that are wrong) is, I think beyond most people without specific education on the topic. It’s like the difference between a theory in science and the general understanding of a theory. A fact is true, and the confusion between that and a statement that is factual but false would be too big a leap for this sort of survey. I suspect I would label a false factual statement as opinion in a survey like this.
I wonder if there was an option for a survey taker to say words to the effect, “I don’t have enough information/evidence to enable me to determine whether this is fact or opinion”?
this is the .pdf from Pew with all that info [linked in the OP too]
It is clear from the appendices that responders were given a binary choice only. A very small number of responders left some questions blank – in error or on purpose.
This doesn’t surprise me in the least, especially given the religiosity of the US in general.
For example, the core of many of the arguments most of the commenters on my website and I had with a particular, now-banned, commenter was that he was unable to understand that his main contentions (the Christian God is real; God = truth) were opinions and not facts.
His opinions about the existence of God informed his whole worldview. It was clear that most of those he normally communicated with thought the same way he did. It made it impossible to debate with him because he couldn’t even get his head around the fact that his belief that God was real and was Roman Catholic, wasn’t fact but opinion.
If God is real, and everything God says is the truth, then if your religion teaches that abortion is wrong, that becomes fact. Everyone who says otherwise is wrong. Opinion doesn’t come into it.
And, if you get these lovelies that get all their information from the fox it is all made up opinion. They then recite same to you in the comments as if they came down from heaven. How many times I get this – they have to cross at the appropriate crossing or they can’t declare asylum. So many are not crossing at the correct place. Holly shit, if you would watch another channel you would find the guards are purposely not allowing them to cross at the correct location so they cannot declare asylum.
It’s really quite simple, but then I am not American!
The facts are either right or wrong demonstrable and provable with statistics, mathematics, census form data etc. The opinions are not.
You would not have got 100% on the test then for the reason given in comment #2 Paul Braterman
You are also wrong philosophically – a statement of facts is not necessarily “provable with statistics, mathematics, census form data etc.” because we do not have access to all facts.
I wonder how many people answer poll questions with a level of sophistication not accounted for by the pollsters. Everyone knows that fact beats opinion in an argument. They also know how the results of these polls get reported in the media. Is it much of a leap to imagine that the pollees feel motivated to report an opinion as a fact, or vice-versa, based on a perceived advantage to their team, red or blue?
Here is an excellent test that everyone should take. It determines if you have a good assessment of what things you think you know for certain versus those things you know you’re not totally sure about.
