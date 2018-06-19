Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s June 19, 2018, and a cruel Tuesday. But palliate the cruelty with a drink, as it’s National Martini Day. And it’s also a day I didn’t know existed: World Sauntering Day, decreed to prompt us to slow down and smell the roses. Wikipedia defines what we’re supposed to do:

Sauntering is a verb describing a style of walking. It is simply to walk slowly, preferably with a joyful disposition. Sauntering has been spoken of most notably by many of the naturalist writers in history including Henry David Thoreau and John Burroughs. See saunter.

It’s also Juneteenth; see below.

Not much happened on this day in history. On June 19, 1269, Louis IX of France ordered all Jews to wear an identifying yellow badge in public or face a fine. Only a bit less than 700 years later, a similar order obtained in a neighboring country. It’s also Juneteenth, a saddish holiday commemorating the day in 1865 on which slaves in Galveston Texas, fully two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, were finally informed that they were free. On June 19, 1953, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, convicted of spying for the Soviet Union, were executed at Sing Sing prision in New York. Also on this day, exactly 40 years ago, the comic strip Garfield made its debut; it now holds the Guinness World Record for the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

Here’s the first strip:

Finally, it was June 19 six years ago that Wikileaks boss Julian Assange asked for asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to the U.S. He remains in the embassy, as he’d be arrested for violating bail conditions were he to step outside.

Notables born on June 19 include Blaise Pascal (1623), Wallis Simpson (1896), Moe Howard of the Three Stooges (1897), Guy Lombardo (1902), Lou Gehrig (1903, died of ALS 1941), Lester Flatt (1914), Aung San Suu Kyi (1945), Salman Rushdie (1947), and Laura Ingraham (1963). Those who expired on this day include J. M. Barrie (1937), Ethel and Julius Rosenberg (1953, see above), Slim Whitman (2013), and Otto Warmbier (last year after being transported to the U.S. from the DPRK).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a taste for mouse:

Hili: Time for hunting. A: You’d better come home. Hili: Too late. I’ve heard the call of Nature.

From Matthew, who calls this tweet, “DON’T DO IT, FLY!”:

Some kind of mutant or developmentally messed up tadpole. LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THAT THING!

Up here at the Southwestern Research Station there is an initiative to remove invasive bull frogs from ponds. During the removal process they found a tadpole of gigantic proportions. BEHOLD #SciComm #desert #skyisland #frogs #arizona #BLACKandSTEM #womeninStem #UAResearch pic.twitter.com/e6AgaRwrhb — Earyn McGee (@Afro_Herper) June 14, 2018

I know a lot of you were looking for updates and I can’t tell you exactly how big this guy is because the researchers haven’t published on it yet. A rough estimate would be the size of a medium banana. He is still alive and growing. His name is Goliath 😊 @swrsamnh pic.twitter.com/gWecsJwzMn — Earyn McGee (@Afro_Herper) June 14, 2018 Thanks to natural selection, even the tiniest creatures can be ridiculously complex. Look at this gastropod larva:

Veliger larva of a #gastropod -opisthobranch- #devbio #Plankton specimen sampled in Bay of Santander

You can see: shell and operculum, velum with cilia, eyes and statocysts, larval heart, stomach and digestive cecum. #MolluscMonday / #MolluskMonday is here! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/tCdYZxfI2w — Rafael Martín-Ledo (@rmartinledo) June 18, 2018

Matthew has just returned from an academic sojourn to Switzerland, including a stay in Zermatt. Here’s a picture he tweeted from there:

Who could resist giving a magpie some money to watch it stick it in the bank?!

Excellent marketing strategy here, as a magpie accepts donations to a bird shelter. Via https://t.co/Eyz32OPAoq pic.twitter.com/t9TrQljzPK — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) June 18, 2018

And a cat in some futuristic thing that I don’t understand because I don’t follow these things.

Help! My kitten is trying to teleport! 😭😂👽 pic.twitter.com/MBxH0KKpNc — Sarah Elizabeth Cox (@spookyjulie) June 18, 2018

Finally, a tweet (modified) which Matthew says was modified from the Brazil/Switzerland World Cup game (a 1-1 tie).

GIF of the day pic.twitter.com/eFm4aQg26E — SH (@Sennesation) June 17, 2018