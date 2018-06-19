Spot the paraglider!

Matthew originated the “Spot the. . . ” posts, and they’ve always been wildlife. But here’s one he took from his hotel balcony in Zermatt, and it’s SPOT THE PARAGLIDER.  Can you see it? Click photo to enlarge:

The answer is below the fold:

This one wasn’t too hard if you enlarged the photo. Here’s the paraglider!

  1. darrelle
    Posted June 19, 2018 at 8:01 am | Permalink

    I want to do that.

  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 19, 2018 at 8:05 am | Permalink

    Nice but no motor.

  3. Lee Beringsmith
    Posted June 19, 2018 at 8:10 am | Permalink

    I can’t belive I actually found it. I am normally so bad at these things, I would miss a black bear in a snow field.

  4. pierluigi Ballabeni
    Posted June 19, 2018 at 8:16 am | Permalink

    An easy one.

  5. GBJames
    Posted June 19, 2018 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    Shame about that big ugly cross.

