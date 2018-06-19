Matthew originated the “Spot the. . . ” posts, and they’ve always been wildlife. But here’s one he took from his hotel balcony in Zermatt, and it’s SPOT THE PARAGLIDER. Can you see it? Click photo to enlarge:
The answer is below the fold:
This one wasn’t too hard if you enlarged the photo. Here’s the paraglider!
I want to do that.
Nice but no motor.
I can’t belive I actually found it. I am normally so bad at these things, I would miss a black bear in a snow field.
An easy one.
Shame about that big ugly cross.