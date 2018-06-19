Young Jamie Blilie has sent the second installment of his most recent photos via his dad, James Blilie. The captions are indented. At bottom we have a Stephen Barnard photo of DUCKS!

A flock of Common Redpolls going after the thistle seed feeder (Acanthis flammea):

A Nashville Warbler (Oreothlypis ruficapilla):

A Magnolia Warbler (Setophaga magnolia):

A Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechia):

A House Finch (?) on our thistle seed feeder (Haemorhous mexicanus).

An albino Eastern Grey Squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis).

And from Stephen Barnard in Idaho: “My mallard family” [Anas platyrhynchos]. Note that there are eight ducklings, the same number Honey has: [UPDATE: Stephen emailed me that there was a straggler, ergo 9 ducklings.]