Young Jamie Blilie has sent the second installment of his most recent photos via his dad, James Blilie. The captions are indented. At bottom we have a Stephen Barnard photo of DUCKS!

A flock of Common Redpolls going after the thistle seed feeder (Acanthis flammea):

A Nashville Warbler (Oreothlypis ruficapilla):

A Magnolia Warbler (Setophaga magnolia):

A Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechia):

A House Finch (?) on our thistle seed feeder (Haemorhous mexicanus).

An albino Eastern Grey Squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis).

And from Stephen Barnard in Idaho: “My mallard family” [Anas platyrhynchos].  Note that there are eight ducklings, the same number Honey has: [UPDATE: Stephen emailed me that there was a straggler, ergo 9 ducklings.]

4 Comments

  1. Liz
    Posted June 19, 2018 at 10:18 am | Permalink

    I like the Nashville Warbler and what a neat squirrel! I don’t think I’ve ever seen an albino squirrel.

    Reply
  2. Debbie Coplan
    Posted June 19, 2018 at 11:07 am | Permalink

    I love all the photos.
    That photo of the yellow warbler surrounded by the green leaves is wonderful. I love that round ball of yellow.
    And I of course love the duck family swimming all in a row.

    Reply
  3. Paul Doerder
    Posted June 19, 2018 at 11:35 am | Permalink

    Great bird photos, especially the cluster of redpolls. I’ve seen leucistic squirrels, but never an albino, a special treat. Nice collection, great poses.

    Reply
  4. Christopher
    Posted June 19, 2018 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

    Well done; young Master Blilie, especially the trio of warblers. And tell the redpolls to come back my way. They, along with the siskins and gros beaks didn’t stay long enough for my my tastes. I guess I was little more than a filling station or roadside attraction on their spring break or summer vacation.

    Oh, and the Nashville warbler, Oreo what? Why are they named after a cookie?

    Reply

