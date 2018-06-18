Vote for the kakapo Lego set

Kakapos (Strigops habroptila), as you should know by now, are the world’s only flightless parrot, and as such—and being residents of once-predator-free New Zealand—are highly endangered, and have been moved to predator-free islands to try to keep the species going. They are also adorable, as well as being horny. Here is perhaps the most popular video of any parrot: Sirocco, the “spokesparrot” for kakapos.

As Heather Hastie points out in her latest post, there’s a campaign afoot to have Lego create a Kakapo Kit, which will produce moveable bird replicas that look like this:

Skraaarrk! Support the kākāpō set over on LEGO Ideas, we need 10,000 supporters to help make it an actual thing: https://t.co/B36dewHVny pic.twitter.com/2RpWPIHEL9 — Sirocco Kākāpō (@Spokesbird) June 15, 2018

and this:

I’m pretty sure that if Lego builds this thing, part of the proceeds will be used to save this wonderful bird. They need 10,000 votes to get Lego to put it up for serious consideration, and they already have 2209 votes with 600 days to go (see the proposal here).

You can join and register to vote simply by giving your name and a password, which you can do here. Let’s put the kakapo set over the top!

Heather called this to my attention, and I’m on board with her campaign. Remember, our votes helped get the new Monopoly set to adopt a cat token, and I’m hoping we can get Lego to make a kakapo set. Think of how much it will teach kids about nature and conservation!