Vote for the kakapo Lego set

Kakapos (Strigops habroptila), as you should know by now, are the world’s only flightless parrot, and as such—and being residents of once-predator-free New Zealand—are highly endangered, and have been moved to predator-free islands to try to keep the species going. They are also adorable, as well as being horny. Here is perhaps the most popular video of any parrot: Sirocco, the “spokesparrot” for kakapos.
As Heather Hastie points out in her latest post, there’s a campaign afoot to have Lego create a Kakapo Kit, which will produce moveable bird replicas that look like this:
and this:
I’m pretty sure that if Lego builds this thing, part of the proceeds will be used to save this wonderful bird. They need 10,000 votes to get Lego to put it up for serious consideration, and they already have 2209 votes with 600 days to go (see the proposal here).
You can join and register to vote simply by giving your name and a password, which you can do here. Let’s put the kakapo set over the top!
Heather called this to my attention, and I’m on board with her campaign. Remember, our votes helped get the new Monopoly set to adopt a cat token, and I’m hoping we can get Lego to make a kakapo set. Think of how much it will teach kids about nature and conservation!
Done! Site read 2255 supporters when I signed out.
Completed. Neat claw pieces.
This is a fabulous idea, and Heather’s own idea of this being a launch pad for a series of lego indigenous New Zealand birds is both a logical and an excellent extension 🙂
A minor nit-pick: until the arrival of humans, New Zealand had no terrestrial mammals, but it was never “predator-free”. Its bird fauna included several species of raptors and owls, including the world’s largest known eagle:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haast%27s_eagle
Unlike today, the kakapos in old New Zealand never had to worry about four-footed predators creeping through the undergrowth, but they would certainly have had to keep an eye out for danger overhead.
Thanks so much for the support Jerry! I appreciate it very much!