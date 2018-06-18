The Pope plays Nice Guy again

Reader Barry sent me this tweet showing Pope Francis’s encounter with a child, who wanted to know whether his dead father could go to Heaven even though he (the father) was an atheist. This will surely be spread widely, because it appears to show what a liberal and kindly man the Pope is.

This boy asked the Pope if his atheist father was in heaven — and received a touching response pic.twitter.com/jaTOi0VEkF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 17, 2018

Although the Pope is universally lauded by the press, and even by atheists, because he says the right things about gays and other sensitive matters—without lifting a hand to change Vatican policy—he screwed up here in several ways.

1.) He revealed something that the boy told him in confidence. 2.) He revealed it so he could expound his own ideas and look compassionate. 3.) He implied that the atheist father was “good” because he had his four children baptized. 4.) He says that only God can decide who goes to Heaven, but the Pope second-guesses God anyway. In fact, he gives the boy a definite answer. 5.) He asserts that if Dad didn’t baptize his kids, Dad would go to hell. 6.) He assumes that the father had the kids baptized because in some sense he wanted the kids to reap any benefits of God belief: a form of Pascal’s Wager. And God approved because baptizing your kids when you’re an atheist is hard!

Meet the new boss—same as the old boss. He hasn’t done squat to reform his oppressive and medieval Church.