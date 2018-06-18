The Pope plays Nice Guy again

Reader Barry sent me this tweet showing Pope Francis’s encounter with a child, who wanted to know whether his dead father could go to Heaven even though he (the father) was an atheist. This will surely be spread widely, because it appears to show what a liberal and kindly man the Pope is.
Although the Pope is universally lauded by the press, and even by atheists, because he says the right things about gays and other sensitive matters—without lifting a hand to change Vatican policy—he screwed up here in several ways.
1.) He revealed something that the boy told him in confidence.
2.) He revealed it so he could expound his own ideas and look compassionate.
3.) He implied that the atheist father was “good” because he had his four children baptized.
4.) He says that only God can decide who goes to Heaven, but the Pope second-guesses God anyway. In fact, he gives the boy a definite answer.
5.) He asserts that if Dad didn’t baptize his kids, Dad would go to hell.
6.) He assumes that the father had the kids baptized because in some sense he wanted the kids to reap any benefits of God belief: a form of Pascal’s Wager. And God approved because baptizing your kids when you’re an atheist is hard!
Meet the new boss—same as the old boss. He hasn’t done squat to reform his oppressive and medieval Church.
The word “father” is missing after “dead” in the opening paragraph.
Yes, I fixed it, thanks.
Sorry, I know this is completely off topic but I thought you and your readers might be interested in this:
Southern Poverty Law Center, Inc. Admits It Was Wrong, Apologizes to Quilliam and Maajid Nawaz for Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists, and Agrees to Pay $3.375 Million Settlement
https://www.quilliaminternational.com/southern-poverty-law-center-inc-admits-it-was-wrong/
Nice. 3.4 million dead presidents…
“With the help of everyone who contributed to our litigation fund, we were able to fight back against the Regressive Left and show them that moderate Muslims will not be silenced,” said Nawaz.
…very nice.
I’ve just written a post on it.
So, the SPLC’s capacious treasury of offshore investments has its value. Bravo Quilliam! Let’s hope the outcome of this case is widely publicized, particularly in the academic world. Certain kinds of behavior can be discouraged if they entail a risk of being taken to the cleaners.
A former friend of mine who was an atheist when we met over twenty years ago, later converted to Catholicism. He became convinced that Christianity was the one true religion and the Catholic church was the one true church because it bore all the marks of what God’s true church should, according to scripture, look like.
I was on the opposite journey at the time — from Christianity (though not Catholicism) to deism and eventually to agnosticism and full-blown atheism.
Here was a guy who had previously mocked the belief in hell, telling me with a straight face that’s where I would end up if I didn’t enter communion with his church.
When I, in turn, mocked the belief in hell, he stopped being my friend. Go figure.
I still give him some credit for undermining the Bible. If he claims his authority through Biblical verse (Matthew 16:18) and then undermines the source of that authority, that has to suggest to at least some Catholics that he’s making it all up as he goes along.
Ya, this video clip made me cringe when I first saw it. Playing off the poor kid’s agony. It’s despicable.
+1
He offered a very twisted, nonsensical, yet creative argument, cleverly manipulating the crowd into assuming responsibility for its Bible-defying conclusions. I’d say that anyone capable of handling the situation better would never have been elected pope in the first place.
I particularly enjoy the “evangelical cheerleading” portion of the video where the pope has the crowd responding ” NO! ” to a stream of questions. It strongly resembles televangelists tactics where they have the crowd dancing in the aisles and shouting “YES!” to every thing and the last two questions are “Should I continue serving our lawd?” , and “Do I need this sixty – five million dollar aircraft?”
I’ve noticed the same and argued the same too. I suppose this Pope is a step in the right direction, maybe, but damn. Too many people have either a really low bar or they just aren’t paying close enough attention.
Personally it’s a toss up for me which is more disgusting, a straightforwardly nasty piece of work like Ratzinger or a treacly, schmoozy nasty piece of work like this one.
As long as you keep shoveling money my way you can all go to heaven. Enough said.
It baffles me that people are taken in by what is so obviously a marketing effort by the Vatican to stop losing customers.
Also, remind me again what this man’s expertise is?
Carny.
I don’t see what’s so great about Heaven, who wants to spend eternity with Jeffrey Dahmer?
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2018/06/16/pope-francis-abortion-equivalent-nazi-eugenics-crimes/707661002/
“VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Saturday said that the use of abortion to terminate pregnancies likely to produce disabled or chronically ill children was the product of a Nazi mentality.”
Whoever told that kid those stories about hell and gave him the idea his father would go there is a child abuser.
That’s my take. I’ve got this tweet in my latest post and my comments are about how much the situation sickens me. Because of the effing Church this poor little boy is terrified his loving father is suffering the torments of hell!
This pope has said before that good atheists will get to heaven, but he’s made a condition with this now. Good includes getting your kids baptized.
I think you’re uncharacteristically off base on this one, Jerry. Watching the video, I thought the Pope handled the situation with tact and compassion. That you and others choose to question his motives strikes me as gratuitously mean-spirited. And in any case, this encounter has nothing whatever to do with his willingness or failure to change Church doctrine.
The Pope is as open to criticism as anyone, but this kind of low blow is unwarranted.
I stand by what I said. He didn’t have to broadcast what the kid said to him to anybody else.
As for me and others being characterized as gratuitously mean-spirited, that’s a Roolz violation.
I don’t see what I wrote as a low blow; I see the Pope’s actions as a carefully calculated “rah rah” response to make himself look good while upholding the same odious doctrines. Every dictator at one time or another does some p.r., and if Francis really believed what he said about gays and so on, he’d actually DO SOMETHING TO TRY TO CHANGE CHURCH DOCTRINE. As it is, he just keeps trying to look like the Good Father when what he really is is the Godfather.
“As for me and others being characterized as gratuitously mean-spirited, that’s a Roolz violation.”
I tried hard to find an antonym for “magnanimous” that would come across as accurate/objective rather than as name-calling/insulting, but apparently failed. My apologies to our host and anyone else I may have offended.
All I can say to this is Pa pa pa Oooh mow mow! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFv-uc90-FM
Excellent choreography! I hope Michael Flatly received proper royalties.
Ken Kucek’s favorite song from his youth !
To be fair, any Pope’s hands are tied re reforming the church. We don’t know of Francis asked the boy permission to tell the story or not.
I take some umbrage at his asserting the father was good because he baptized the children, but he never implies that had the father not done so he would have been in hell. I see no evidence for items 5 & 6 in the video.
Catholics have been asserting that non-baptized good people might get to heaven for over a century although the language used is rather condescending. The Eastern Orthodox churches have always held this.
Regarding point 1: it appears that Pope Francis *did* ask permission before revealing the question. According to the translation in the subtitles here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRbUTfSds0U&t=2m49s, he said “I asked Emanuele permission to reveal his question to the public, and he said ‘yes.'”
I still wonder how exactly the RCC changes policy anyway.
Craftily!!
Some beliefs that were almost universally held turn out to have never been officially promulgated, such as belief in Limbo (which is now “in limbo” 🙂 ). Redefinitions of words are also used.
Policy is easier to change than teaching, notably the 180 degree reversal of its treatment of Protestants circa the 1960s.
I still cannot fathom how the catholic church (or any other religion)still has any followers in this the 21st century? Heaven, hell an all that stuff are not very comforting escapes from reality. Life is a process and when the process ends so does life. Attempting to understand the exquisite complexities of what constitutes life is so much more interesting than anything which religion can manufacture.