Southern Poverty Law Center apologizes to Maajid Nawaz, pays out a $3.4 million settlement for labeling him an “anti-Muslim extremist”

We’ve talked before about how the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has abandoned its historically useful mission, now taking after “hate speech” and including among the purveyors of said speech—on a list of “anti-Muslim extremists”—both Maajid Nawaz and Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Nawaz is a practicing Muslim, and Hirsi Ali a former Muslim and now a Muslim reformer whose latest book lays out a peaceful series of steps (granted, mostly impractical ones, like “getting people to stop taking the Qur’an literally”) to defuse Islamist extremism.
Nawaz threatened to sue the SPLC for labeling him as an anti-Muslim extremist. The SPLC then quietly removed its “field guide to anti-Muslim extremists” from its website, but now they’ve had to do more. Here’s a tweet from Nawaz’s foundation, Quilliam, detailing how the SPLC had to apologize and pay big bucks to settle the issue.
Here is the SPLC’s statement, issued today, which I’ve interrupted with parenthetical and splenetic remarks:
Today, we entered into a settlement with and offered our sincerest apology to Mr. Maajid Nawaz and his organization, the Quilliam Foundation, for including them in our publication A Journalist’s Manual: Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists. Given our understanding of the views of Mr. Nawaz and Quilliam, it was our opinion at the time that the Field Guide was published that their inclusion was warranted. But after getting a deeper understanding of their views and after hearing from others for whom we have great respect, we realize that we were simply wrong to have included Mr. Nawaz and Quilliam in the Field Guide in the first place.
An interruption: any rational person who wasn’t a rabid social justice warrior, and who followed Quilliam or read Nawaz’s writings and listened to his radio show, would know that he wasn’t an anti-Muslim extremist. He is a reformer, committed, as is Quilliam, to countering extremism, including that promoted by Islamism. What kind of “field work” is the SPLC doing to create its field guide? If a superannuated biologist can spot the lunacy of how the SPLC characterized Nawaz, how could the SPLC, a big organization, not? (Well, we know the answer to that one: they were on a mission from Mammon to raise the specter of “Islamophobia” and thereby raise money.)
Among those who contacted us were human rights advocates affiliated with the United Nations who emphasized that Mr. Nawaz’s work combatting extremism “is actually analogous to that of the SPLC over the years in the South.” Indeed, one of the reasons Mr. Nawaz has said that he was so troubled by our listing was the fact that he had respected our work for many years. Although we may have our differences with some of the positions that Mr. Nawaz and Quilliam have taken, we recognize that they have made important contributions to efforts to promote pluralism and that they are most certainly not anti-Muslim extremists.
Well then why did you call them that? It wasn’t rocket science to do a little bit of investigation.
As part of our settlement, we have paid $3.375 million to Mr. Nawaz and Quilliam to fund their work to fight anti-Muslim bigotry and extremism. It was the right thing to do in light of our mistake and the right thing to do in light of the growing prejudice against the Muslim community on both sides of the Atlantic. We will look to our insurance carrier to cover the cost of the settlement.
LOL! The SPLC doesn’t care about the “right thing to do” was; they settled only after a threatened lawsuit (or perhaps one that was filed; I’m not sure) by Nawaz. Maybe they could also cover the costs of the settlement by pulling money out of some of the millions the SPLC has shielded in offshore bank accounts. Finally, there’s this:
In addition to apologizing to Mr. Nawaz and Quilliam, we offer our sincerest apology to our supporters and all those who depend on our work. We pride ourselves on the accuracy of our reports and, although we know we are not perfect, it pains us greatly whenever we make a mistake. As we move forward, we are committed to redoubling our efforts to ensure that our work is always carried out with the utmost care and integrity. The stakes in the battle against hate and extremism are simply too great to be satisfied with anything less.
Maybe they should start by reducing the ridiculously high salaries of SPLC directors. Richard Cohen, shown in the video below, makes over $345,000 per year, exclusive of benefits. And this is for an organization devoted to rectifying inequality!
Here’s the SPLC’s apology video; click on the screenshot to hear it. The speaker is Richard Cohen, SPLC President, and I’ve put a transcript beneath the video:
The Southern Poverty Law Center was wrong to include Maajid Nawaz and the Quilliam Foundation in our Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists. Since we published the Field Guide, we have taken the time to do more research and have consulted with human rights advocates we respect. We’ve found that Mr. Nawaz and Quilliam have made valuable and important contributions to public discourse, including by promoting pluralism and condemning both anti-Muslim bigotry and Islamist extremism. Although we may have our differences with some of the positions that Mr. Nawaz and Quilliam have taken, they are most certainly not anti-Muslim extremists. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to Mr. Nawaz, Quilliam, and our readers for the error, and we wish Mr. Nawaz and Quilliam all the best.
Is it too much to hope that perhaps they can apologize to Ayaan Hirsi Ali, too? Of course they won’t pay a settlement to fund her work unless she threatens to sue them. I wish she would!
It’s notable how feeble their original “reasons” for including Maajid in the list were — things like the fact that he’d visited a lap-dancing club on his stag night.
What they really meant was the SJW line that anyone who suggests that Islam is not entirely peaceful, entirely benevolent, entirely perfect and entirely a Good Thing, must be an “extremist”.
It’s the same reasoning that anyone who disagrees with any aspect of SJW ideology must be “alt right”.
This, really, is the only way to get to the regressive left – neither reason nor appeals to decency, fairness and tolerance of differing views will work. They are immune to all those approaches. Only suing their pants off or -as some schools are now finding out- denying them a source of income, will get to them. The movement can’t be strangled with reason, only with money.
Sad that the SPLC has lost its way and has had to squander money that it could otherwise have spent on legitimate objectives. Of course, Cohen’s salary is dwarfed by those of Franklin Graham and his ilk.
I think it would be better if they did have to spend their own money. This might have a bigger effect on them. Instead, their insurance company pays, and premiums rise for everyone because of it.
$3.4M is an incredible sum, but more important is that SPLC and other regressive left organizations will think twice before slandering someone in the name of Islamophobia.
To me 3.4 million is a lot of money -more than I can dream of making. But to the SPLC with an endowment of more than 430 million, it is little more than a slap on the wrist. The public apology cost them far more.
Anyone want to take bets that this story will be buried in the MSM? SPLC has much of the media in their pockets.
I hope Nawaz and Quilliam can make good use of their share of the money.
I wonder what sites like Pharyngula will make of it.
I find myself contemplating Bill Gates’s (Big Brother Internet disagrees with the NY Times Style Book on possession) net worth (approx. $90B) and the endowment of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (approx. $23B), and the net worth of Jeff Bezos (approx. $140B). I wonder if they also have offshore accounts.
When will the major funders of the SPLC pull the plug on funding this organization? Or is that a dumb question?
One would hope that they are now revisiting all of the persons and groups in their Field Guide in order to make sure that the rest of their work isn’t so shoddy.
I was so happy about this I posted it in an earlier thread. I hope I didn’t derail it too much.
I don’t like ‘lawfare’ in general as it favours those who can afford the best lawyers, and in Britain in particular, it has been widely abused. But you have to draw the line somewhere and being put on a list of people that Islamists would like to kill is definitely out of order.
This success comes at the same time regressive colleges are being hit financially by falling numbers of students. If logic and reason don’t work then maybe economics will.
Let me make a couple of pure speculations about the SPLC case. My guess is that their “field work” on “anti-Muslim extremists” consisted of talking with one or two of their young staffers, presumably sub-literate SJAactivists with a degree in Critical Race Theory and an inability to read anything but Salon and HuffPo. I further speculate that higher-ups in the SPLC, such as possibly Richard Cohen himself, eventually (after Nawaz’ threatened suit) took a closer look, and actually are contrite about the original, grossly ignorant defamation.
I could not figure out how they could mess that up. This possibility makes sense.
The self-righteous are always led by their arrogance.
I thought they got their info from an ex-cop most famous for getting an activist pregnant while undercover.
” … sub-literate SJAactivists with a degree in Critical Race Theory and an inability to read anything but Salon and HuffPo.”
“… and actually are contrite about the original, grossly ignorant defamation.”
Except that it got criticised immediately and there was no sign of contrition early on.
It worries me that ‘well meaning’ organisations and hashtag campaigns are sometimes so committed to ‘the cause’ that they are careless about the implications of ‘friendly fire’, such as the effect on innocent people’s lives.
As far as I can see, every accusation that is later shown to be false causes far more reputational damage to the original intent than the numbers might suggest.
Is it too old fashioned to say that the ends do not justify the means?
Spot the difference:
As part of our settlement, we have paid $3.375 million to Mr. Nawaz and Quilliam to fund their work to fight anti-Muslim bigotry and extremism
– SPLC
https://www.splcenter.org/news/2018/06/18/splc-statement-regarding-maajid-nawaz-and-quilliam-foundation
The SPLC also agreed to pay a $3.375 million settlement, which Quilliam and Nawaz intend to use to fund work fighting anti-Muslim bigotry and Islamist extremism.
– Quilliam
https://www.quilliaminternational.com/southern-poverty-law-center-inc-admits-it-was-wrong/
“What kind of “field work” is the SPLC doing to create its field guide?”
The disingenuity (is that a word? It is now!) of the SPLC apology disgusts me. Many people contacted them quite quickly about Nawaz and Hirsi Ali. I’m a nobody and it’s arrogant to say so, but my communications to them were comprehensive and well-researched. They responded, but it was clear that anything in support of the two was just getting a standard reply.
The many of us demonstrating why Nawaz and Hirsi Ali shouldn’t be on the list couldn’t counter the extremism of the authoritarian left. Even the UN (which itself has regressive tendencies in relation to Islamaphobia) couldn’t make them look at themselves. It took a lawsuit for anything to happen. That’s a disgrace. And Quilliam/Nawaz had to crowd fund that.
So much for SPLC looking out for victims. Quilliam/Nawaz are at least in a position to crowd fund. Most people could never get enough support that way. Even they appeared to be struggling. I wonder how much of this settlement they’ll even get?
Pleased as I am with the outcome, I’m also sickened by the whole thing. It should never have happened. The SPLC, like the rest of the authoritarian left, are a bunch of effing bullies.
In this case, the SPLC made an opinion statement about Nawaz, for which they cited the evidence they were using. Suing them for defamation is a complete violation of their free speech rights, and the payout is likely to have a chilling effect on other people drawing accurate conclusions about public figures (such as that Donald Trump doesn’t care about immigrant children). While the SPLC was wrong here, their wrongness should never have opened them up to legal liability, and we shouldn’t be cheering on this settlement.
(I promise, by the way, that I’m not just concern trolling. I know I’ve only made a few comments and all of them disagreed with you, but I strongly believe in an absolute right to free speech. I also think the SPLC is well intentioned but overly zealous.)