Today reader Andrée Sanborn (Tumblr blog here, Flickr page here, Facebook page here) sent some nice photos of moths from the northeastern U.S.; her notes are indented:
This moth is not spectacular, but is special. Three-Spotted Sallow (Eupsilia tristigmata); Northeast Vermont; April 10, 2017. We call these sap moths because they show up in the sap buckets every year. They float on top of the sap in the bucket. My husband will gently take them out and let them dry near the evaporator while he cooks the sugar. I photograph them when I get home from school. It’s amazing that they don’t drown. I guess they just float and sip. I can’t blame them. Pure, uncooked sap from the sugar maples is the most delicious thing on earth and I love it when I get some, snowy cold, before it is cooked. Seeing this moth means that the new season is on.
Tissue Moth (Triphosa haesitata); Northeast Vermont; April, 2017. This ID has been confirmed by bugguide.net. These adults overwinter in caves. We have caves on Barton Mountain behind us. I’d go look for the moths up there but the bears and bobcats also live in those caves.
Sigmoid Prominent (Clostera albosigma); Northeast Vermont; May 19, 2017. There is a pretty strict protocol for moth photography: close crops, dorsal shot with head up, lateral shots with head to the right. If you can’t get it right in the field, you can rotate the image in the computer. Or you can use your hand. I like that much better than chilling the moths in the refrigerator (and frequently forgetting they are there; I think I still have a wasp in my freezer.) Hand shots of moths also give viewers more context; the moths are more accessible to moth-phobics. I hope. It’s also wonderful to feel them walk on your skin. I try to get the face and eyes of moths.
Baileya doubledayi – Doubleday’s Baileya, Northeast Vermont; May 30, 2017. According to bugguide.net, this is uncommon to rare.
Iridopsis larvaria – Bent-line Gray Moth, (Guenée, [1858])/ Northeast Vermont; June 17, 2017
Probole amicaria – Friendly Probole Moth, (Herrich-Schäffer, [1855]:
A frustrating genus. Hickory Tussock Moth, (Lophocampa caryae).
A pretty moth from the genus Symmerista. Always one of my favorites. Genital dissection needed to ID to species. I am not doing that, but I’ve been thinking of learning how. Hosts: Quercus, Acer, Castanea, and Fagus. Northeast Vermont; June 10, 2017.
Nice pictures! Do you generally bring them in with a light at night?
Thank you, Mark. Yes. But just an ordinary old type 75 watt porch bulb (we hoarded some). Plus various flashlights large and small, and/or a headlamp to see. Sometimes I use a speedlite but usually not. We can’t afford all the light and sheet set ups and won’t bait (it’s bear bait, too, and illegal). But bugs are my passion, not only moths, so I’m happy. 🙂
Very cool. I liked the finger shots.