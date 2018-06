This moth is not spectacular, but is special. Three-Spotted Sallow ); Northeast Vermont; April 10, 2017. We call these sap moths because they show up in the sap buckets every year. They float on top of the sap in the bucket. My husband will gently take them out and let them dry near the evaporator while he cooks the sugar. I photograph them when I get home from school. It’s amazing that they don’t drown. I guess they just float and sip. I can’t blame them. Pure, uncooked sap from the sugar maples is the most delicious thing on earth and I love it when I get some, snowy cold, before it is cooked. Seeing this moth means that the new season is on.