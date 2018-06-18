Sigmoid Prominent (Clostera albosigma); Northeast Vermont; May 19, 2017. There is a pretty strict protocol for moth photography: close crops, dorsal shot with head up, lateral shots with head to the right. If you can’t get it right in the field, you can rotate the image in the computer. Or you can use your hand. I like that much better than chilling the moths in the refrigerator (and frequently forgetting they are there; I think I still have a wasp in my freezer.) Hand shots of moths also give viewers more context; the moths are more accessible to moth-phobics. I hope. It’s also wonderful to feel them walk on your skin. I try to get the face and eyes of moths.