Monday: Hili dialogue

We’re back at Monday again: June 18, 2018. It’s International Picnic Day, but didn’t we just have that? It’s also Autistic Pride Day. And in Botany Pond, all eight ducklings were afoot (or apaddle) this morning and everyone, including Honey, got a substantial three-course breakfast. There were no signs of raccoons or drakes.
On this day in 1178, there was a report of monks seeing an asteroid or comet strike the Moon. As Wikipedia reports: “Five Canterbury monks see what is possibly the Giordano Bruno crater being formed. It is believed that the current oscillations of the Moon’s distance from the Earth (on the order of meters) are a result of this collision.”
It is a banner day in the history of evolutionary biology, for it was on June 18, 1858, 160 years ago, that Darwin got in his mail a letter from Alfred Russel Wallace describing the theory of evolution by natural selection. Flummoxed and distressed by another biologist independently hitting on those ideas, Darwin sent the letter to his close colleagues asking what to do. This wound up with Darwin’s hastily written paper and Wallace’s letter being read on the same day (July 1) at the Linnaean Society in London and subsequently published together. Darwin went on to get most of the credit because he followed up the paper with The Origin in 1859. On June 18, 1873, suffragette Susan B. Anthony ws fined $100 for trying to vote in the previous year’s Presidential election. And on June 18, 1940, Winston Churchill delivered his “Finest Hour” speech in the House of Commons. Here is the highlight, but you can hear the complete 30-minute speech here.
On June 18, 1948, the LP, or long-playing record album, was introduced by Columbia Records in a demonstration in New York City. Finally, on this day in 1983, Sally Ride because the first American woman in space, helping staff the STS-7 Space Shuttle. This was 20 years after the first woman in space, Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tershkova. Sadly, Ride died of pancreatic cancer in 2012, aged only 61.
Not a lot of notables were born or died today. Births include Roger Ebert and Paul McCartney (both 1942), Carol Kane and Isabella Rosellini (both 1952), and physicist Lisa Randall (1962). Those who died on June 18 include Samuel Butler (1902), Roald Amundsen (1928), Ethel Barrymore (1959), John Cheever (1982) and I. F. Stone (1989).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, being a Jewish cat, is perpetually dissatisfied and dolorous—except when she has a bowl of cream.
A: Why do you look like that?Hili: I’m waiting for better times.
Ja: Czemu masz taką minę?
Hili: Czekam na lepsze czasy.
And right across the pond, in London, Theo the Coffee Drinking Cat communes with Gethyn, part of his staff. Theo shows his often-hidden eyes and makes purry little meows:
Some tweets from Matthew, who is in Zermatt and sent his own tweet:
A butterfly caught in a spider web escaped, but left behind some remnants:
Sea dragons, which aren’t really seahorses but are related. This one, the common seadragon ((Phyllopteryx taeniolatus) is found off Australia. They mimic seaweed and lack the prehensile tails of seahorses.
The wind that shakes the barley (or, in this case, wheat). It’s a heaving sea of grain:
Heather Hastie sent a tweet about the building-climbing raccoon:
. . .and one about her favorite animal, the hedgehog.
From Grania. I get the precision part, but “elegance”?
A room with a view:
With respect to the audio file of the Finest Hour speech, at the time the proceedings of the House of Commons were not recorded so recordings were made later for radio broadcast. Sometimes Churchill used an actor to deliver the radio broadcasts, so it is possible that the audio is not of Churchill.
It seems odd to us to contemplate how laborious sound recording was, technically, in the 40’s. Basically cutting a groove like a gramophone record. Magnetic tape technology was a German development and exclusive to them until after the war.
I seem to recall reading that British Intelligence were puzzled by the way Hitler could broadcast a speech from Berlin and then, apparently, broadcast another from Munich an hour later. For while they suspected that Hitler was using stand-ins to read his speeches.
cr
That field of “wheat” looks a lot like barley.
Quote from OP [which in turn is quoting the WIKI FOR TODAY’S DATE :
I think the bolded part is most probably creationist poppycock added to the WIKI by a malicious creationist mole 🙂
Dr. Donald B. DeYoung is a ‘creation scientist’ & a young Earth/young Moon fruit loop. In 2000 he argued that the lunar crater Giordano Bruno formed from an impact in 1178 AD as per above. I have an idea that it was DeYoung who made up the idea that the Moon has an “unexplained” oscillation consistent with a large recent impact.
I am not aware of the existence of an unexplained oscillation in the moon & the explained oscillation does not effect the Earth-Moon distance – I think someone, somewhere has confused LUNAR LIBRATION with a change in lunar orbit