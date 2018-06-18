Mexico defeats Germany in World Cup; our contest re-opens

If you click on the screenshot below, you’ll see a short video from FIFA showing highlights of yesterday’s game in which Mexico defeated the present World Cup champions, Germany, 1-0. A great pass and a great goal. The German papers are already analyzing the sociological meaning of their defeat.

Contest Boss George has persuaded me to re-open the closed World Cup contest, in which you were asked to guess the two teams in the final as well as the final score (see rules here; where you should also post your entry). The rules have been updated now in light of the Boss’s stipulations, although the rules about tie guesses and penalty kicks remain.

A condition of late entry is that you cannot pick either Brazil or Germany in the final. Or Portugal, Spain or Argentina.

George adds: “I would like to see people pick Mexico. Two entries have El Tri losing in the final. I think Denmark and Croatia deserve some love.” But of course the winner will be decided simply on the final game and its score, not on George’s preferences.

I will extend the deadline until Wednesday, June 20, at 3 pm Chicago time. Please put your entries on this thread.

Good luck!