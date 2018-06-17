Don’t forget to enter the World Cup contest

If you missed yesterday’s post about the World Cup Contest, you have the chance to win an autographed book by PCC(E), with a special soccer-playing cat drawn in it to your specifications. All you have to do is guess the two teams in the World Cup final, and the score of that game. Go here to leave your guesses in the comments. You have until 2 pm today (Sunday) to add your guess. You have nothing to lose.

  1. George
    Posted June 17, 2018 at 11:24 am | Permalink

    No one has chosen Mexico yet. Watching them play Germany, they may be a good bet.

    • George
      Posted June 17, 2018 at 11:55 am | Permalink

      That was something – Mexico 1 Germany 0. All those who picked a Germany – Brazil final – if Germany finishes second in its group, they would meet in the round of 16 (assuming Brazil wins its group.) If Sweden beats Germany, well……

  2. Christopher
    Posted June 17, 2018 at 11:32 am | Permalink

    Russia will win against Germany, 10-0, as the starting German players will all be invited to tea with Putin just before the final and never be seen again.

