World Cup contest: guess the teams in the final game and the final score, and win a prize (act quickly)

Thanks to the urgings of reader George, I’m going to repeat the World Cup contest I held four years ago. So here are the rules for this year’s contest.

The contest:

Guess the two teams who will play in the final World Cup match, the victor, and the score.

Deadline for entering: Tomorrow, Sunday, June 17, 2 p.m. Chicago time.

The prize: An autographed copy of WEIT or Faith Versus Fact (the latter a hardback), with a special drawing of a cat playing football wearing your team’s colors.

Roolz: In case of identical guesses, the first correct entry wins. If the final goes to penalty kicks, the winning score entry would be, for example, “1-1, team A wins on PKs”. If nobody gets the final teams and the score, the winner will be the first person to correctly guess the two teams and the winner. If nobody gets even these things right, then nobody wins, and you’re a bunch of losers.

Remember, you have to give the teams AND the score! The judges’ decision is final.

Put all your guesses in the comments below, and remember, you can choose only two teams in a game and propose only one score. Violators will be disqualified. I’d suggest reading the entries that pre-dated yours so you don’t guess what somebody else already has.

Good luck!