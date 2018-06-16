World Cup contest: guess the teams in the final game and the final score, and win a prize (act quickly)

Thanks to the urgings of reader George, I’m going to repeat the World Cup contest I held four years ago.  So here are the rules for this year’s contest.

The contest:

Guess the two teams who will play in the final World Cup match, the victor, and the score

Deadline for entering:  Tomorrow, Sunday, June 17, 2 p.m. Chicago time.

The prize:  An autographed copy of WEIT or Faith Versus Fact (the latter a hardback), with a special drawing of a cat playing football wearing your team’s colors.

Roolz:  In case of identical guesses, the first correct entry wins. If the final goes to penalty kicks, the winning score entry would be, for example, “1-1, team A wins on PKs”.  If nobody gets the final teams and the score, the winner will be the first person to correctly guess the two teams and the winner. If nobody gets even these things right, then nobody wins, and you’re a bunch of losers.

Remember, you have to give the teams AND the score! The judges’ decision is final.

Put all your guesses in the comments below, and remember, you can choose only two teams in a game and propose only one score. Violators will be disqualified. I’d suggest reading the entries that pre-dated yours so you don’t guess what somebody else already has.

Good luck!

 

38 Comments

  1. ploubere
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 1:35 pm | Permalink

    Spain 2 Germany 1

    Reply
    • George
      Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:31 pm | Permalink

      If Spain and Germany both win their groups, they would meet in a semi-final.

      Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 1:37 pm | Permalink

    i Remember the football pools, weekly in England but the last two teams and score? Seems like long odds. Probably one to nothing who ever it is.

    Reply
  3. phar84
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

    Germany 3 – Brazil 0

    Reply
  4. Anthony
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 1:44 pm | Permalink

    Brazil 3 Germany 2

    Reply
  5. Andy Paterson
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 1:47 pm | Permalink

    Brazil 3 France 2
    Absolutely guaranteed, without a doubt, probably, maybe.

    Reply
    • George
      Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:31 pm | Permalink

      If Brazil and France both win their groups. they would meet in a semi-final, not the final.

      Reply
  6. Gareth Price
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

    Germany 2 France 0

    Reply
  7. Kenneth Averill
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 1:56 pm | Permalink

    France 2 Germany 1

    Reply
  8. Fat Bastard
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

    Germany 3 Spain 2

    Reply
  9. Dragon
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:09 pm | Permalink

    Germany, Portugal 1-1, Germany wins on PKs.

    Reply
  10. FB
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:18 pm | Permalink

    Brazil 2 – Russia 1

    Reply
  11. Scott
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:20 pm | Permalink

    Brazil 3 Spain 2. I selected the two teams currently ranked most likely to win the world cup on five thirty eight’s world cup prediction site and randomly guessed a score 🙂

    https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2018-world-cup-predictions/

    Reply
  12. Larry Smith
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:21 pm | Permalink

    Brazil 2, France 1

    Reply
  13. George
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:27 pm | Permalink

    Brazil 2 Spain 0

    Reply
    • George
      Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:33 pm | Permalink

      I flipped a coin and put Spain in the final instead of Germany. I thought about something more speculative like France-Poland.

      Reply
  14. Michael Fisher
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    I love an underdog – despite the Moscow heat I’m predicting: Iceland 3, Portugal 2 after extra time

    [Messi seems to be off his feed so I’m discounting Argentina]

    Here’s the BBC WORLD CUP CHART [.pdf that can be embiggened a lot] – this may help determine your choice of finalists since some groups are harder to beat than others.

    For those that don’t know:

    There are 32 teams divided into 8 groups [A to H] with 4 teams to a group

    We are still in the ‘Group’ stage at the moment where each team in a group plays the other three in their group once [making six matches per group = total 48 matches] – I like this stage because there’s a lot of open football played most of the time…

    The two teams with the best results in each group go through to the “Round of 16” stage where matches 49 to 56 are played to decide which 8 teams go through to the quarter finals. This is highly luck dependent – only one match per team & the result decides if you’re through to the final 8 teams. Can be boring football if a team secures a goal early & then decides to defend their lead for the next 85 minutes!

    My interest in the World Cup tends to decline as it progresses through the stages – because [In My Opinion] the proportion of unwatchable defensive football increases.

    Reply
  15. Paul Topping
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:36 pm | Permalink

    Germany 2, Portugal 1

    Reply
  16. Alex K.
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    Argentina 2 Brazil 1

    Reply
  17. BJ
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    Germany 2 France 1

    Reply
  18. Alan Clark
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:50 pm | Permalink

    Portugal 3 Brazil 1.

    Reply
  19. Frank Bath
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    Belgium 2 Germany 1

    Reply
  20. Peter Blunt
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 3:04 pm | Permalink

    Germany 2 – Brazil 1

    Reply
  21. John W.
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 3:04 pm | Permalink

    Germany 3, Brazil 2

    Reply
  22. ian foras
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    spain 3 – brazil 2

    Reply
  23. Øystein Kapperud
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

    Brazil 2 – Germany 1

    Reply
  24. jpvuorela
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 3:13 pm | Permalink

    Brazil 3 – Portugal 2

    Reply
  25. Geoff Toscano
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 3:16 pm | Permalink

    Russia 3 Portugal 1

    Reply
  26. George Wilson
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

    Brazil 2-0 Spain

    Reply
  27. Joe Bussen
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 3:54 pm | Permalink

    Brazil 2, Spain 1

    Reply
  28. Richard Jones
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 4:03 pm | Permalink

    England 1 Germany 0

    Improbable I know but after 62 years of frustration I am still here hoping. 1966 was notable for two things; England’s World Cup victory and the Jones family’s arrival in Canada, where they have prospered. A vintage year.

    Reply
    • Graham Head
      Posted June 16, 2018 at 4:08 pm | Permalink

      I was going to be insanely patriotic and say this so for variety I’ll go for England 3 Portugal 1.

      🤣

      Reply
  29. Dave
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 4:11 pm | Permalink

    Spain 3 – Belgium 1

    Reply
  30. Mark R.
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 4:11 pm | Permalink

    Germany 3, Brazil 2

    Reply
    • Mark R.
      Posted June 16, 2018 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

      Damn, someone already picked that.
      Can I change to Germany 2 Brazil 0

      Reply
  31. rgsherr
    Posted June 16, 2018 at 4:22 pm | Permalink

    Brazil over Germany 2-1 on penalty kicks

    Reply
    • George
      Posted June 16, 2018 at 4:43 pm | Permalink

      I will put you down for a score of 1-1 and Brazil wins on PKs. Is that what you mean?

      Reply

