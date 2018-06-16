Reader Christopher Moss sent a passel of baby spiders, a bird, and Eastern chipmunk babies:
Araneus diadematus [the European garden spider] I think. The nest is on the glass of my conservatory, here in Nova Scotia. It doubles as a greenhouse at this time of year so there’s lots of garden spiders in there. These are the kind where the nest ‘explodes’ if you touch it as all the baby spiders jump for their lives. After a few minutes they crawl back up their silken lifelines and you can’t tell that anything happened.
Two babies [Tamias striatus] emerged this morning, and while I didn’t catch them together on camera, they behave quite unlike the adults who chase each other aggressively. These two are still acting like nest mates and crawl all over each other!
Downy woodpecker (Dryobates pubescens). He comes and steals the squirrels’ food!
Tara Tanaka in Florida (Vimeo page here, Flickr page here) has discovered that she actually has two bobcats on her land: the one I posted about a week ago, which turns out to be a female (now named Bobera), and a male. The female appears to be denning nearby, and let’s hope we see BOBKITTENS soon. Here’s the male, now named the real Bob. Note the testicles under the tail.
Does anybody know why these cats (and may felid species) have white spots on their ears, and a white under-tail? They must be used to make the animal visible from the rear, suggesting that it’s a signal to conspecifics or kittens, but I don’t know.
Squirrels also have white behind their ears, but I think only in winter. That doesn’t sound like a signal to young. But, of course, the similar color may have different significance in bobcats and squirrels.
“Does anybody know why these cats (and may felid species) have white spots on their ears…?”
Because their parents did?
L
That’s the proximate rather than the ultimate (evolutionary) explanation! 🙂
Many cat species have these pale spots on their ears. I’ve always thought these were fake eyes, reducing the chance of attacks from the rear (which felines often employ).
Rangers in India apparently wear fake eyes on the backs of their hats to ward off tiger ambushes.
Does that actually work for the rangers? I’d be surprised if a tiger were deterred from attacking a human just because it thought the human was staring at it.
Well, the tail spot leads me to think that it’s a sort of signal. When the tail’s up, the cat isn’t in defensive mode, so it could signal all clear to others. I’ll go all in and say that the ear positioning is the same.
The white tailed deer and the cotton tailed rabbit are prime examples of white flags. When deer in a group decide to flee all at once, the flashes of white among the darker trees may be a way to confuse a predator, or a way to signal others in the herd that it’s time to scram.