Creationism and Coyne-dissing at The Daily Caller

It’s never wise for a serious conservative website to throw in its lot with creationism. Evolution is so well established—and my book gives only a small part of the evidence—that you just appear ignorant to question it—that is, unless you have some serious scientific knowledge and questions. And even then, I can’t imagine any evidence that would overthrow the entire edifice of evolution: that would deep-six at the same time the notions of evolutionary change, natural selection, gradualism, common ancestry, and the splitting of lineages, all of which are buttressed by masses of evidence.
The Daily Caller, however, is touting creationism in the guise of “problems with evolution”, and to its detriment. It’s a conservative site I look at occasionally, and just learned this from Wikipedia:
The Daily Caller is a conservative American news and opinion website based in Washington, D.C. It was founded by political pundit Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel, former adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney. The site’s coverage includes politics, business, world news, entertainment, sports, education, technology, outdoors, and energy.
The Daily Caller launched on January 11, 2010, as a politically conservative news and commentary outlet and alternative to the liberal The Huffington Post, similarly featuring sections in broad range of subjects beyond politics. By late 2012, The New York Times reported that the site had quadrupled its page view and total audience and had become profitable without ever buying an advertisement for itself.
Reader Tim called my attention to this Daily Caller article, by F. LaGard Smith, which claims the “microbe to man evolution story” (in other words, evolution in general) is “dumb, bad science.” Click on the screenshot to see the fun—and ignorance. The Caller’s own description of Smith:
LaGard Smith is a former law professor (principally at Pepperdine University) and scholar in residence for Christian Studies (Lipscomb University). He is the compiler and narrator of The Daily Bible and is the author of over 30 books. His most recent book is Darwin’s Secret Sex Problem: Exposing Evolution’s Fatal Flaw—The Origin of Sex.
Smith begins by saying that evolutionists’ objections to teaching the “problems with evolution” are twofold, and both wrong. The first of our misguided objections is that “there’s a hidden agenda to teach the biblical creation story.” But of course there is! Everybody knows that, and creationists, forced by losses in court to increasingly hide their religious agenda, are now pretending that their objections to evolution are scientific, as if every working scientist has been bamboozled. (I ask you this: why, among all well established scientific facts, is evolution the major one challenged by non-scientists? And why are the challengers always religious?) And this brings us to Smith’s second objection: that we evolutionists don’t take into account that the objections of people like Smith (who of course could never be motivated by his faith), are scientific ones!
He says, for example, that evolutionists can’t explain exactly how sex evolved. Well, that’s true: we don’t yet understand it. But this is the familiar “argument from ignorance”—that if evolution cannot explain one particular phenomenon, it must mean both that creationism is true since God must have been involved, and that the whole edifice of evolution is wrong. Well, we have lots of good theories of how sex came to be (we are also, by the way, ignorant of why sex persists given the reproductive advantage of genes producing asexual reproduction, but Smith is too witless to know about that issue). If you want to see some of the theories for how and why sexual reproduction evolved, start here, here, and especially here. Since we weren’t around when sex evolved, though, these ideas are hard to test. Likewise, we’re ignorant of why the Stegosaurus evolved those plates on its back, as we weren’t there when it happened and at any rate couldn’t do experimental tests. Does our ignorance of that also constitute severe weakness of evolution and evidence for God? LOL! This is like saying that because we don’t know what Julius Caesar ate for breakfast on the day he was assassinated, he must not have existed.
By the way, if ignorance of evolution is evidence for God, then isn’t ignorance about God evidence for evolution? Doesn’t theologians’ inability to explain the reason why God would allow physical evils like cancer and tsunamis (which science can explain) invalidate the notion of a kindly and powerful God, deep-sixing Christianity? But let’s move on. Smith says this:
That’s only for starters. What school children must also never know is that the familiar “tree of evolution” (illustrating evolution’s bedrock assumption of common descent) could never have happened in actual fact. Natural selection could not possibly have provided simultaneous, on-time delivery of the first compatible male/female pair of each of millions of sexually-unique species. (Merely consider the weird, cannibalistic sex of the praying mantis! Or, even more problematic, the first-ever male and female reptiles, mating and reproducing as no amphibians before them.)
Now that’s just complete bull-goose stupidity, reflecting ignorance of how species form. In general speciation begins with the geographic separation of populations within a species, and then those populations undergo gradual divergent evolution, eventually transforms them into different species that are reproductively incompatible. That takes time—it’s not instantaneous except for oddments like autopolyploidy. A new species doesn’t “start” with a brand new sexually compatible pair of individuals that is incompatible with every other member of the species. It starts with a population that evolves, often adaptively, and eventually this evolution makes it reproductively incompatible with its sister species, which has also undergone divergent evolution.
By itself, Smith’s paragraph above disqualifies him as having no credibility for criticizing evolution. If you want to go after evolution, first understand what you’re going after!
Finally, he comes for me.
In his best-selling book, Why Evolution is True, even skeptic Jerry Coyne keenly appreciates where the crux of the evolution debate lies. “A better title for The Origin of Species,” says Coyne, “would have been The Origin of Adaptations. While Darwin did figure out how and why a single species changes over time (largely by natural selection), he never explained how one species splits in two.” (Would it breach “the wall of separation” to share an evolutionist’s corrective with school children?)
Coyne’s own attempt to hypothesize how species might have “split” has to do with “geographic isolation” causing genetic diversions. Problem is, there simply aren’t enough isolating mountains, rivers, or lakes on the planet to explain the origin of tens of millions of different species. So, we’re back to hard scientific reality. If there’s no evolved first generation of any given species, then there could be no evolution into any other species, nor certainly any higher species, most especially us humans.
First of all, I’m not a skeptic about speciation: I STUDY speciation and wrote my first book about it. And yes, Darwin was muddled about the origin of species, but my book is an attempt to show that we not only understand it much better after 150 years, but have evidence for the very splitting that was such an important part of Darwin’s book, even if he didn’t fully understand how it happened. (The sole diagram in The Origin is one of lineages splitting). Geographic isolation is indeed our best theory for how new species begin to form, but it’s not our only theory (polyploidy in plants doesn’t evoke geographic isolation, for instance). And at any rate Smith is just talking out of his fundament when he says that “there aren’t enough geographic barriers to account for the origin of species.” In fact new species originate at a very slow rate, and there’s no problem with envisioning geographic separation happening at that rate (see Speciation by Allen Orr and me). That book, by the way, gives plenty of evidence for the geographic-isolation view of speciation.
In the end, Smith goes back to the trope “if there’s no novel First Couple of any given species (including humans)”, then speciation can’t happen. Evolutionists must believe in an Adam and Eve of mammals, furry creatures that, says Smith, were reproductively incompatible with the very reptilian parents that sired them! And he thinks that Adam and Eve were required to kick off Homo sapiens: that somehow we couldn’t have evolved from an isolated population of primates within our common ancestor with the chimps? The guy needs to learn some elementary evolution. I’d recommend the first three chapters of Speciation, though perhaps Smith should take Bio 101 and an evolutionary biology course first.
Further, the Daily Caller should think twice before casting in its lot with “irreducible sexuality” creationism. As the media says “This is not good optics.”
It baffles me when people criticize things Darwin wrote and then say, “see?!? Evolution is BS! Even Darwin wasn’t right about some things!”
Darwin died in 1882. The dude didn’t have almost any of the instruments and methods we use today. There has been, you know, some research done since Darwin. Evolutionary theory encompasses two centuries of research. It isn’t code for “all the stuff Darwin said and nothing else.”
Those who make this kind of argument unintentionally reveal what they expect in the realm of explanation of anything: a document every word of which is inerrant and infallible—like, for example, the Revealed Word of God.
That is projection. They know their position stands or fall with the infallibility of the Bible so they think that applies to evolution also.
It’s like criticizing Henry Ford for not producing the latest car right off the bat — You call that a suspension? Give me a break! (Cars aren’t real!)
My impression is that Tucker Carlson got massively worse after he joined Fox News (in 2009) where he seems to have really drunk the Kool-Aid en masse.
Weirdly, in the late 1990s, both Christopher Hitchens and a conservative journalist (I’m not bothering to look it up) were asked who they thought was the most promising journalist on the other side of the political divide. Hitchens names as most promising conservative journalist….Tucker Carlson. Promise not fulfilled!!
The fact that our picture of evolution is incomplete does not refute it, anymore than having a jigsaw puzzle only half-done shows that you so far have assembled it incorrectly.
The existence of incomplete models is how a accomodationist like software engineer Larry Wall (inventor of the language PERL) reconciles Christianity and evolution. Unlike Ken Miller et al, he makes no claims about how they are both (in his eyes) true.
Carlson always presented with the persona of a snotty little frat boy — but since joining Fox News he’s devolved into naught but a culture warrior. I never liked him, but I’ve come to detest him.
The way he stares at people with whom he disagrees as they answer him — brow furrowed, eyes deeply concerned, trying to comprehend such disturbing ideas…
He’s so unlikeable to say the least.
They can always explain them to their own satisfaction. F. LaGard Smith (what is the “F” for, other than flamboyance? Must be bad if he chooses Laggard in preference) and his colleagues don’t need to convince anyone. They just need to give the faithful some reasons not to worry.
Hell, it’s been 13 years since Kitzmiller, 30 since Edwards v. Aguillard. We’re right on schedule for such arrant nonsense to recrudesce on the Right.
Plus ça change …
You have a lot more experience fighting this kind of crap than I but I wonder whether they even care about the science. Trump has demonstrated for us the difference between lying and bullshitting. My guess is a lot of anti-evolutionists are the latter. They, and most of their readers, don’t care about the science. They know that if they learned a little more science and looked closely at evolution, they would be working against their goal of keeping man special in the eyes of their God.
Having a real scientist argue with their moronic screed plays somewhat into their hands. It allows them to claim that the science is still controversial. It doesn’t mean that at all but their readers don’t know this and don’t want to know. They are only interested in maintaining their ignorance.
Perhaps what would work better is something equivalent to Wolfgang Pauli’s famous “not even wrong” statement, though I don’t know how one would deliver it exactly.
SOME people care about the science, and have been drawn to accept evolution by the arguments and facts. I know because I’ve met them, and others have “testified” at Dawkins’s “Converts Corner” site.
That’s good to hear! I guess there’s still hope.
By the way, I was sad to learn on last night’s Bill Maher show that George Will is a manmade climate change denier. He is one of those that acknowledges that the climate is getting warmer but skeptical that it is due to man’s activities. Although Will is a conservative, he always seemed to be one of the “good ones” and writes so well. When Maher challenged him by pointing out that he’s not a scientist and should trust the overwhelming majority of climate scientists, Will really didn’t answer the question. My guess is that Will is over the hill and has jumped the shark, to mix a few metaphors.
For the love of Caesar! Their article!!!!
What an idiot. He makes up his own interpretation of speciation and then says, well, that doesn’t work. Just imagine what he could do if he actually knew what it was.
Let’s say you are in the mechanics business and some guy said to you, I know that carburetor just won’t work. I have visualized the whole thing and it just won’t do it. The guy knows nothing about carburetors but he is sure. You would just throw him out of the shop. Where do you throw the creationist?
And why, if the problems with evolution are so blatant as to be obvious to laymen, do all the other natural sciences remain silent about what is rotten in biology’s state of Denmark?
I think the answer to both questions is – Religion.
I have to quibble with Jerry’s premise: Evolution is NOT the only well established scientific fact under assault by non-scientists. There’s also anthropogenic climate change.
And what about … fish? What about fish, Dr. Coyne?
Good job debunking evolution, F. LaGard Smith, creationist genius. Every scientist in the world: “Doink! Why didn’t we think of that! We’re so silly! Thanks F. LaGard!”
Smith is just another creationist lawyer who no serious scientist has ever paid any attention. Like many of his ilk, he thinks that he smarter than scientists.
I think the Daily Caller’s agenda is less about creationism than it is about generally eroding society’s trust in science and reason so that among their readership. They like to paint science as having a liberal bias.
“… we have lots of good theories of how sex came to be…”
Along the same line, I understand that there are multiple theories of how life on Earth originated. I suggest this response when creationists exploit such uncertainties with their arguments from ignorance:
“Do you have any coins in your pocket? Let me see one.”
(Creationist gives you a coin from his pocket.)
“How did this coin get in your pocket?”
“I don’t know, there are a lot of possible ways. It might have been part of my change when I bought a candy bar, or when I bought a newspaper; or I might have found it on the ground.”
“If you don’t know for sure how this coin got in your pocket then clearly it must have been placed there by God, right?”
I love the coin in the pocket analogy!
The Daily Caller frequently publishes religionist articles. They are unfailingly anti-abortion for any and all reasons. These days, however, a large helping of skepticism is appropriate when you read any news site. I would like to see more doubts cast on the slanted reporting of CNN and The New York Times and the Washington Post as well as that of Fox News and other conservative sources. Journalism has been politicized on all sides. Compare the biased reporting about the IG’s report. If you want to know the truth, you had better read the report for yourself, and not just the IG’s summary.
I dislike this false equivalency. CNN, WaPo, and NYT all strive to report honestly and without bias, as opposed to Fox and many conservative media outlets. Just because they occasionally screw up and sometimes show a liberal bias, they are nothing like Fox. Sean Hannity and Trump have nightly phone calls so as to align their messages!
With Trump, it is almost impossible for the media to report on all the lies and bad ideas without coming off as anti-Trump. They know this but have really no choice as to do otherwise would make them complicit.
Yeah, it’s a false equivalency. I’ve watched a fair amount of the prime-time lineups of the cable news networks over the last two years.
The hosts on MSNBC, and CNN, are engaged in opinion journalism — perhaps even crossing over into advocacy journalism on occasion. They gleefully flog bad news about Trump. But they never knowingly misrepresent the underlying facts, and when they get it wrong, they own up to it and apologize.
Not so, Fox News. It’s become Trump propaganda tv, with all that entails, merrily playing along with his myriad lies and delusions.
A fair characterization, IMHO.