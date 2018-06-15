Why is ZeFrank like lox? Because he’s on a roll—pumping out a lot of new videos telling us the TRUTH about nature. Here are some true facts about the anteater. It’s a good one, too!
Why is ZeFrank like lox? Because he’s on a roll—pumping out a lot of new videos telling us the TRUTH about nature. Here are some true facts about the anteater. It’s a good one, too!
Bendy bendy tongues!
/@
Love ZeFrank❣️
LOL! Love it.
Very good and amazing.
Wow, so informative and best dialogue ever. 🙂 Sending on to great-granddaughter.
Goes to show, technically you don’t need offspring to tell a “dad joke.”
That’s great. Reminded me of an excellent recent nature show on pangolins. They are amazing creatures.