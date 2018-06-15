True Facts about the anteater

Why is ZeFrank like lox? Because he’s on a roll—pumping out a lot of new videos telling us the TRUTH about nature. Here are some true facts about the anteater. It’s a good one, too!

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 15, 2018 at 4:00 pm and filed under animal behavior, ants, mammals. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Ant (@antallan)
    Posted June 15, 2018 at 4:05 pm | Permalink

    Bendy bendy tongues!

    /@

    Reply
  2. Merilee
    Posted June 15, 2018 at 4:07 pm | Permalink

    Love ZeFrank❣️

    Reply
  3. thespartanatheist
    Posted June 15, 2018 at 4:14 pm | Permalink

    LOL! Love it.

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 15, 2018 at 4:44 pm | Permalink

    Very good and amazing.

    Reply
  5. Glenda Palmer
    Posted June 15, 2018 at 4:53 pm | Permalink

    Wow, so informative and best dialogue ever. 🙂 Sending on to great-granddaughter.

    Reply
  6. Ken Kukec
    Posted June 15, 2018 at 5:13 pm | Permalink

    Why is ZeFrank like lox? Because he’s on a roll …

    Goes to show, technically you don’t need offspring to tell a “dad joke.”

    Reply
  7. Paul Topping
    Posted June 15, 2018 at 5:32 pm | Permalink

    That’s great. Reminded me of an excellent recent nature show on pangolins. They are amazing creatures.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: