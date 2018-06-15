Stephen Barnard in Idaho weighs in with some diverse and lovely pictures from Idaho (I especially like the swallows and the heron being harassed). His notes are indented.
Two species of kingbirds in the same day. A Western Kingbird (Tyrannus verticalis), showing off his yellow breast in early morning light. An Eastern Kingbird (Tyrannus tyrannus), less flashy but debonaire. Both species are bold and feisty. They typically occupy a conspicuous perch, daring lesser birds to approach. They aren’t called kingbirds for nothing.
Meanwhile, the American kestrels (Falco sparverius) are breeding, though the chicks remain hidden in the nest box:
It gets bloody. Natasha appears to have prepped this rodent for the chicks.
A few more photos of Natasha, the female American Kestrel. In the first photo Boris had just brought her a freshly killed vole.
Northern Harrier (Circus hudsonius) harassing a Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):
Tree Swallows (Tachycineta bicolor) feeding over the creek:
Eastern Kingbird (Tyrannus tyrannus):
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias). In the second photo it’s being harassed by a Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus):
American Goldfinch (Spinus tristis):
Swainson’s Hawk (Buteo swainsoni):
