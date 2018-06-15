Jeff Sessions cites Bible as rationale for separating children from immigrant families; reporters and Sarah Sanders battle it out

I still find it unconscionable, regardless of the law, to separate children from their parents and families when illegal immigrants are apprehended entering the United States. I can only imagine the misery and pain that the children experience, and the horror of parents not knowing whether they’d ever see their kids again. It’s reminiscent of children ripped from their parents’ arms on the arrival platform of Auschwitz.
Nevertheless, yesterday Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who devised and is implementing this new policy, justified it on the grounds that it’s the law—and that the Bible tells us to obey the law. The tweet below, and then the video after that, shows Sessions saying we must accept this horror because it’s the law, and because the Bible tells us to obey the law. Sessions cites Romans 13 in support, and here are the first seven verses of that chapter, verses that he apparently had in mind:
Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God. Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to evil. Do you want to be unafraid of the authority? Do what is good, and you will have praise from the same. For he is God’s minister to you for good. But if you do evil, be afraid; for he does not bear the sword in vain; for he is God’s minister, an avenger to execute wrath on him who practices evil. Therefore you must be subject, not only because of wrath but also for conscience’ sake. For because of this you also pay taxes, for they are God’s ministers attending continually to this very thing. Render therefore to all their due: taxes to whom taxes are due, customs to whom customs, fear to whom fear, honor to whom honor.
Just a comment: this is a justification for obeying not only unjust laws, like racial segregation, but for following the dictates of any government, however horrible, authoritarian, or dictatorial. For “doing what is good” can conflict with “obeying God-given authority” as it does in this case, and in many cases we’ve seen. (The same justification was used for segregation in the South.) This is but one reason why using the Bible as an arbiter of morality is a crock. Do these people really believe that Trump and Sessions were “appointed by God”?
And here, in an MSNBC report about a particularly fractious press conference in which Sarah Huckabee Sanders fights with reporters, is Sanders’s defense of Sessions’ policy. I’ve never seen such animosity between reporters and the press secretary (rumors say she’s on her way out of the administration).
Note Sanders’s statement “It is very Biblical to enforce the law” and her nasty statement about a reporter being “unable to understand short sentences.” This is pretty much of a meltdown by Sanders, and explains why she’s probably not going to be around much longer.
As the discussion notes, it does seem that the purpose of the separation policy is simply to be cruel to immigrants, as is the new policy to disallow gang violence and domestic abuse as justifications for fleeing to America.
The skills needed to be a good citizen of a democracy and the skills needed to be a good citizen of religion are completely and totally opposite from one another.
To be a good citizen of a democracy, one needs to be skeptical, critical, open, inquiring and flexible.
To be a good citizen of religion, one needs to be credulous, accepting, closed-minded, and rigid.
Take your pick.
“To be a good citizen of a democracy, one needs to be skeptical, critical, open, inquiring and flexible.”
This is quite true. These are the traits that are lacking in the members of the Trump cult.
“To be a good citizen of religion, one needs to be credulous, accepting, closed-minded, and rigid.”
These are the traits that do characterize the members of the Trump cult. And this is why democracy is in danger as the Republicans play to all the fears of the cultists by exploiting all the flaws in a political system that may not be able to withstand these attacks.
“It’s reminiscent of children ripped from their parents’ arms on the arrival platform of Auschwitz.”
Or of families torn apart on the auction block, and sold to different slaveholders.
Or children forcibly removed from their parents on reservations and forced into Indian schools where they were beaten if they spoke their native language.
I don’t recall any mention of Jews crossing the Polish border to get to Auschwitz, or any black stow-aways on slave ships.
“Or of families torn apart on the auction block, and sold to different slaveholders.”
Remember, Jeff Sessions grew up in an era when slavery was taught as a not really bad thing. After all, African-Americans were Christianized and taught how to work in the fields or the “Big House.” This attitude that blacks would quickly revert back to their supposed natural state of savagery if it were not for the beneficent actions of whites has not completed disappeared, particularly in the South
I cannot imagine the mental contortions alleged Christians like Huckabee must use to justify this administration’s actions.
Part of the reason why she was hired has to do with her father: How could Mike Hucksterbee argue against an administration that includes his own daughter? Plus he represents that most-idiotic portion of the Republican base, a fact not lost on Donny.
She’s sadly good at what she does, dodging and diverting, as all press secretaries do. But funnily enough, she herself is also being used.
Huckabee-Sanders has essentially one answer to every question: “Look, I didn’t answer that before, so I’m not gonna answer it now.”
Or “I lied about that already. Can’t you guys just use that? Are you really going to make me retell that lie over and over again?”
The “family values” party strikes again.
Setting aside the vile, hate-filled cruelty of this practice, it is an odd odd thing for a party to support when they’ve spent so much of the last several decades attacking liberals and minorities about the dissolution of the traditional family unit. Why, it’s almost as if racism is the real republican family value.
Do conservatives believe that Obama was appointed by God?
How can conservatives justify the American Revolution? Or the rebellion by the Confederacy (since so many of them are worshipers of The Lost Cause)?
Trumpism is their religion, and public hypocrisy is an important sacrament. It demonstrates that loyalty rises above morality, laws, shame, and truth.
Sanders liar for Jesus and the Donald routine is too much for me. I cannot stand to see her mug for the camera longer than 5-10 seconds at a time. Here’s a question I wish they had pressed her on.
Keep in mind, you get this straight up on MSNBC but really not on any other network. They were at the Walmart detention site the last two nights on Television talking to the report who got to see inside. This is just days after they refused to let a U.S. Senator in to see the place. Currently they are outside the courthouse where Manafort is appearing to see if he goes to jail for violations of his parole.
Trump said it would save lots of money to not continue the exercises in South Korea, which is crap. These guys are already on the payroll. Instead he is spending tons of money warehousing people on the boarder.
It probably saves a little money to not have them flying round and round in circles polluting the atmosphere and increasing global warming.
But we all know, since when did the Trumpster give a fig for saving anybody else’s money? Or the planet. I found that statement laughable. Or it would be if it wasn’t so cringeworthy.
The military exercises are very important for the readiness of the soldiers particularly when coordinating between military of different countries and languages. The exercises for Korea go back to the 70s and involve participation all the way back to the West Coast and Include our military in Okinawa and Mainland Japan. The Korea exercises are the largest in current military. The Thailand exercise, Cobra Gold is not far behind with many countries taking part. Until they invent electric jet airplanes you and everyone else who flies some place will be polluting.
God appoints our leaders? And I thought the United States was all about self-governance.
How unAmerican of me.
You’re not unAmerican, just un’Merican.
Well, I guess that answers the “What would Jesus do?” question.
How ’bout Jesus’s admonition in Matthew 19:14 to “suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me”?
Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III is recapitulating the role played by antebellum Southern preachers who scoured Scripture for slavery’s justification.
Are you equating enforcement of our immigration laws with the defense of slavery?
Makes it seem like the Bible is a source of evil.
One gets the impression that Sessions and his argument would have been just as useful in the service of Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot or Vlad the Impaler. Or quite possibly ISIS.
And Sanders would be just as diligent in defending the indefensible.
I guess the US is a long way from being as awful as those regimes. But Trump and his cronies are heading that way as fast as they can go.
I’ve just recalled the derision that was heaped on Ron Ziegler, Nixon’s luckless press secretary for “this is the operative statement. The others are inoperative.”
It appears that, for Trump’s luckless press secretaries, this occurrence is so normal they don’t even feel the need to try to handwave it away. They just ignore it.
How is it that showing up at a country’s border and asking for asylum is illegal?
That’s not what they’re doing.
This is a message I received today:
What has America Become?
by americaneditor
I haven’t written for AAE in months, but this video is one that I think needs to be shared as widely as possible.
This is the story of what America is becoming, the story we should be discussing, and the encapsulation of all that is wrong today in America. Even more troublesome is how the policy is being justified using religion.
This is not my America!
Richard Adin, An American Editor
A feckless country, indeed. Stephen Colbert has long been one of my favorite comedians and commentators.
Surprising that Beauregard S. and Sarah S. didn’t go to the Numbers account of God’s direction to separate and slay ALL the adult Midianites, and ALL the male children, but save the virgin girls for use as sexual slaves. God’s will must be done.
But seriously, there is no US law that says they must break up families — this is just wanton cruelty that ICE is making up as they go along, and with the complete support of the barbarian dominists in the Trump administration..
What do you propose be done with the minor children of persons arrested & detained for commission of a crime? Let the parents take their kids with them to jail?
I read that there is existing law and practice that justifies the separation but previous administrations have applied it selectively in order to minimize the impact on families and their children. This administration is choosing to apply the same law and practice in order to maximize their impact. And also blaming the laws on the Democrats.
As I observed, demagoguery & mendacity by both Gops and Dems.
If we are to enforce our immigration law, perforce the minor children of those detained for breaking that law — like the children of the perpetrators of any other crime — must be removed by CPS and placed in foster care.
I don’t ever watch the news…that NBC clip is really something! I had no idea Sanders was so antagonizing and unsatisfying. This is really an appalling policy. Thank you for the biblical perspective.
Notice that anyone supporting the policy shifts the topic from the children to the parents. Same as for the Dreamers.
Anyone opposing this policy advocates letting felons go free simply because they are parents with minor children.
Is there no room for decency in your understanding of The Law? Why is it that before we deport people for coming here illegally must we separate them from their children? Irrespective of what you might think of their felon parents, what possible reason could you come up with that justifies such cruelty to innocents?
What is your alternate proposal?
When anyone else gets caught committing a crime and jailed, their ‘innocent’ children are separated from them.
Is someone going to point out that the Bible is not a legal document in the USA?
Heaven forbid…
Both Gops and Dems are spinning outrageous lies about this issue.
So far, c. 1500 unaccompanied children brought illegally across the border have been placed in foster homes.
Entering the country illegally is a crime. If the ineffective “catch-and-release” policy is to be replaced by actual enforcement of the law, then the perps will be detained following arrest. As with any adult detained for commission of a crime, their minor children will be taken from them and placed in foster homes. There is simply no other solution — other than continuing to fail to enforce our laws or to affirm our sovereignty as a nation.
What it comes down to, Matt, is what kind of society do you want to live in? This is not the one I want.
I want to live in a society that exists under Rule of Law. I want to live in a nation that exercises its sovereign right to regulate its borders and immigration.
Being a parent should not be a ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ card.
You act as if in April the law enforcing republicans just had to do what was not being done before for years. The law did not change it was just not being enforced regarding this particular part – NO TOLERANCE. It’s BS. They are doing this as example to any who want to try coming. Put the fear in them, whatever we have to do until we get the wall. Our sovereignty my butt. What happened to give us your tired and poor?
Those ‘tired and poor’ you allude to all entered the US legally, within strict quotas.
I fail to see the problem with finally enforcing the law in question.
Wasn’t that what they told the “perps” on the MS St. Louis?
These are innocent children, some of whose parents are fleeing persecution in their native countries.
The brand of know-nothing nativism demonstrated by the Trumpistas recrudesces every generation or two in the US. Hell, it’s been around since the first Pilgrim off the Mayflower did a volte-face on Plymouth Rock, held up his hands to Pilgrim #2 on the gangway, and said “Where ya think yer goin’, furriner?”
As Antonio told Shylock, even “the devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.”
Isaiah 10 King James Version (KJV)
1 Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed;
2 To turn aside the needy from judgment, and to take away the right from the poor of my people, that widows may be their prey, and that they may rob the fatherless!
3 And what will ye do in the day of visitation, and in the desolation which shall come from far? to whom will ye flee for help? and where will ye leave your glory?
4 Without me they shall bow down under the prisoners, and they shall fall under the slain. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still
Touché, Mr. Sessions. You are why Elizabeth Warren persisted.
Oh, and there’s an old Quaker saying, “Hump Thee!!”