Jeff Sessions cites Bible as rationale for separating children from immigrant families; reporters and Sarah Sanders battle it out

I still find it unconscionable, regardless of the law, to separate children from their parents and families when illegal immigrants are apprehended entering the United States. I can only imagine the misery and pain that the children experience, and the horror of parents not knowing whether they’d ever see their kids again. It’s reminiscent of children ripped from their parents’ arms on the arrival platform of Auschwitz.

Nevertheless, yesterday Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who devised and is implementing this new policy, justified it on the grounds that it’s the law—and that the Bible tells us to obey the law. The tweet below, and then the video after that, shows Sessions saying we must accept this horror because it’s the law, and because the Bible tells us to obey the law. Sessions cites Romans 13 in support, and here are the first seven verses of that chapter, verses that he apparently had in mind:

Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God. Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to evil. Do you want to be unafraid of the authority? Do what is good, and you will have praise from the same. For he is God’s minister to you for good. But if you do evil, be afraid; for he does not bear the sword in vain; for he is God’s minister, an avenger to execute wrath on him who practices evil. Therefore you must be subject, not only because of wrath but also for conscience’ sake. For because of this you also pay taxes, for they are God’s ministers attending continually to this very thing. Render therefore to all their due: taxes to whom taxes are due, customs to whom customs, fear to whom fear, honor to whom honor.

Just a comment: this is a justification for obeying not only unjust laws, like racial segregation, but for following the dictates of any government, however horrible, authoritarian, or dictatorial. For “doing what is good” can conflict with “obeying God-given authority” as it does in this case, and in many cases we’ve seen. (The same justification was used for segregation in the South.) This is but one reason why using the Bible as an arbiter of morality is a crock. Do these people really believe that Trump and Sessions were “appointed by God”?

And here, in an MSNBC report about a particularly fractious press conference in which Sarah Huckabee Sanders fights with reporters, is Sanders’s defense of Sessions’ policy. I’ve never seen such animosity between reporters and the press secretary (rumors say she’s on her way out of the administration).

Note Sanders’s statement “It is very Biblical to enforce the law” and her nasty statement about a reporter being “unable to understand short sentences.” This is pretty much of a meltdown by Sanders, and explains why she’s probably not going to be around much longer.

As the discussion notes, it does seem that the purpose of the separation policy is simply to be cruel to immigrants, as is the new policy to disallow gang violence and domestic abuse as justifications for fleeing to America.

